10 Reasons Why Akshaye Khanna Is So Appealing

Explore the enduring appeal of Akshaye Khanna, the actor who, despite a quiet persona and unconventional career choices, continues to captivate audiences and critics alike, recently gaining viral recognition for his role in Dhurandhar.

IMAGE: Akshaye Khanna in Dhurandhar.

Key Points Akshaye Khanna's recent performance in Dhurandhar generated significant viral acclaim, solidifying his legacy as a talented actor.

Despite being a 'nepo kid' launched by his father Vinod Khanna, Akshaye quickly established his own identity through undeniable charm and acting prowess.

Akshaye has maintained his credibility and fan following for nearly three decades, unbothered by a receding hairline or the mediocrity of some projects.

Akshaye prefers a private life, and is known for his simple diet and love for dal chawal.

Akshaye Khanna has probably never got a bad review.

Even his most unremarkable movies pack in a kind word for the actor. But the sort of viral rage he's generating post Dhurandhar would lead many to think this belated recognition is his definitive legacy.

For old-time believers, namely 1990s kids, Akshay with an 'e' always held immense promise -- both as a chip of the old block and a star in his own league, free from the pressures of Khan supremacy or formulaic stardom.

Though launched by his superstar daddy Vinod Khanna in classic nepo tradition, the actor got rid of the label early on with his undeniable charms and superlative skills. The promise he carried refused to be marred by the mediocrity of his many projects and his credibility remained unquestioned.

In a business where looks are paramount, a receding hairline couldn't put a dent in his fan following.

For nearly three decades now, Akshaye Khanna has evolved as an actor and underscored his value and volume in big roles and small as well as stayed true to his private persona where his celebrity isn't dependent on noise or nonsense to stay relevant in public memory.

Sukanya Verma celebrates this rarity of Bollywood, who turned 51 on March 28 with 10 nuggets about his real and reel life.

Early Life and Heritage

IMAGE: Akshaye Khanna with his brother Rahul Khanna. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rahul Khanna/Instagram

Did you know of Akshaye's half-Punjabi and half-Parsi heritage?

While his father Vinod Khanna was born to a Punjabi khatri family in Peshawar (in pre-Partition India), Akshaye owes his Parsi roots to mum Geetanjali Talyerkhan, a former model.

IMAGE: Akshaye Khanna with Tara Sharma and friends. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sharma /Instagram

By his own admission, the Dil Chahta Hai hero wasn't inclined towards academics.

He attended Bombay International School, Ooty's Lawrence School and H R College. Bengal Marxist politician Saira Shah Halim (her chacha is Naseeruddin Shah) wrote a lengthy Instagram post about Lawrence School Lovedale's 'original Heartbreak Kid.'

'Akshaye was a man of mystery. One who never attended school socials, was never a part of big groups, he just needed to quietly exist while sipping tea in the lawns or taking a solitary walk in the school campus. Despite never being a "ladies man" in the traditional sense, he was the most popular senior on campus,' Saira recalled.

Acting Journey and Collaborations

IMAGE: Akshaye Khanna. Photograph: Kind courtesy Saira Shah Halim/Instagram

Known for bringing authenticity and restraint to his craft, a teenaged Akshaye attended acting coach Kishore Namit Kapoor's classes to get a hang of the medium before making his debut in Himalaya Putra.

Kapoor once shared his observations about Akshaye with me, saying, "His sense of realism is fantastic. The only drawback was his mood swings. But when he is in the right mood, his performance exceeds the likes of Hrithik and Vivek or anybody. Although if his mood was sour, he would shut himself off and refuse to budge. The same can be said about his behaviour."

"Sometimes he will come running to me, touch my feet, give me a hug and inquire about the class. At other times, he looks through me. But I still love him. He is so gutsy. Despite being the only leading actor with a receding hairline, he is least bothered about it."

IMAGE: Akshaye Khanna with Vinod Khanna in Himalaya Putra.

Akshaye shared screen space with his dad, just once, in his debut, Himalaya Putra. The 1997 dud, directed by Pankaj Parashar, had the duo play father-son on screen.

Ditto for big brother Rahul when Akshaye pitched in a song and dance appearance (Sona Sona Roop Hai) in the latter's Bollywood/Hollywood, a Canadian rom-com by Deepa Mehta.

Personal Life and Industry Admiration

IMAGE: Akshaye Khanna in the song I Am A Bachelor.

Akshaye's first ever hit Bollywood song, I Am A Bachelor, turned out to be prophetic, given the actor's reluctance to 'settle down'.

His romantic life is as secretive as it gets, save for the fondly remembered 'genuine relationship' he once shared with old friend and fellow Bombay International School alumna, Tara Sharma.

The Khosla Ka Ghosla heroine is understandably hyped about his post-Dhurandhar mania.

Excerpts from her Instagram post: 'Having known each other since we were little, it's really fab to watch you stay true to your passion of acting. Our school plays were perhaps all our first step into the world of performing and from way back then, we knew you'd be doing this.'

IMAGE: Akshaye Khanna with Kareena Kapoor. Photograph: Jewella C Miranda/Rediff

Co-stars Priyanka Chopra (Aap Ki Khatir) and Katrina Kaif (Race) call him the 'finest actor of his generation' but Kareena Kapoor's adoration for Akshaye unlocks new levels in gushing. Bebo admits to having a huge crush on her Hulchul hero in his Himalaya Putra era.

You just can't miss the excitement on her face when accompanying dad Randhir Kapoor to its premiere in the summer of 1997 or sitting next to him at the Filmfare Awards where he won for Best Debut for Border or this photo op between the leads of Taal and Yaadein at a Subhash Ghai celebration.

Career Choices and Unseen Projects

IMAGE: Akshaye Khanna with Kareena Kapoor in Hulchul.

The secret to Akshaye's effortless fitness is a simple diet that involves no breakfast and eternal love for dal chawal.

IMAGE: Akshaye Khanna, Saif Ali Khan and Aamir Khan in Dil Chahta Hai.

When Farhan Akhtar approached Akshaye for Dil Chahta Hai, he preferred Aamir Khan's part.

Ultimately, he decided to stand by the director's vision and accepted the role of Sid.

A few years later, when Amole Gupte approached Aamir Khan to put him in touch with Akshaye for Taare Zameen Par, he decided the role of Ishaan's sympathetic art teacher was too good to pass up and ended up doing it himself. Props to Akshaye for being such a sport in both instances.

IMAGE: Akshaye Khanna in Dhurandhar.

His groovy steps in Dhurandhar may have taken the nation by storm but Akshaye doesn't think much of his hotstepper ways.

Choreographer Farah Khan, his director in Tees Maar Khan, heartily disagrees. The outspoken lady deems 'Akshu' not just a 'brilliant dancer' but the best between him, Aamir and Saif Ali Khan after the troika burned up the disco floor during Koi Kahe Kehta Rahe.

IMAGE: Akshaye Khanna in Border.

Here are some Akshaye movies that never saw the light of the day.

Himalaya Putra's no-show nipped Vinod Khanna's directorial debut Made In India in the bud.

Sawan Kumar Tak's Souten Ki Souten would have marked Bhagyashree's return to big screen sans the company of husband Himalay.

Then, there were Love You Hamesha opposite Sonali Bendre, Chand Bhai with Vidya Balan, Agar Tum Na Aate with Twinkle Khanna and Uljhan with Raveena Tandon, for which he even shot one song, Tera Naam Lunga, which Producer Pahlaj Nihalani promptly used in an obscure drama called Bhai Bhai.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff