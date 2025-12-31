2025's Top 10 Bollywood Flops

2025 was disappointing when it came to some big budget, hyped movies, which failed to do expected business.

The films that disrupted Bollywood's grand box office plans:

War 2

Box office collection: Rs 185.13 crore (Rs 1.85 billion)

War 2 will go down as the biggest disaster of 2025.

The film belongs to YRF's spy universe and did the least business in this genre.

Its collections were even less than the first one in the franchise, Ek Tha Tiger (Rs 199 crore/Rs 1.99 billion) that released in 2012.

Sikandar

Box office collection: Rs 103.45 crore (Rs 1.03 billion)

Sikandar was the first disaster of 2025.

Salman Khan was out of form in this Eid release, so the film neither took a major opening nor did it sustain itself.

Baaghi 4

Box office collection: Rs 47.40 crore (Rs 474 billion)

Tiger Shroff showed his intense as well as his emotional side, but audiences weren't impressed with Baaghi 4.

The suspense factor was interesting but the gruesome violence and uneven pace didn't work for the film.

Deva

Box office collection: Rs 32.07 crore (Rs 320.7 million)

Shahid Kapoor did well, the twist in the climax was excellent and the second half of the story was decent. Had the film been more massy, it may have done better.

Emergency

Box office collection: Rs 21.75 crore (Rs 217.5 million)

Emergency disappeared quickly as audiences were not in a mood to see what Kangana Ranaut was bringing on screen, as an actor and director.

120 Bahadur

Box office collection: Rs 15.52 crore (Rs 155.2 million)

Had its first half been as exciting as the second, 120 Bahadur would have been a different experience.

The Farhan Akhtar film took an hour to establish the backstories of the multiple characters. The film came into its own during the second half when the war story began but it was too late by then.

Fateh

Box office collection: Rs 12.85 crore (Rs 128.5 million)

Sonu Sood went ambitious with Fateh, which he directed too. He got into John Wick mode, and there were flashes of brilliance.

But the film was delayed and when it came, audiences weren't interested to watch it in theatres.

Mastiii 4

Box office collection: Rs 12 crore (Rs 120 million)

One wondered why Mastiii 4 was made in the first place, since the previous film in the franchise, Great Grand Masti, was a disaster too.

Mere Husband Ki Biwi

Box office collection: Rs 9.38 crore (Rs 93.8 million)

Its only highlight was the recreated version of the yesteryear chartbuster Gori Hai Kalaiyan, but that wasn't enough to bring in audiences.

Loveyapa

Box office collection: Rs 7.04 crore (Rs 704 million)

Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan and Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor made their screen debut in Loveyapa, a film more suited for OTT.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff