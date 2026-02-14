6 Movies To Watch This Maha Shivratri

Namrata Thakker picks 6 cine ways to celebrate Maha Shivratri.

From epic superhero tales to stories infused with spiritual and mythological elements, celebrate this Maha Shivratri with your loved ones through some cinematic magic. Watch movies that capture the essence of Lord Shiva.

Key Points Maha Shivratri is celebrated on February 15.

Hindi cinema has made many films celebrating Lord Shiva.

Actors like Ranbir Kapoor and Akshay Kumar have played Lord Shiva in films.

Brahmastra - Part 1: Shiva

Packed with catchy songs, some fine VFX visuals and Ranbir Kapoor as Shiva, this Ayan Mukherji directorial is a cocktail of superheroes meeting Indian mythology. A fun watch.

Kedarnath

Starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan, this romantic drama is a bittersweet love story that celebrates Lord Shiva's divine power and presence through beautiful songs and the breathtaking Kedarnath temple backdrop.

This Maha Shivratri connect with Mahadev on a deeper level and watch this film with your fam-jam.

Baahubali

When you mix mythology and cinema with a dash of perfection, you get a blockbuster called Baahubali. The jaw-dropping scene with the giant lingam in the waterfall is more reason enough to watch this epic saga on Maha Shivratri this year. But that's not all.

S S Rajamouli embodies Lord Shiva in the film in so many ways that it's impossible not to be mesmerised by his Baahubali world if you're a Shiv devotee.

Satellite Shankar

Sooraj Pancholi plays a soldier in this Irfan Kamal directorial wherein he is able to teleport soldiers to their loved ones with the help of a mysterious device which is connected to Lord Shiva. The movie subtly weaves in elements of devotion and miracles largely associated with Mahadev.

OMG 2

Pankaj Tripathi plays a devout Shiv bhakt in this spiritual comedy-drama, co-starring Akshay Kumar as Lord Shiva himself. The movie highlights the fact that Mahadev always comes to the aid of his true devotees in times of trouble.

Shivaay

Ajay Devgn plays Shivaay in this high-octane action film which isn't inspired from mythology but is a typical Bollywood film with certain aspects reminding you of Lord Shiva especially the song Bolo Har Har.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff