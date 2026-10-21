10 Married Couples And Their Onscreen Chemistry

From Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor to Nazriya Nazim-Fahadh Faasil, these real-life celebrity couples have continued their romance on screen after marriage, giving us everything from crackling chemistry to intriguing cinematic collaborations.

IMAGE: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in Ranabaali; Zaheer Iqbal and Sonakshi Sinha in Tu Hai Meri Kiran.

Key Points Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna play a married couple in Ranabaali, marking their first film together since their wedding.

From Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to Ajay Devgn and Kajol, several celebrity couples have continued sharing screen space after getting married.

While some couples, including Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh, have collaborated on multiple projects, others have had fewer post-marriage onscreen reunions.

They met on the sets, they fell in love, they got married and they are now back to where their romance began.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna reunited on the big screen last week with the period action saga Ranabaali, playing a married couple.

This marks their third onscreen pairing after Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019). Ranabaali is their first film together since their wedding.

Similarly, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal play the leads in Tu Hai Meri Kiran, which releases on October 23. This is their first film together since tying the knot in 2024.

Stars married in real life have never had any qualms about translating that dynamic onto the screen, as we have seen in the past with jodis like Jaya Bhaduri and Amitabh Bachchan, and Neetu Singh and Rishi Kapoor.

Sreeju Sudhakaran checks out real-life married couples-turned co-stars from the past 10 years, and how their offscreen dynamics transformed into onscreen chemistry.

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor

IMAGE: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in Brahmastra.

The interesting thing about Brahmastra Part One: Shiva (2022) is that its production went on for a few years, during which Alia and Ranbir met, fell in love, dated, married and then got pregnant in 2022, all before the movie finally came out.

While their chemistry in Ayan Mukerji's fantasy epic received a mixed response, we hope that changes for the better in their upcoming collaboration for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, due for release in January.

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

IMAGE: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in '83.

Speaking of Sanjay Leela Bhansali, how can we forget that he gave Hindi cinema one of its most crackling onscreen jodis, with chemistry so real that the two eventually married each other?

Ranveer and Deepika made for an awesome pairing in SLB's Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013) and Bajirao Mastani(2015), eventually taking their romance offscreen and getting married in 2018.

After their wedding, they acted together as a couple only in Kabir Khan's '83 (2021), where they portrayed another real-life couple, Kapil Dev and Romi Dev.

They also worked together in SLB's Padmaavat and Rohit Shetty's Singham Again (2024), but were not paired up in either film. Deepika also made a special appearance in a song in Ranveer's Cirkus (2022), also directed by Shetty.

Genelia D'Souza-Riteish Deshmukh

IMAGE: Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh in Ved.

They made their debut together, dated each other for years, got married in 2012 and are now proud parents to two young boys. While Riteish has been busy with his Bollywood and Marathi outings, Genelia has taken up more acting assignments in recent years.

They played a couple going through a marital crisis in the Marathi blockbuster Ved (2022), which was also directed by Riteish. He also helmed the ambitious bilingual Raja Shivaji (2026), playing the lead role while Genelia played his wife Saibai Bhonsale.

They once again played a married couple in Shaad Ali's family comedy Mister Mummy (2022). Sadly, the movie didn't get the positive response their Marathi movies had received.

Apart from these full-fledged roles, Genelia also made cameos in her husband's films Mauli (2018) and Mastiii 4 (2025).

Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya

IMAGE: Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Majili.

Since we mentioned Ved, it is imperative that we also talk about Majili (2019), the Telugu original it was remade from, which also featured a real-life married couple.

Unfortunately, Samantha and Nag, who got married in 2017, eventually separated, divorced and married other people in the years later.

Majili, which came out in 2019 to positive reviews and box office success, remains the only movie they worked on together as a married pair. Nag did have a cameo in Nag Ashwin's Mahanati (2018) where he portrayed his grandfather Akkineni Nageswara Rao, and Samantha was cast opposite Vijay Deverakonda.

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas

IMAGE: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas in Love Again.

Now it is time to go international with our desi girl who married a videshi.

Priyanka married singer-actor Nick in 2018 and they have worked together in two movies since. Nick had a funny guest appearance in Priyanka's romantic entertainer Love Again (2023) as one of her terrible dates.

Priyanka later returned the favour by playing herself in a cameo in A Very Jonas Christmas Movie (2025), where the Jonas Brothers played themselves in the family entertainer.

Ajay Devgn-Kajol

IMAGE: Ajay Devgn and Kajol in Tanhaji.

The veteran jodi on this list have done quite a few films both before and after their marriage in 1999.

Though they have rarely worked together in recent years, they were famously paired in Om Raut's period saga Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (2020), with Ajay playing the titular historical figure and Kajol playing his wife Savitribai.

Kajol proved to be quite the lucky charm for her hubby. Not only was Tanhaji a huge hit, it also earned him his third National Award for Best Actor.

Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover

IMAGE: Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover in Dangerous.

Married in 2016, Bipasha and Karan tried to recreate their crackling chemistry we saw in their 2015 erotic horror thriller Alone in the 2020 OTT series Dangerous.

Sadly, the show received poor reviews and was quickly forgotten.

Nazriya Nazim-Fahadh Faasil

IMAGE: Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim in Trance.

Even though they have been married for 12 years now, this actor couple has only done three movies together.

Two of those were released before their marriage: Pramani (2010), in which Nazriya played Fahadh's illegitimate half-sister, and the evergreen blockbuster Bangalore Days (2014), where they played a married couple.

Their only film together after marriage was Anwar Rasheed's black-comic psychological thriller Trance (2020). Fahadh played a fraud pastor who begins to believe his own lies after suffering a head injury, while Nazriya played a depressed escort hired to observe him.

Sayyeshaa-Arya

IMAGE: Arya and Sayyeshaa in Teddy.

Sayyeshaa dated and later married Tamil star Arya in 2019, after working together in the romcom Ghajinikanth (2018). After their marriage, they worked on two movies.

In K V Anand's thriller Kaappaan (2019), Sayyeshaa was not paired opposite Arya, but rather with Suriya, the film's lead actor. They did pair up romantically for the fantasy entertainer Teddy (2021), but with a unique twist.

Sayyeshaa's character finds her soul transferred into a teddy bear, which forms a camaraderie with Arya's character.

Aditi Rao Hydari-Siddharth

IMAGE: Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth in Lust Stories 3.

Aditi and Siddharth met and fell in love during the shoot of the 2021 Telugu film Mahasamudram and got married in 2024.

They recently worked together in the Netflix anthology Lust Stories 3 (2026) where they played a Hyderabadi married couple lacking a sexual spark in Vishal Bhardwaj's segment, with the wife eventually expressing her desires through her lustful writing.

The couple portrayed this fascinating dynamic in a bold, teasing manner, fully displaying their smouldering chemistry, matched with their expressive performances.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff