10 Movies Which Became TV Shows

From Ragini MMS and Baahubali to Student Of The Year, these Indian film franchises have found new life through animated shows, television serials and streaming spinoffs.

IMAGE: Shanaya Kapoor in Student Of The Year: After Dark.

Key Points With Student of the Year: After Dark, Dharma Productions follows a trend that has already seen several film franchises expand into long-form storytelling.

Baahubali, Singham, Dabangg and Golmaal are among the popular franchises that have spawned animated shows or live-action spinoffs.

From the erotic horror world of Ragini MMS to the emotional Malayalam classic Akashadoothu, these adaptations have explored different ways of extending a film's story beyond the big screen.

2026 saw Bollywood do some interesting experiments with its franchises, whether on the big screen or small. Excel Entertainment scored a massive hit when it spun its wildly popular Prime Video series Mirzapur into a theatrical movie, bringing back most of the original cast alongside a few new faces.

Dharma Productions took the opposite route, turning its theatrical franchise, Student of the Year, into an OTT series for JioHotstar called Student of the Year: After Dark.

While it is fascinating to see the SOTY franchise deviate so sharply in genre and storytelling format, it cannot claim to be a game-changer as the first Indian movie franchise to transition into an OTT series.

We are not talking about television shows merely inspired by popular movies, such as Star Plus' Naamkarann (inspired by Mahesh Bhatt's Zakhm) and Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil (inspired by Subhash Ghai's Pardes), Imagine TV's Do Hanson Ka Jodaa (inspired by Aditya Chopra's Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi) or Colors TV's Dil Se Dil Tak (inspired by Abbas-Mustan's Chori Chori Chupke Chupke).

Sreeju Sudhakaran highlights Indian movies and film franchises that officially evolved into sequels, prequels and spinoffs through long-form storytelling, either as OTT series or television serials.

Koi... Mil Gaya

IMAGE: Hrithik Roshan in Koi... Mil Gaya.

The Movie(s): A loose remake of Steven Spielberg's classic ET The Extra-Terrestrial, Rakesh Roshan's Koi... Mil Gaya is widely considered one of lead star Hrithik Roshan's most beloved films.

Hrithik plays Rohit, a mentally challenged young man who forms an unlikely friendship with Jadoo, a purple alien accidentally marooned on Earth who gifts his human friend superpowers.

The movie successfully evolved into a superhero franchise centred on Rohit's super-powered son, with two follow-ups, Krrish and Krrish 3, performing well at the box office.

The Show: Although Jadoo left Earth at the end of Koi... Mil Gaya and did not return for the Krrish movies, he received his own animated series on Nickelodeon India in 2005. Titled J Bole Toh Jadoo, the show revolved around his life on his home planet, Tarkopar.

Ragini MMS 2

IMAGE: Sunny Leone in Ragini MMS 2.

The Movie(s): In 2011, Ekta Kapoor produced Ragini MMS, a found-footage horror film inspired by Paranormal Activity, starring Rajkummar Rao and Kainaz Motivala.

In 2014, she followed it up with the sequel Ragini MMS 2, which dropped the found-footage format, significantly amped up the eroticism and found the perfect female lead in former adult star Sunny Leone.

The Show: Strangely, the box office success of Ragini MMS 2 did not immediately spawn a third theatrical film (though one is reportedly in development at the time of writing).

Instead, Ekta Kapoor spun the franchise into an erotic, two-season anthology series on her former OTT platform, ALTBalaji (later renamed ALTT, before the government banned it for obscenity).

The only actor to return for the show was Sunny Leone, who appeared in a promotional song and the first episode of the second season.

Baahubali Series

IMAGE: Prabhas in Baahubali: The Beginning.

The Movie(s): S S Rajamouli's big-budget Telugu two-part fantasy action franchise needs no introduction.

The two movies not only established the director as one of India's finest storytellers but also turned their cast into pan-India household names, particularly lead star Prabhas, while securing cult status for all the principal characters.

The Show: OTT platforms quickly recognised the immense merchandising potential of the Baahubali franchise, leading to two animated prequel series revolving around the younger versions of Baahubali and Bhallaladeva: Prime Video's Baahubali: The Lost Legends (2017) and JioHotstar's Baahubali: Crown of Blood (2024).

Netflix also planned a live-action prequel series, Baahubali: Before The Beginning, centred entirely on the character of Sivagami.

Originally played by Ramya Krishnan in the films, the role was set to be played by Wamiqa Gabbi in the show. However, the series was ultimately shelved despite reportedly being in active development.

Singham Movies

IMAGE: "Ajay Devgn in Singham.

The Movie(s): Rohit Shetty remade Suriya's popular Tamil film Singam in Hindi, starring Ajay Devgn as the fearless cop Bajirao Singham. The 2011 movie became a massive hit, spawning two direct sequels, Singham Returns (2014) and Singham Again (2024).

It also gave birth to an entire cinematic universe. More on that later.

The Show: Based on the titular character, Prime Video produced Little Singham, an animated prequel series featuring a child version of Singham, who is strangely already a cop, fighting crime in his village alongside his friends.

Fukrey Movies

IMAGE: Pulkit Samrat and Manjot Singh in Fukrey.

The Movie(s): The good-for-nothing gang of Hunny, Choocha, Lali, Zafar and Pandit, along with their frequent run-ins with local gangster Bholi Punjaban, have enjoyed immense popularity among fans.

The Fukrey franchise has now expanded to three movies (even establishing a sneaky connection with another film, Phone Bhoot).

The Show: Buoyed by the success of Fukrey (2013) and Fukrey Returns (2017), Excel Movies developed an animated series based on the principal characters called Fukrey Boyzzz. Aimed at children, the series aired on Discovery Kids India.

Rohit Shetty Cop Universe

IMAGE: Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff and Deepika Padukone in Singham Again.

The Movie(s): This warrants a separate entry from Singham because the franchise also encompasses films like Sooryavanshi (starring Akshay Kumar) and Simmba (starring Ranveer Singh).

The universe frequently features major stars crossing over into each other's movies, often with complete disregard for continuity.

The Show: In 2024, Rohit Shetty released the live-action spinoff Indian Police Force, marking Sidharth Malhotra's OTT debut. The cast also included Shilpa Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, Shweta Tiwari and Sharad Kelkar.

While touted as part of his cop universe, the Prime Video series had no major connections to the theatrical franchise. In fact, notable cast members Shweta Tiwari and Nikitin Dheer played completely different characters in Singham Again and Sooryavanshi respectively.

Dabangg Franchise

IMAGE: Salman Khan in Dabangg.

The Movie(s): Who isn't familiar with Salman Khan's quirky cop, Chulbul Pandey? The character proved so popular that Dabangg (2010) spawned two direct sequels and inspired remakes in multiple languages.

The mid-credits scene of Singham Again even teased a crossover movie featuring Devgn's Bajirao Singham and Khan's Pandey, titled Mission Chulbul Singham. However, things remain pretty quiet regarding when this film will actually take off.

The Show: I am not entirely sure how popular the character of Chulbul Pandey was with kids in 2020, but that didn't stop Salman Khan Films from producing an animated series based on the cop character (thankfully, not as a kid) for Cartoon Network.

The episodes are currently available on JioHotstar.

Akashadoothu

IMAGE: Madhavi in Akashadoothu.

The Movie(s): The 1993 Malayalam film, directed by Sibi Malayil, is renowned among fans as one of the industry's most emotional tearjerkers.

Starring Madhavi and the late Murali, the story revolved around a widowed mother forced to give up her three children for adoption after learning that she is suffering from late-stage leukaemia.

A Hindi remake titled Tulsi was released in 2008, starring Manisha Koirala and the late Irrfan Khan.

The Show: In 2011, Surya TV aired a Malayalam serial of the same name, serving as a direct sequel to the 1993 movie.

Scripted by Dennis Joseph and created by M Renjith, the show focused on the adult children of the deceased protagonist, with actress Chippy playing one of the main leads. The show ran successfully for two years.

Golmaal Franchise

IMAGE: Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Arshad Warsi, Ajay Devgn and Kunal Kemmu in Golmaal 3.

The Movie(s): Rohit Shetty strikes again, continuing his trend of turning hit franchises into series.

The Golmaal movies have enjoyed immense popularity right from the very first (and still the best) instalment, Golmaal: Fun Unlimited (2006). It spawned three sequels (with one more on the way), and remarkably, each sequel turned out to be a bigger hit than the last.

The Golmaal franchise famously has zero interest in maintaining canon between its films. While it consistently brings back popular characters like Gopal, Madhav, Lucky and the two Laxmans (along with Vasooli Bhai and Pappi Bhai), each movie features an entirely different plotline with no connection to the previous entry.

The Show: The same (lack of) logic applies to the 2022 animated series Golmaal Junior, which, as the title suggests, features teenage versions of the principal characters in a new setting. The episodes are available on JioHotstar.

Interestingly, younger versions of the Golmaal gang also appeared in another Rohit Shetty movie, Cirkus, though they share no connection with the animated series.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff