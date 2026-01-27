25 Biggest Hollywood Hits In India In 25 Years

The first 25 years in this century has seen some amazing films and blockbusters in Hollywood.

Girish Wankhede lists the top-grossing Hollywood movies from 2001 to 2025, focusing on the key qualities that resonated with Indian audiences and contributed to its appeal.

Key Points The Harry Potter and Lord Of The Rings movie series is among the most successful Hollywood films in India.

The Avengers and Star Wars movie series are very popular in India.

Animated films like Shrek, Frozen and Toy Story are among family favourites.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone (2001)

Indian audiences loved its magical world-building and sense of wonder that transported viewers to a fantastical realm of spells and adventure.

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002)

The epic scale of battles and themes of friendship and courage deeply connected with viewers who appreciated grand storytelling.

The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King(2003)

Its powerful themes of heroism, sacrifice, and triumph over evil struck a chord with Indian audiences drawn to mythological epics.

Shrek 2 (2004)

The film's witty humour, irreverent take on fairy tales, and lovable ogre character brought joyful family entertainment that families enjoyed together.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005)

The thrilling tournament sequences and growing darker tone kept audiences hooked with suspense and emotional depth.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest (2006)

Johnny Depp's charismatic and eccentric Captain Jack Sparrow delivered fun, swashbuckling adventure that was hugely entertaining.

Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End (2007)

The high-seas spectacle combined with clever twists and larger-than-life action made it a thrilling pirate saga for thrill-seekers.

The Dark Knight (2008)

Heath Ledger's intense portrayal of the Joker, along with its gripping moral dilemmas, made it a groundbreaking superhero thriller.

Avatar (2009)

Its breathtaking visual effects and immersive 3D world of Pandora created an unforgettable cinematic experience that felt truly revolutionary.

Toy Story 3 (2010)

The heartfelt story of growing up and emotional farewell to childhood toys touched families with its relatable themes of change and loyalty.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2 (2011)

The epic conclusion with high-stakes battles and satisfying resolutions provided an emotional payoff for long-time fans.

The Avengers (2012)

The exciting team-up of superheroes and massive action sequences delivered pure spectacle and fun crossover energy.

Frozen (2013)

Its empowering message of sisterly love, catchy songs like Let It Go, and beautiful animation made it a family favourite.

Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014)

The explosive robot battles and high-octane action sequences thrilled fans of big-screen spectacle.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015)

The nostalgic return to the Star Wars universe with new heroes and classic adventure vibes reignited excitement among fans.

Captain America: Civil War (2016)

The intense hero-vs-hero conflict and emotional stakes of divided loyalties made it a compelling superhero drama.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017)

Its bold storytelling, stunning visuals, and exploration of legacy and redemption offered thought-provoking depth.

Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

The high-stakes universe-threatening plot and shocking moments created massive anticipation and emotional impact.

Avengers: Endgame (2019)

The emotional culmination of over a decade of MCU stories with heartfelt payoffs and epic battles resonated deeply with fans.

Bad Boys for Life (2020)

The buddy-cop chemistry between Will Smith and Martin Lawrence brought high-energy action and hilarious banter.

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

The multiverse surprises and nostalgic callbacks to past Spider-Man films delivered an emotional and fan-service-packed thrill ride.

Avatar: The Way of Water (2022)

Its stunning underwater visuals and family-focused story in the Pandora world provided an immersive and awe-inspiring escape.

Barbie (2023)

The clever satire, vibrant aesthetics, and empowering messages about identity and self-worth sparked widespread cultural conversation and fun.

Inside Out 2 (2024)

The relatable exploration of teenage emotions and anxiety made it deeply touching and insightful for audiences of all ages.

Avatar: Fire and Ash(2025)

The continued groundbreaking visuals and epic expansion of the Pandora saga delivered another visually mesmerizing adventure.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff