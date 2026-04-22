10 Movies That Play Out in a Single Day

With Ek Din's release around the corner, we look at Indian movies that have masterfully weaved compelling narratives within the tight confines of a single day (or night), from intense thrillers like NH10 and Kaithi to innovative comedies like Neram.

IMAGE: Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan in Ek Din.

Key Points Aamir Khan's upcoming production Ek Din, a remake of the Thai film One Day, explores a romance unfolding over a single day.

Films like NH10 and Kaithi demonstrate how thrillers can effectively use a limited timeframe to build tension and deliver gripping narratives.

Comedies and dramas such as Taxi No 9211 and Kadakh showcase the versatility of the one-day narrative, infusing humour and dark twists within a tight schedule.

The power of storytelling is not defined by the constraints of time.

A story can span centuries, decades, years, or unfold within months, days, or even mere hours. That said, the shorter the time span, the harder it becomes to make the narrative feel dynamic.

A compressed timeline often limits the scope for expansive character arcs. And yet, some filmmakers have managed to craft remarkably engaging films where the limited timeframe itself becomes a character within the story.

Take Ek Din, the upcoming romantic drama produced by Aamir Khan, for instance, a film built entirely around a constrained timeline.

Ek Din is an official remake of the 2016 Thai film One Day, revolving around a couple who fall in love over the course of a single day, albeit through a deception (no spoilers for those unfamiliar with the original). The film stars Sai Pallavi (in her Hindi debut before Ramayana) and Junaid Khan, and is directed by Sunil Pandey.

Whether Ek Din lives up to its premise remains to be seen, we will find out on May 1 when it releases in theatres.

But Indian cinema has already explored this 'one-day' narrative device in several compelling ways.

Sreeju Sudhakaran/Rediff looks at 10 such films that make effective use of a limited timeframe.

NH10 (2015)

Where to watch: Z5 and Eros Now.

Language: Hindi

IMAGE: Anushka Sharma in NH10.

Directed by Navdeep Singh and produced by Anushka Sharma (who also plays the lead), NH10 is a gritty, violent thriller about a married couple who find themselves in grave danger after witnessing something they should not have during a road trip.

The film is an unofficial remake of the British thriller Eden Lake (starring Michael Fassbender and Kelly Reilly), adapted effectively to the Indian milieu by incorporating the theme of honour killing into its central conflict.

The ending is altered to be comparatively more positive, though I felt it leaned a bit too much towards projecting Anushka Sharma as a vengeful force rather than staying true to the grim reality the situation demanded.

Despite that somewhat uneven climax, NH10 remains a gripping, edge-of-the-seat experience, elevated by a strong performance from Anushka and chilling turns by Darshan Kumaar and Deepti Naval.

Taxi No 9211 (2006)

Where to watch: Prime Video

Language: Hindi

IMAGE: John Abraham and Nana Patekar in Taxi No 9211.

A notable flaw in Milan Luthria's otherwise engaging Taxi No 9211 is how closely it mirrors the Hollywood film Changing Lanes (starring Ben Affleck and Samuel L Jackson).

Where Luthria succeeds, however, is in infusing the narrative with warmth and humour, even as it revolves around two deeply flawed men from vastly different social backgrounds locked in a battle of bruised egos.

Nana Patekar is perfectly cast as the temperamental, family-man taxi driver, while John Abraham holds his own with an equally engaging performance of a bratty man-child. The soundtrack by Vishal-Shekhar, which includes peppy bangers like Ek Nazar Mein BhiBumbai Nagariya and Meter Down and the poignant Aazmale, deserves a revitalised adoration in present times.

Also watch out for a charming cameo by Priyanka Chopra; her performance in the scene where she modulates her emotions from irate to flirty while reciting her phone number is too good.

Kadakh (2019)

Where to watch: Sony LIV

Language: Hindi

IMAGE: Ranvir Shorey in Kadakh.

Kadakh, a black comedy directed by Rajat Kapoor (who also plays a key role), is loosely inspired by Alfred Hitchcock's experimental thriller Rope.

While the original is designed to feel like a single-take film, this adaptation wisely discards that gimmick in favour of deliciously dark humour, making excellent use of its ensemble cast and their deeply flawed characters.

The plot, centred on a man trying to hide the corpse of a stranger in his house while hosting a party, provides ample scope for tension, absurdity, and biting comedy. It delivers enough surprises, supported by strong performances across the board.

Also watch out for its terrific opening sequence and a darkly hilarious conclusion that lands with a sharp twist.

PS: While you are at it, do check out Kapoor's ensemble-driven murder-mystery Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa as well, also set over the span of a day.

Is Raat Ki Subah Nahin (1996)

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

IMAGE: Ashish Vidyarthi and Saurabh Shukla in Is Raat Ki Subah Nahin.

Sudhir Mishra's haunting and gripping thriller, starring the late Nirmal Pandey, unfolds over a chaotic night filled with gangsters, adultery, betrayals, and a young R Madhavan singing M M Keeravani's lilting melody Chup Tum Raho alongside Smriti Mishra.

The film is reflective of the political climate of Mumbai (then Bombay), the bustling metropolitan that used to be under the chokehold of the underworld. Its stark, realistic portrayal of events stood in sharp contrast to the glossy masala films of the 90s.

Even today, the film holds up remarkably well, thanks to strong performances, particularly from Ashish Vidyarthi and Saurabh Shukla, and a tightly interwoven screenplay that drags its characters into an inescapable quicksand of their own actions, truly living up to its title.

Along with films like Satya and Vaastav, Is Raat Ki Subah Nahin is easily one of the best Hindi films about the underworld to come out that decade.

Neram (2013)

Where to watch: SunNXT and Manorama Max

Language: Malayalam

IMAGE: Nivin Pauly and Nazriya Nazim in Neram.

Alright, I admit that Neram does not entirely unfold within a single day, the prologue exists outside the main timeline. However, the core events take place over just a few hours.

Alphonse Puthren's smartly written comic thriller follows Mathew, an unemployed, down-on-his-luck young man having the worst day of his life when his deadline to repay a gangster coincides with his girlfriend wanting to elope.

Where Neram truly shines is in how it builds absurdity out of the events of an otherwise ordinary day. It gives us cult characters like Vatti Raja, Manick, Ookken Tintu, and Rayban, while even minor characters leave a mark, like a pre-fame Sharaf U Dheen stealing the show in just a couple of scenes.

Nivin Pauly is in top form, Nazriya Nazim is effortlessly charming, and the film wraps up with a conclusion packed with delightful surprises.

PS: I have only watched the Malayalam version and not the Tamil one, so I am referring to the Malayalam cast and characters here.

Kaithi (2019)

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Language: Tamil

IMAGE: Karthi in Kaithi.

Lokesh Kanagaraj's debut Maanagaram could also have been a worthy addition to this list, but I am going with this action thriller that went on to launch a surprise cinematic universe.

Loosely inspired by John Carpenter's Assault on Precinct 13, Kaithi stars Karthi in the lead and unfolds over the course of a single night.

What stands out is that, despite Dilli being a compelling, mass-friendly protagonist, the narrative does not revolve solely around him.

While Dilli helps injured policemen escape by driving them through dangerous territory, the more gripping thread lies in the siege of a police station, where a lone senior constable and a handful of college students hold the fort.

The way Lokesh sustains tension across both threads and brings them together in a satisfying, high-octane climax firmly established his voice as a filmmaker.

While Vikram (which cemented the LCU) and Master were well received, I still feel his subsequent films have not quite matched the tight, focused brilliance of Kaithi.

Traffic (2011)

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Language: Malayalam

IMAGE: Sreenivasan and Asif Ali in Traffic.

The late Rajesh Pillai's Traffic was a game-changer for Malayalam cinema when it released in 2011.

Not only did it popularise the hyperlink narrative format in the industry, but its box office success also arrived at a time when it was widely believed that only superstars could drive a film's fortunes.

Inspired by a real-life incident in Chennai, Traffic follows a group of previously unconnected individuals who come together to save a young girl's life within a matter of hours, what unfolds is quite literally the drive of their lives.

The film boasts a strong ensemble cast including Sreenivasan, Kunchacko Boban, Asif Ali, Anoop Menon, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Rahman, Sandhya, Lena and Ramya Nambeesan, among others, each playing parts that feel integral to the narrative.

The film later inspired multiple remakes, including a Hindi version directed by Pillai himself, which was released posthumously following his untimely demise.

Maanaadu (2021)

Where to watch: Sony LIV

Language: Tamil

IMAGE: Simbu and SJ Suryah in Maanaadu.

Maanaadu, directed by Venkat Prabhu, is a surprisingly smart comic thriller that remains consistently entertaining, powered by its time-loop concept and the electric performances of Silambarasan and SJ Suryah.

The story follows a Muslim youth who, while helping his friends, gets entangled in a political assassination plot, only to find himself reliving the same day repeatedly in a bid to survive.

The twist? The antagonist is also caught in the same time loop, turning their clash into an increasingly engaging battle of wits.

As someone who has enjoyed the director's earlier works like Chennai 600028, Saroja and Goa, I would still say Maanaadu stands as Venkat Prabhu's best film to date.

The screenplay not only makes inventive use of the time-loop device but also weaves in relevant socio-political undertones, including commentary on rising Islamophobia, all while remaining sharply entertaining.

Kaun? (1999)

Where to watch: YouTube

Language: Hindi

IMAGE: Urmila Matondkar in Kaun?

In the 90s, Ram Gopal Varma was in a phase where he could do no wrong, delivering masterpieces like Shiva, Raat, Rangeela and Satya, alongside cult favourites like Daud and Jungle.

After the success of Satya, which also propelled Manoj Bajpayee into the spotlight, RGV took a bold creative leap with Kaun?, an experimental mystery-thriller featuring just three characters, confined to a single location over the course of one night.

And because RGV was operating at his peak, the gamble paid off.

Kaun? remains one of the finest thrillers Indian cinema has produced; tightly edited, cleverly designed, and driven by a screenplay that constantly keeps you guessing when not making you bite your nails in tension. It is elevated further by superb performances from Urmila Matondkar and Manoj Bajpayee.

That final image of the killer staring into the camera with an eerie grin still haunts the viewer even after so many years. Sadly, Bollywood rarely attempts such bold experiments today.

A Wednesday (2008

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Language: Hindi

IMAGE: Naseeruddin Shah in A Wednesday.

Neeraj Pandey announced himself in Bollywood with a bang through his first three films: A Wednesday, Special 26 and Baby. His maiden effort, A Wednesday, still stands tall as one of the finest debuts in Hindi cinema by a filmmaker.

Set over the span of a few tense hours, the film unfolds on what begins as a routine day for the Mumbai police, only to spiral into chaos after a phone call from a mysterious stranger turns everything upside down.

Released at a time when Mumbai was still reeling from frequent terror threats, the subject struck a raw nerve.

What truly powers the film, however, is its razor-sharp screenplay, packed with surprises at every turn. And then there are Naseeruddin Shah's blistering monologues, which elevate the third act into one of the most compelling climaxes in Hindi cinema.

The film's impact was such that it inspired both a Tamil remake (Unnaipol Oruvan, starring Kamal Haasan and Mohanlal) and an English adaptation (A Common Man, featuring Ben Kingsley).

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff