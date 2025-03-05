10 Male Bonding Movies On OTT

IMAGE: Shashank Arora, Anuj Singh Duhan, Adarsh Gourav and Vineet Kumar Singh in Superboys Of Malegaon.

Reema Kagti's new release Superboys Of Malegaon has a heartwarming track about a group of friends working together to make their buddy's dream come true.

Male bonding is among Bollywood's favourite subjects, and there have been many films about it... Dosti, Anand, Sholay...

Deepa Gahlot lists some interesting titles and tells you where you can watch them.

Dil Chahta Hai (2001)

Where to watch: Netflix

IMAGE: Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna in Dil Chahta Hai.

In his debut directorial, Farhan Akhtar explores the close friendship of three pals, played by Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna, how they fall apart and what brings them back together.

Munnabhai MBBS (2003), Lage Raho Munnabhai(2006)

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

IMAGE: Arshad Warsi and Sanjay Dutt in Munnabhai MBBS.

These two films by Rajkumar Hirani have the funny, inseparable pair of Munnabhai (Sanjay Dutt) and Circuit (Arshad Warsi).

Rang De Basanti (2006)

Where to watch: Netflix

IMAGE: Siddharth, Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kapoor and Sharman Joshi in Rang De Basanti.

Aamir Khan leads his buddies (Siddharth, Sharman Joshi, Kunal Kapoor and Atul Kulkarni) in a social crusade against corruption in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's film which ends on a tragic note.

Rock On (2008)

Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

IMAGE: Purab Kohli, Farhan Akhtar, Luke Kenny and Arjun Rampal in Rock On..

In Abhishek Kapoor's ode to friendship and adulting, four friends (Farhan Akhtar, Arjun Rampal, Purab Kohli and Luke Kenny) reunite after many years to resurrect their rock band and fulfill their dreams.

Dostana (2008)

Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

IMAGE: Abhishek Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra and John Abraham in Dostana.

In Tarun Mansukhani's comedy, two straight friends, Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham, pretend to be gay to be able to snag a Miami apartment.

3 Idiots (2009)

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

IMAGE: R Madhavan, Aamir Khan and Sharman Joshi in 3 Idiots.

In Rajkumar Hirani's film, Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi play college pals who have each other's backs.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobaara (2011)

Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

IMAGE: Kalki Koechlin, Abhay Deol, Hrithik Roshan Farhan Akhtar and Katrina Kaif in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobaara.

Zoya Akhtar's film created the big male bonding fantasy -- a road trip in which three buddies (Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol) help each other conquer their fears.

Kai Po Che (2013)

Where to watch: Netflix

IMAGE: Rajkummar Rao, Sushant Singh Rajput and Amit Sadh in Kai Po Che.

In turbulent times, three friends, Sushant Singh Rajput, Amit Sadh and Rajkummar Rao support each other in Abhishek Kapoor's film.

Chhichhore (2019)

Where to watch: JioHotstar

IMAGE: Saharsh Kumar Shukla, Navin Polishetty, Tahir Raj Bhasi, Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma and Tushar Pandey in Chhichhore.

In Nitesh Tiwari's nostalgia-soaked film, when a young boy attempts suicide, his father's (Sushant Singh Rajput) college gang (Varun Sharma, Navin Polishetty, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Tushar Pandey, Saharsh Shukla) turn up to convince him that life is worth fighting for.