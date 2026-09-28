19 Year Old Is India's Best Dancer

'Dance was everything for me. I used to fall, get hurt, but never thought it was a struggle.'

IMAGE: Ritesh Pal, 19, is the winner of the dance reality show India's Best Dancer Season 5. Photograph: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

When Ritesh Pal came to Mumbai to audition for India's Best Dancer, he had only two T-shirts.

Six months later, the 19 year old from Raipur, Chhattisgarh, is the winner of India's Best Dancer 2026.

"I just wanted to try my luck. The competition was so tough that I never expected to win," Ritesh tells Divya Nair/Rediff.

In the finale episode aired on Sunday, September 27, Ritesh took home a prize money of Rs 15 lakh along with a luxury car.

For someone who had spent most of his childhood training instead of playing with friends, winning the dance reality show was nothing short of an unbelievable, yet deeply fulfilling moment.

Watch: Ritesh talks about his audition for India's Best Dancer Season 5 and how meeting choreographer Pratik Utekar changed his life

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

'As a child, I never got to play, travel or have fun'

Ritesh says he was introduced to dance by his older brother, who signed him up for dance classes when he was 10.

"In my hometown, my friends used to play cricket, go on picnics, and have fun. I wasn't so privileged. I have not played, or travelled like the other kids. I have never gone on a picnic, or played in a park," Ritesh says.

"My schedule was going to school, then dance class and then coming home. For two years, I trained six to seven hours. I would go home only to sleep. I never socialised with friends. I used to enjoy it. Dance was everything for me. I used to fall, get hurt, but never thought it was a struggle."

Watch: 'I consider myself lucky that I could pursue my love for dance from such a young age'

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

'If my mom hadn't said yes, I wouldn't be here'

Ritesh credits his mother for standing by him, both emotionally and financially, and allowing him to continue pursuing dance.

"My mom supported me a lot. If she hadn't said yes, I wouldn't be here," he says.

"After my dad left us, my mom took care of everything. I must have been eight-nine years old. My brother was 15. That was the first time I saw my mother go to work."

Ritesh values the sacrifices his family made to help him pursue what he loves.

"Jo milta tha main kha leta hai, bachpan se zidd nahi karta tha. Mummy ne sab sambhala, humko padhaya. Mummy ne bola tereko dance karna hai, dance kar. Mere mohalle me mere age ke dost sab kaam pe jate the."

Watch: 'During weekends, I used to work at our salon for pocket money'

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

'In dance reality shows, there are no retakes'

"When I used to watch reality shows on TV, I used to think what a cool life these people have. I used to think the dance is so perfect because they may be reshooting it. But in reality, there is no cut, or take two. What you see is our first and only take. We have only one chance to perform.

"After every rehearsal and performance, our bodies are sore. Still, we get up the next day and rehearse 12 to 16 hours. There is no excuse or shortcuts to success."

Watch: Ritesh gets candid about his behind-the-scenes experience

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

'I was scared of Geeta Kapur ma'am and Jaaved Jaaferi sir'

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

Watch: What Ritesh learned from India's Best Dancer 5

IMAGE: Choreographer Pratik Utekar and Ritesh Pal, winner of India's Best Dancer Season 5.

Watch: 'I slipped but continued to dance'

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

'I still can't believe we won India's Best Dancer'

Though Ritesh worked hard and waited for 10 years for this moment, holding the trophy and winning the reality show still feels unreal to him.

Watch: Ritesh relives the unforgettable moment