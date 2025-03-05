10 Star Kid Debuts We Love On OTT

IMAGE: Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan in Nadaaniyan.

The Gods of Nepotism are smiling on Bollywood yet again.

Sharmila Tagore's grandson, Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan's son and Sara Ali Khan's baby brother -- Ibrahim Ali Khan -- is all set to show if he's got what it takes to make it big in the world of showbiz with his Netflix movie debut, Nadaaniyan this Friday.

While we wait to find out, here are 10 star kid debuts we loved from the word go and where to watch them on OTT.

Kareena Kapoor, Refugee

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

IMAGE: Kareena Kapoor in Refugee.

Refugee just confirmed to the world what mummy Babita, daddy Randhir and sister Kareena knew all along -- Kareena was born to act.

Sunny Deol, Betaab

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

IMAGE: Sunny Deol in Betaab.

Sunny's farm boy charms and wild determination to win over his childhood sweetheart turned haughty heiress in Rahul Rawail's rich versus poor romance made everyone sit up and notice Dharmendra's eldest puttar at once.

Hrithik Roshan, Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai

Where to watch: ZEE5

IMAGE: Hrithik Roshan in Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai.

Nobody knew Rakesh Roshan had a Greek God tucked away at home all this time until Hrithik Roshan's sensational debut in a double role avatar would turn him into the country's biggest heartthrob.

Ranbir Kapoor, Saawariya

Where to watch: Rent on Amazon Prime Video

IMAGE: Ranbir Kapoor in Saawariya.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya tanked at the box-office but there's no denying the passion on display or Ranbir's natural star power. His parents -- Rishi and Neetu Kapoor could not be more proud.

Shahid Kapoor, Ishq Vishk

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Jio Hotstar

IMAGE: Shahid Kapoor in Ishq Vishk.

When Pankaj Kapur's fresh-faced, eager-to-please beta dropped on the scene, it was refreshing to see an actual young man in college kid roles.

Alaya F, Jawani Jaaneman

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

IMAGE: Alaya F in Jawani Jaaneman.

One of the most gifted newcomers in Bollywood right now, Pooja Bedi's lowkey daughter has given us no reason to doubt her talent since her debut, Jawani Jaaneman.

Vivek Oberoi, Company

Where to watch: ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video

IMAGE: Vivek Oberoi in Company.

Although he's happy raking millions as a businessman in Dubai, remember when Suresh Oberoi's son stunned everybody with his raw, gritty portrayal of a Mumbai gangster in Ram Gopal Varma's underworld drama.

Sonakshi Sinha, Dabangg

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

IMAGE: Sonakshi Sinha in Dabangg.

Few newcomers can boast of a memorable dialogue in their first movie. Shatrughan Sinha's feisty daughter proved the apple hasn't fallen far from the tree when she quipped, 'Thappad Se Darr Nahi Lagta Sahab, Pyaar Se Lagta Hai' to Salman Khan.

Sara Ali Khan, Kedarnath

Where to watch: ZEE5

IMAGE: Sara Ali Khan in Kedarnath.

It was instant love for Amrita Singh and Saif's eldest kid following her sparkling debut as a young woman refusing to let society dictate matters of the heart in Kedarnath.

Rishi Kapoor, Mera Naam Joker

Where to watch: ZEE5

IMAGE: Rishi Kapoor in Mera Naam Joker.

The OG star kid Rishi Kapoor won a National Award for his endearing performance of an adolescent in love with his school teacher in dad Raj Kapoor's labour of love, Mera Naam Joker.

His adult debut as Bobby's romantic rebel is no less impressive.