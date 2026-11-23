From Harishchandrachi Factory to Superboys of Malegaon, these films take us behind the scenes of cinema history, celebrating the passion, struggles and extraordinary people who made movie magic possible.

IMAGE: Anthony Ippolito in I Play Rocky.

Key Points Harishchandrachi Factory and Celluloid chronicle the struggles of Dadasaheb Phalke and J C Daniel, pioneers who laid the foundations of Indian cinema.

Biopics like Mahanati, NTR: Kathanayakudu, Sanju and Abhijaan recreate memorable moments from the films and careers of legendary screen personalities.

From the making of Sholay to the unconventional filmmaking culture of Malegaon, these films celebrate the passion, persistence and people behind the camera.

For those unfamiliar with the Hollywood film I Play Rocky, it is a biopic of sorts about Sylvester Stallone's struggle to get the first Rocky film made. It explores how his screenplay impressed the studios, even though they were reluctant to cast an almost unknown actor with a mumbling delivery in the lead role.

Directed by Peter Farrelly, I Play Rocky features Anthony Ippolito as Sly. There is another interesting aspect to his casting, apart from his uncanny resemblance to a young Sylvester Stallone.

The actor previously played another Hollywood great in a series about the making of another Hollywood epic. If you are clueless about it, he had portrayed Al Pacino in The Offer, which chronicled the making of Francis Ford Coppola's The Godfather.

Sreeju Sudhakaran looks at Indian cinema and picks films that revisited the making of some of its past cinematic landmarks.

Harishchandrachi Factory (2009)

Language: Marathi

IMAGE: Nandu Madhav in Harishchandrachi Factory.

It is never easy to be a pioneer, introducing an art form that is so Western and alien to a conservative, traditionalist society, let alone eventually being hailed as the 'Father of Indian Cinema'.

Paresh Mokashi's 2009 Marathi film is a biopic of the late Dadasaheb Phalke and his enduring efforts to make India's first film, Raja Harishchandra, with Nandu Madhav in the lead role.

The movie recounts his journey from being a printer and photographer to becoming an avid enthusiast of moving images and making India's first film. It highlights his struggle to find a female lead, eventually forcing him to cast male actors in female roles.

Throughout, his wife, Saraswati Phalke (Vibhavari Deshpande), provides steadfast support and even gets involved in the production. Harishchandrachi Factory was also the second Marathi film, after 2004's Shwaas, to be selected as India's official entry for the Oscars, in 2009.

Celluloid (2013)

Language: Malayalam

IMAGE: Prithviraj Sukumaran in Celluloid.

While discussing Harishchandrachi Factory, it is imperative to mention Kamal's Celluloid, which chronicles J C Daniel's struggles to make Vigathakumaran, the first Malayalam film.

Unlike the Marathi film, which boasts a feel-good ending, Celluloid is a heartbreaking account of a visionary ostracised for casting a lower-caste girl, Rosie, as his heroine.

Even after making the first Malayalam film, Daniel died a forgotten man, with the film's reels completely destroyed. Prithviraj Sukumaran is superb in his heartbreaking portrayal of the forgotten legend.

Honey Bee 2.5 (2017)

Language: Malayalam

IMAGE: Asif Ali in Honey Bee 2.5.

Honey Bee 2.5 is an interesting experiment that attempts to weave a fictional love story into the actual shooting location of a real film.

Directed by Shyju Anthikkad, the movie features Askar Ali and Lijomol Jose whp play characters falling in love while helping out on the sets of Honey Bee 2: Celebrations.

Actors from the other film appear as themselves, and both films were released in the same year.

However, Honey Bee 2 had already received an underwhelming response from audiences who thought it was not as good as the first film, prompting them to overlook this 'experiment' altogether. Not that it was particularly good anyway.

Sanju (2018)

Language: Hindi

IMAGE: Ranbir Kapoor in Sanju.

Rajkumar Hirani's attempt to whitewash Sanjay Dutt's image, despite showcasing the highs and pitfalls of his life, focuses heavily on the controversial actor's personal life, particularly his relationships with his father, Sunil Dutt, and his best friend.

Ranbir Kapoor plays Sanju Baba, with Paresh Rawal as Dutt Sr and Vicky Kaushal as his Gujarati friend, 'Kamli'.

Although Sanju centres on personal relationships, it recreates moments from films like Rocky (Dutt's lead debut) and Munna Bhai MBBS (also directed by Hirani, and the last film to feature Sunil Dutt before his passing).

Mahanati (2018)

Language: Telugu

IMAGE: Dulquer Salmaan and Keerthy Suresh in Mahanati.

Nag Ashwin's Mahanati is a biopic of the late actress Savitri. It chronicles her rise to stardom, her relationship with actor Gemini Ganesan (Dulquer Salmaan) and her tragic end.

Keerthy Suresh is terrific as the central protagonist, even winning a National Award for her efforts.

As the film explores Savitri's career, it recreates shooting moments from memorable films like Mayabazar, Missamma, Devadasu and Mooga Manasulu.

NTR: Kathanayakudu (2019)

Language: Telugu

IMAGE: Hansika Motwani and Nandamuri Balakrishna in NTR: Kathanayakudu.

Just a year after Mahanati, another ambitious biopic emerged from Telugu cinema, this time centred on a screen legend who went on to become a popular politician and eventually the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh: the late N T Rama Rao.

Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, this two-part biopic sees Nandamuri Balakrishna playing his father. The first film focuses on NTR's acting career and his experiences working on famous movies like Patala Bhairavi, Mayabazar, Seetharama Kalyanam and Daana Veera Soora Karna.

It features cameos by actresses portraying NTR's leading ladies, including Rakul Singh as Sridevi, Nithya Menen as Savitri, Hansika Motwani as Jaya Prada and Shalini Pandey as Sowcar Janaki.

The Sholay Girl (2019)

Language: Hindi

IMAGE: Bidita Bag in The Sholay Girl.

Aditya Sarpotdar's The Sholay Girl is a biopic of Reshma Pathan, widely considered as India's first stuntwoman.

Bidita Bag plays the lead role, with the film tracing Reshma's journey from an impoverished family background to entering the film industry as a stunt double to provide for her loved ones.

The movie recreates some of her stunts, including the famous Basanti tonga chase in Sholay, in which she doubled for Hema Malini. We also see a young Ramesh Sippy, the director of Sholay, played by Prince Rodde.

Abhijaan (2022)

Language: Bengali

IMAGE: Jisshu Sengupta in Abhijaan.

The late Soumitra Chatterjee is considered one of the greatest actors to emerge from Indian cinema.

This biopic, with the legend playing himself, is a heartwarming tribute directed by Parambrata Chatterjee, who also plays a character interviewing the screen legend.

As the film chronicles the veteran actor's contributions to cinema, Abhijaan recreates shooting moments from classics like Saat Paake Bandha, Sonar Kella, Aranyer Din Ratri, Abhijaan and Feluda, with Jisshu Sengupta playing the younger Soumitra.

Other prominent actors step into the shoes of yesteryear greats, including Satyajit Ray (Q), Uttam Kumar (Prosenjit), Sharmila Tagore (Tridha Choudhury), Waheeda Rehman (Tuhina Das) and Suchitra Sen (Paoli Dam).

Superboys Of Malegaon (2025)

Language: Hindi

IMAGE: Shashank Arora and Adarsh Gourav in Superboys Of Malegaon.

The parody films that emerged from the quirky and bizarre self-anointed 'industry' of Malegaon may not enjoy the ‘epic’ status of the other films on this list. However, the zeal and zest of those involved in making these spoofs certainly deserve appreciation.

Reema Kagti, in my opinion, crafted her finest film here. Superboys Of Malegaon revolves around a team that made these movies purely out of love for cinema, with fine performances from Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh and Shashank Arora.

The third act, which deals with the making of Malegaon Ka Superman (incidentally, the last film of its lead, Shafique, played by Arora, who was diagnosed with cancer), is an emotional rollercoaster guaranteed to bring tears to your eyes.

Rekhachithram (2025)

Language: Malayalam

IMAGE: Mammootty in Rekhachithram.

This investigative thriller follows a fictional storyline about a cop investigating the discovery of an unidentified corpse, which turns out to be that of a young girl who disappeared in the 1980s.

Asif Ali plays the cop, while Anaswara Rajan plays the victim, depicted as a Mammootty fan who aspires to become an actress.

The movie plays with the concept of alternate history, using the shoot of a real film as part of its investigation track.

The 1986 film Kathodu Kathoram, directed by Bharathan, plays a crucial part in the movie, as the dead girl is shown to appear briefly in one scene of the classic (not in the actual movie, though). Rekhachithram even uses AI and a body double to de-age Mammootty and recreate his look from that film.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff