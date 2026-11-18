From Mammootty and Fahadh Faasil to Manju Warrier, Dulquer Salmaan and Mamitha Baiju, these 15 Malayalam actors have made their mark in Tamil cinema with performances that often threaten to steal the show.

IMAGE: Naslen in Scene.



Key Points From Mammootty's heartbreaking performance in Peranbu to Fahadh Faasil's menacing turn in Maamannan, Malayalam actors have delivered several memorable performances in Tamil cinema over the past decade.

Manju Warrier, Aparna Balamurali, Nimisha Sajayan, Nithya Menen and Urvashi are among the actresses who have made a strong impression in Kollywood.

Recent performances by Suraj Venjaramoodu, Swasika and Mamitha Baiju underline the growing presence and appeal of Malayalam talent in Tamil films.

Jithu Madhavan, known for delivering two hits in Malayalam cinema with Romancham and Aavesham, made his Tamil debut with Scene, a comic investigative thriller starring Suriya.

The director is not only bringing his Malayalam sensibilities to this Tamil venture but also bringing along some Malayalam actors. Lal and Nazriya Nazim play important roles, while youth favourite Naslen makes his Kollywood debut as the antagonist, Eeswaran.

Scene is just one of several recent Tamil films that have attracted some of Malayalam cinema's finest talents.

Just recently, Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 featured nearly a dozen Malayalam actors, including Suraj Venjaramoodu, Hakim Shahjahan, Kottayam Naseer, Anna Rajan, Sunil Sukhada, Sujith Shankar and Rajesh Madhavan, alongside the returning presence of Mohanlal and Vinayakan.

Given this influx of Malayalam actors into Kollywood, it is inevitable to wonder who among them has managed to impress us the most. And there are quite a few.

Sreeju Sudhakaran selects 15 Malayalam actors from the past 10 years, who delivered such impressive performances in Tamil cinema that they nearly stole the show. (PS: We have mostly avoided Malayali-origin actors whose identities are now firmly associated with Tamil cinema. Apologies for leaving the Lady Superstar off this list!)

Mammootty in Peranbu (2019)

IMAGE: Mammootty in Peranbu.

We are glad that Mammootty secured his fourth National Award for Best Actor for his stupendous performance as the ghoulish Kodumon Potti in Bramayugam.

However, that win should have come knocking a few years earlier.

While we could have listed plenty of performances from the legend here, overlooking his searing, conflicted and ultimately heartbreaking turn as a reluctant father forced to care single-handedly for his autistic daughter in Peranbu was just be cruel denial of what was simply rewarding a class cast.

Manju Warrier in Asuran (2019)

IMAGE: Manju Warrier in Asuran.

It was strange that it took Kollywood so long to secure Manju Warrier, arguably one of Malayalam cinema's finest leading actresses.

But when she finally made her debut, the result was an absolute powerhouse performance!

She breathed fire into her role as Pachaiyamma, the anguished wife of the protagonist, matching Dhanush's raw intensity scene for scene in this violent revenge drama set against the backdrop of oppressive caste discrimination.

Dulquer Salmaan in Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal (2020)

IMAGE: Dulquer Salmaan in Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal.

DQ might have his origins in Malayalam cinema, but he has been so busy with assignments in Telugu and Tamil cinema (and occasionally Bollywood) that he easily qualifies as a 'Pan-India' star.

He is incredibly smooth and suave as the crafty conman in Desingh Periyasamy's breezy romantic heist comedy, putting his natural charm to highly effective use.

Aparna Balamurali in Soorarai Pottru (2020)

IMAGE: Aparna Balamurali and Suriya in Soorarai Pottru.

She won a National Award for this performance, which should say it all, right?

Aparna Balamurali stood toe to toe with the mighty Suriya (who also won a National Award for the film), delivering a standout act as the protagonist's strong-headed wife and a shrewd businesswoman in her own space, a woman unwilling to take nonsense from anyone, including her own husband.

Lijomol Jose in Jai Bhim (2021)

IMAGE: Lijomol Jose in Jai Bhim.

Lijomol Jose was quite good in this year's Baththa, playing the wife of Vijay Sethupathi's titular gangster.

But it was her role as the strong-willed wife of a victim of police brutality, knocking on doors in search of justice in T J Gnanavel's fantastic Jai Bhim, that impressed the most.

She served as the emotional anchor of this powerful courtroom drama, even with Suriya walking away with the claps.

Nithya Menen in Thiruchitrambalam (2022)

IMAGE: Dhanush and Nithya Menen in Thiruchitrambalam.

Here is another performance defined by a National Award win.

Nithya Menen is lovely and effervescent as the hero's best friend (and later love interest).

She brings a natural dynamism to her scenes alongside co-star Dhanush (the picturisation of the Megham Karukkatha song is a prime example), often managing to upstage him in key moments.

Jayaram in Ponniyin Selvan: I & II (2022-23)

IMAGE: Jayaram and Karthi in Ponniyin Selvan.

The versatile Jayaram is currently doing more Tamil and Telugu movies than Malayalam films.

While there have been some quite forgettable choices recently (Game Changer, anyone?), there have been a few solid ones, too.

He delivered a show-stealing turn as Azhwarkadiyan Nambi in Mani Ratnam's two-part period epic, effectively disguising his character's cunning nature beneath the facade of a fool.

Fahadh Faasil in Maamannan (2023)

IMAGE: Fahadh Faasil in Maamannan.

Fahadh has had some very impressive outings in Tamil cinema, whether in his Kollywood debut Velaikkaran, his complex role in Super Deluxe or his recent cameo in Idhayam Murali.

But for me, the actor's most impressive performance in Kollywood remains vile his turn in Mari Selvaraj's political drama.

As the egoistic, upper caste politician, Fahadh became a terrifying onscreen force, oozing menace through his character's vanity, caste pride and relentless attempts to belittle the lower-caste protagonists.

Vinayakan in Jailer (2023)

IMAGE: Vinayakan in Jailer.

If you are cast as a villain in a Rajinikanth movie, be so impressive that you become the most memorable part of the film. And when a sequel is made, make sure the fans miss your presence.

That is exactly what Vinayakan achieved as the eccentric yet ruthless gangster Varman in Nelson's Jailer. His catchphrase, 'Manasilaayo?', even became a song title in another Rajinikanth movie.

Furthermore, his cameo in Jailer 2 was easily one of the best moments in a sequel that lacked antagonists who could match his aura (though Suraj Venjaramoodu and S J Suryah certainly tried their best).

Nimisha Sajayan in Jigarthanda DoubleX (2023)

IMAGE: Nimisha Sajayan in Jigarthanda DoubleX.

Nimisha can impress in any role, regardless of the language.

In Karthik Subbaraj's terrific black comedy, she is fabulous as the defiant wife of Raghava Lawrence's gangster. She refuses to be a passive victim of his abusive nature while also serving as the film's conscience.

Another great performance in Kollywood came in the sensitive and deeply disturbing social drama Chithha, which also marked her Tamil debut.

Urvashi in J Baby (2024)

IMAGE: Urvashi in J Baby.

Like a couple of other actors on this list, Urvashi has expanded her repertoire so impressively across other languages, particularly Tamil, that we often need reminding that this incredibly versatile actress actually belongs to Malayalam cinema.

She delivers a bittersweet performance as an elderly woman losing her grip on reality due to dementia while awaiting the return of her two estranged sons, effortlessly blending both emotions and humour in what is ultimately a very moving act.

Anna Ben in Kottukkaali (2024)

IMAGE: Anna Ben in Kottukkaali.

Anna Ben, making her Tamil debut, perhaps has only one line of dialogue in the entire film, but her nearly silent performance easily ranks among her best.

The silence is forced upon her character by a regressive, patriarchal family attempting to curtail her aspirations and life choices.

The actress delivers with aplomb, perfectly projecting her character's adamant resilience despite her enforced submissiveness, with her expressions saying a lot even if the words are denied to her.

Swasika in Lubber Pandhu (2024)

IMAGE: Swasika and Dinesh in Lubber Pandhu.

Swasika is a very busy actress, picking up projects in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu, with some of her best performances coming in Kollywood.

A perfect example is her work in Tamizharasan Pachamuthu's winsome sports entertainer, where she towers over the entire cast as Yasodhai, the domineering matriarch of her household, whose need to control her family genuinely stems from a place of love.

Suraj Venjaramoodu in Youth (2026)

IMAGE: Ken Karunas and Suraj Venjaramoodu in Youth.

To date, Suraj Venjaramoodu has acted in four Tamil movies and has been top-notch in all of them, including the recent Jailer 2 (the movie actually dips once he exits).

But if I have to choose what I feel was his absolute best, it would be his turn in Ken Karunas' coming-of-age dramedy.

He is a hoot as the alcoholic father who constantly reminisces about a lost love, much to his wife's annoyance. However, it is in the more emotional scenes with his son that Suraj truly proves his mettle.

Mamitha Baiju in Vishwanath And Sons (2026)

IMAGE: Suriya and Mamitha Baiju in Vishwanath And Sons.

What is it with Suriya and his knack for not just bringing fine Malayalam talent into his films but also bringing out the best in them (a special mention here to Indrans' heartbreaking performance in Karuppu)?

This enjoyable romcom about age-gap dynamics made the Premalu actress the darling of Tamil audiences (along with her performances in Dude and Jana Nayagan).

Mamitha is an absolute delight, bringing an infectious energy, playful confidence and good comic timing to the role, making her character instantly likeable without ever letting the performance feel overplayed.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff