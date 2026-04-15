10 Sequels That Replaced the Lead Cast

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Explore the interesting trend in Bollywood where popular film franchises opt for entirely new lead casts in their sequels.

Key Points Bollywood sequels often replace their lead actors despite the previous cast winning over the audiences.

Upcoming films Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 and Cocktail 2 are notable examples, featuring entirely new lead cast members.

In the past, there are some notable sequels that worked despite changing the lead cast, like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Raaz: The Mystery Continues, Aashiqui 2 etc.

Sequels ideally imply a storyteller continuing a narrative from where it previously ended, often bringing back familiar characters while introducing new ones. But that is hardly a fixed rule. Sometimes, sequels merely use the umbrella of a franchise to tell an entirely different story. With a brand new cast.

Sreeju Sudhakaran looks at 10 such Hindi films that have replaced their lead cast entirely while continuing the franchise.

Cocktail 2

IMAGE: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna in Cocktail 2.

The 2012 romantic dramedy was a vibrant entertainer and, more importantly, a turning point in Deepika Padukone's career that cemented her credibility as a performer. Also starring Saif Ali Khan and Diana Penty, it remains fondly remembered for its music and relatively bold themes.

Fourteen years later, Cocktail 2 arrives with Homi Adajania returning as director, but with an entirely new cast. This time around, the rollicking trio is played by Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna. The film is slated for a theatrical release on June 19.

Ginny Wedss Sunny 2

IMAGE: Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr in Ginny Wedss Sunny 2.

The 2020 romcom Ginny Weds Sunny went straight to Netflix during the pandemic. While it received a mixed response, the Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey-starrer has somehow spawned a sequel, though not compelling enough to retain its original leads.

Instead, Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 introduces Avinash Tiwary (Laila Majnu, O Romeo) and Medha Shankr (12th Fail) in a completely new setup. Even the release strategy has shifted, with the sequel opting for a theatrical release on April 24.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

IMAGE: The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 poster featuring Tabu, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani.

Priyadarshan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa, a remake of the Malayalam classic Manichitrathazhu, was a psychological comic-thriller with horror elements, led by Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan.

The 2022 sequel not only shifted genre into full-fledged horror comedy but also introduced a new lead in Kartik Aaryan, with Anees Bazmee taking over directorial duties. Rajpal Yadav remained a connecting thread, reprising his role from the first film.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 continued with Aaryan as the main lead while bringing Vidya Balan back in a different role. The casting changes clearly did not deter audiences; the sequels were major box office successes.

Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara!

IMAGE: Pitobash, Akshay Kumar and Imran Khan in Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara!.

An interesting reversal here: Akshay Kumar, who was replaced in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, stepped in to replace Emraan Hashmi in this sequel. The original, directed by Milan Luthria, had starred Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, and Kangana Ranaut and was loosely inspired by real-life underworld figures like Haji Mastan and Dawood Ibrahim.

The sequel retained the Dawood Ibrahim-inspired gangster figure but recast it with Akshay Kumar, alongside Sonakshi Sinha and Imran Khan. Unlike its predecessor, however, the film failed to resonate with audiences.

Murder 3

IMAGE: Randeep Hooda and Sara Loren in Murder 3.

While the first two Murder films shared little narratively, they were anchored by Emraan Hashmi's presence.

Murder 3 broke that pattern, with Randeep Hooda stepping in as the lead alongside Aditi Rao Hydari and Sara Loren. Interestingly, for a franchise titled Murder, this third instalment does not revolve around an actual murder.

Raaz: The Mystery Continues

IMAGE: Emraan Hashmi and Kangana Ranaut in Raaz: The Mystery Continues.

The Raaz franchise gradually became synonymous with Emraan Hashmi, starting with the first sequel.

The original, however, had starred Bipasha Basu and Dino Morea and was a major musical hit.

Raaz: The Mystery Continues introduced Emraan alongside Kangana Ranaut and Adhyayan Suman, and proved to be a box office success. Emraan continued in subsequent instalments, with Raaz 3 also bringing back Bipasha Basu in a negative role, and him playing the antagonist in Raaz Reboot.

Jism 2

IMAGE: Randeep Hooda and Sunny Leone in Jism 2.

The original Jism, inspired by Body Heat, launched John Abraham in Bollywood and established Bipasha Basu as a major screen diva. The sequel raised the stakes by introducing former porn star Sunny Leone to mainstream Hindi cinema, alongside Randeep Hooda and Arunoday Singh, in a narrative loosely inspired by Alfred Hitchcock's Notorious.

Though Jism 2 performed decently, it did not lead to a third instalment.

Ragini MMS 2

IMAGE: Sunny Leone in Ragini MMS 2.

A slight deviation from the rule, as Ragini MMS 2 does acknowledge the events of its predecessor and even features Kainaz Motivala in a cameo. But the lead cast is entirely different, with Sunny Leone taking centre-stage in this 'horrex' (horror + sex) thriller. The film also abandons the found-footage format of the original.

It went on to become a commercial success, with the chartbuster Baby Doll continuing to dominate party playlists.

Aashiqui 2

IMAGE: Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur in Aashiqui 2.

Mahesh Bhatt's Aashiqui was a musical blockbuster that introduced Rahul Roy and Anu Agarwal in 1990.

Over two decades later, Aashiqui 2 arrived as a spiritual successor, this time directed by Mohit Suri and starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor. Though not newcomers like the original leads, the film's massive success significantly elevated their star status.

Tum Bin 2

IMAGE: Aashim Gulati, Neha Sharma, and Aditya Seal in Tum Bin 2.

The 2001 Tum Bin, starring relative newcomers, became a sleeper hit largely due to its memorable music by Nikhil-Vinay. It also marked Anubhav Sinha's first major success as a director.

Fifteen years later, he attempted a sequel with a new cast -- Aashim Gulati, Neha Sharma, and Aditya Seal. This time, however, the film failed to replicate the magic and ended up as a box office disappointment.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff