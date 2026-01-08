2025: Readers Pick Their Favourite Films

We asked readers to list their favourite films from 2025, and we got an interesting range of movies that included blockbusters, well-reviewed films and a couple of surprises.

Here's a look then, at the Readers' Pick of the Top Films from 2025.

Dhurandhar

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar has become the most successful Indian film in a single language, and the stage is set for the sequel arriving in March.

Chhaava

It's been a great year for Vicky Kaushal, which started with his blockbuster Chhaava, and ended with the birth of his son, named Vihaan (netizens insist the baby has been named after Vicky's character in his other hit, Uri).

Homebound

Neeraj Ghaywan's touching film Homebound, starring Ishaan Khattar and Vishal Jethwa, highlights the migrant issue in a way that even the Oscars sat up and took note, and added it to the shortlist for the 2026 Academy Awards.

120 Bahadur

Farhan Akhtar takes us back in time to the 1962 War, where Indian soldiers laid down their lives for their country.

Thamma

The horror comedy genre is a raging hit, and Ayushmann Khurrana-Rashmika Mandanna's Thamma is the latest to join it and get lapped up by audiences.

Superboys of Malegaon

Zoya Akhtar shines the spotlight on a dream that came true in Malegaon, a city in Maharashtra. Adarsh Gourav, Shashank Arora and Vineet Kumar Singh add authenticity to this real life story.

Jaat

At 68, Sunny Deol can still command houseful boards in theatres. His full-on masala movie, Jaat, has him seeking justice once again.

Akhanda 2: Thaandavam

Nandamuri Balakrishna returns in the sequel to his 2021 hit, and while reviews of the Akhanda 2 may not be positive, it still found its core audience.

Saiyaara

Newcomers Aneet Padda and Ayaan Pandey look terrific together in this romantic film with chartbuster music. Director Mohit Suri gives us yet another blockbuster.

Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1

After Kantara, expectations were sky-high for the sequel and Actor-Director Rishab Shetty does not disappoint.

Kantara 2 is even more ambitious, and left its audience awestruck.

Sitaare Zameen Par

Aamir Khan doesn't get it wrong any more, and his new film Sitaare Zameen Par sees a underdog but unique basketball team, who go on to win the game as well as audience hearts.

Eko

Kishkindha Kaandam Director Dinjith's Malayalam film Eko is an unusual thriller set in a forest and is earning raves.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra

A female superhero itself is a unique story, and Kalyani Priyadarshan's presence enhanced it further.

Tovino Thomas puts in an interesting cameo, and this already looks like a franchise to watch out for.

Haq

Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi give stellar performances in this real life courtroom drama, directed by Suparn S Verma.

