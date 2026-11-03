10 Iconic Screen Adaptations Of The Ramayana

From a pioneering silent film to Ramanand Sagar's iconic television series and the much-debated Adipurush, explore 10 Indian screen adaptations that have reimagined the Ramayana across generations.

IMAGE: Ravie Dubey, Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi in Ramayana Part 1.

Key Points Indian cinema has adapted the Ramayana across generations, from Dadasaheb Phalke's silent-era Lanka Dahan to contemporary big-budget productions.

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana Part 1 continues the tradition.

While films such as Kanchana Sita offer unconventional interpretations of the legend, Sri Rama Rajyam and Adipurush demonstrate how filmmakers revisit the epic with contrasting creative approaches.

Is there any mythological story that has been adapted as widely across the world as the Ramayana has been by Indian cinema? It is a question worth pondering.

Since the birth of Indian cinema, the legend of Lord Ram, Sita Mata and Ravana has inspired countless filmmakers to create their own versions of the epic, either through direct adaptations or thematic parallels. There are entire Wikipedia pages dedicated to the many films and shows based on the Ramayana.

Even among direct adaptations, there are fascinating variations in tone, treatment and characterisation.

Take Ramayana Part 1, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, which is touted as India's most expensive film ever.

The film features a star-studded cast including Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Arun Govil as King Dasharath and Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi. With Sunny Deol playing Lord Hanuman in the 2028 sequel, Ramayana is bound to spark plenty of conversations when it releases in theatres on November 5.

What's more, this is the second Bollywood film based on the Ramayana to release within a two-month span, following Shri Ramayan Katha in September, starring Dev Sharma, Anjali Arora and Rajniesh Duggal.

Although the country's current political climate leans heavily towards devotion to Lord Ram, the Ramayana remains a tricky story to adapt today. Believers are quick to raise objections over anything they find remotely controversial.

Yet, much like the Ramayana has several literary interpretations, with Tulsidas' Ramcharitmanas being among the most popular, Indian cinema has also seen numerous onscreen adaptations of varying cultural representations.

Sreeju Sudhakaran curates a list of 10 such adaptations. Some are highly populist, others unconventional; some are tailored for the big screen, while others cater to television audiences. How many of these have you watched?

Lanka Dahan (1917)

Language: Silent

IMAGE: Anna Salunke in Lanka Dahan.

Considered the first-ever cinematic adaptation of the Ramayana, Lanka Dahan was made by Dadasaheb Phalke, the Father of Indian Cinema. It was his second film after Raja Harishchandra.

The movie is credited with being the first to feature an actor in a double role, with Anna Salunke playing both Lord Ram and Sita, as acting was considered taboo for women at the time.

Ram Rajya (1943)

Language: Hindi/Marathi

IMAGE: Shobhna Samarth and Dev Adib in Ram Rajya.

Politicians constantly invoke the phrase 'Ram Rajya' when promising voters a utopia. While it remains an unfulfilled staple of electoral speeches, the phrase had gained considerable historic prominence through this 1943 blockbuster.

The film earned particular fame as one of the rare movies watched by Mahatma Gandhi, who was otherwise averse to cinema. Its title also became associated with his vision of a better future as the country fought British rule during the Quit India movement.

Ram Rajya was directed by Vijay Bhatt, best known for Baiju Bawra. He also directed other Ramayana-based films, including Bharat Milap (1942), Rambaan (1948) and Ramayan (1954), as well as a remake of Ram Rajya in 1967.

Sampoorna Ramayanam (1958)

Language: Tamil

IMAGE: Sivaji Ganesan in Sampoorna Ramayanam.

This Tamil film, directed by K Somu, is best known for casting Telugu legend N T Rama Rao as Lord Ram while Tamil thespian Sivaji Ganesan played his brother Bharatha.

Screen diva Padmini, one of the famous Travancore sisters, played Sita, while the late Malayalam actress Sukumari, Padmini's real-life cousin, portrayed the character's younger version.

Interestingly, actress Shobana, who is related to both Padmini and Sukumari, plays Kaikesi in Ramayana Part 1.

Kanchana Sita (1977)

Language: Malayalam

IMAGE: Sobha Kiran and Venkateswarlu in Kanchana Sita.

Malayalam cinema has had its share of Ramayana adaptations, though perhaps not as many as the Hindi, Tamil or Telugu movie industries. However, it has produced one of the most distinctive interpretations of the legend.

Directed by the legendary G Aravindan and based on C N Sreekantan Nair's play of the same name, this minimalist, nearly silent film sets the tale within a tribal community in a forest with unknown actors taking on the prominent roles.

Unlike most other films on this list, it focuses entirely on Lord Ram's life after his victory over Ravana and his subsequent banishment of Sita to the forest.

Although Sita is central to this avant-garde film, she never physically appears on screen. Instead, she is represented as part of nature, considering she is the daughter of Mother Earth.

Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan (1987-1988)

Language: Hindi

IMAGE: Sunil Lahri, Deepika Chikhalia and Arun Govil in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan.

No matter which decade you were born in, whether you are a boomer, a millennial or Gen Z (I cannot vouch for the generations after that), Ramanand Sagar's epic television series is probably the most iconic adaptation that comes to mind.

When it aired first in the '80s, the show is widely credited with familiarising a vast section of the country with the epic. At a time when Doordarshan was the primary source of television entertainment, people spent their Sundays watching mythological characters speak in poetic verses and shoot stop-motion arrows at one another.

Ramayan gave actors like Arun Govil, Deepika Chikhalia, Dara Singh and Arvind Trivedi cult status even pushing a couple of them into active politics. It may not have aged particularly well in terms of performances or special effects, but it remains a permanent fixture of affection and nostalgia for its viewers.

Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama (1993)

Language: English/Hindi

IMAGE: Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama.

If Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan is hailed as the definitive live-action adaptation of Valmiki's tale, this anime is often acclaimed as the finest cinematic version, despite being an Indo-Japanese collaboration.

Made in English and Hindi, Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama was praised for its visual presentation and its faithfulness to the source material. The Hindi version featured Arun Govil dubbing for Lord Ram (with Amrish Puri voicing Ravana).

In a version released in the US, Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston voiced Lord Rama's character. The film has developed a strong fan base over the years, earning multiple re-releases, including one as recently as 2025.

Ramayanam (1997)

Language: Telugu

IMAGE: Jr NTR and Smitha Madhav in Ramayanam.

One of the more unusual aspects of this Telugu film is that child artistes played all the mythological characters. Another interesting detail is that Lord Ram was portrayed by the grandson of the late N T Rama Rao, the legendary Telugu cinema icon and former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh.

NTR had played the character in several films, including the aforementioned Sampoorna Ramayanam. Of course, his grandson eventually grew into a massive superstar in his own right: N T Rama Rao Jr, who we better know as Jr NTR.

The film won the National Film Award for Best Children's Film.

Ramayan (2008-2009)

Language: Hindi

IMAGE: Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee in Ramayan.

The Ramayana has inspired several television adaptations, including one produced by Mahabharat creator B R Chopra that cast Nitish Bharadwaj (who played Lord Krishna in Mahabharat) as Lord Ram.

However, the adaptation that arguably found the widest popularity in the 21st century was the series that aired on Imagine TV between 2008 and 2009.

Not only did Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee earn widespread affection for playing Lord Ram and Sita Mata, but their onscreen chemistry also had real-life implications with the couple eventually getting married for real in 2011.

Sri Rama Rajyam (2011)

Language: Telugu

IMAGE: Nandamuri Balakrishna and Nayanthara in Sri Rama Rajyam.

Actor-politician Nandamuri Balakrishna is best known for playing bombastic lead roles in over-the-top mass entertainers, but he occasionally takes on a different kind of acting challenge.

These include portraying his father N T Rama Rao in a two-part biopic and also stepping into the role most closely associated with NTR: Lord Ram, in Bapu's Sri Rama Rajyam.

Interestingly, Sri Rama Rajyam is considered a remake of the 1963 movie Lava Kusa, which starred NTR in the lead.

Also featuring Nayanthara as Sita, with music by Ilaiyaraaja, the film, much like Kanchana Sita, is set after the events in Lanka. It focuses on the marital discord in Lord Ram and Sita's lives that leads to her banishment to the forest.

Ambitiously staged, with a strong emphasis on the saga's emotional core, Sri Rama Rajyam earned praise for its performances, particularly those of Balakrishna and Nayanthara.

Adipurush (2023)

Language: Hindi

IMAGE: Devdatta Nage, Prabhas and Sunny Singh in Adipurush.

You may hate it to the core, or you may belong to the minority who see some genius in its treatment, but it is hard to ignore the audacity of Om Raut's vision.

Blending live action, VFX and animation, Adipurush attempts to be both a faithful adaptation of the mythological tale as well as a distinct cinematic interpretation.

Ultimately, however, it fails to leave a solid impression thanks to borrowed and questionable visuals, lacklustre storytelling and a treatment that lacked a distinct soul.

There are some interesting ideas, such as giving Lanka a Gothic aesthetic and allowing Saif Ali Khan to deliver a scenery-chewing performance as Lankesh. (Strangely, the film avoids calling its principal characters by their more familiar names.)

However, Prabhas as Lord Ram, sorry, Raghava, feels entirely out of place and shares little to no chemistry with Kriti Sanon as Sita, sorry, Janaki.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff