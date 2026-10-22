10 Comedies Which Turn Spying Into A Laughing Matter

From Baadshah to Udta Teer, these spy comedies prove that espionage can be a laughing matter, even when promising premises go sometimes spectacularly off course.

IMAGE: Ayushmann Khurrana in Udta Teer.

Key Points Ayushmann Khurrana stars in Udta Teer, a spy comedy where he plays a Pakistani spy with amnesia, believing he is an Indian soldier.

Bollywood has seen a recent surge in spy comedies, with several films released this year, including Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos and Vibe.

After starring in the marital comedy of errors Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, Ayushmann Khurrana returns with a new comedy Udta Teer, where he unites with his PPAWD co-star Sara Ali Khan.

Ayushmann plays a Pakistani spy, who arrives in India to carry out terrorist activities but loses his memory and suddenly believes he is part of the Indian Army. Essentially a reverse Dhurandhar, the film promises a fun spin on the espionage genre.

Produced by Dharma Productions and directed by Aakash Kaushik, the film also stars Ram Kapoor, Gulshan Grover, Rahul Bose and the late Mukul Dev. Udta Teer releases in theatres on October 23.

With Udta Teer promising a wild espionage ride, Sreeju Sudhakaran looks back at some popular spy comedies made by Bollywood from recent years. Two of them came out this year alone!

Baadshah (1999)

Where To Watch: YouTube

IMAGE: Shah Rukh Khan in Baadshah.

In this Abbas-Mustan comedy, Shah Rukh Khan plays a bumbling but surprisingly effective private detective who travels to Goa to find a kidnapped child.

However, after being mistaken for a CBI officer, he finds himself embroiled in an assassination plot against the Goa chief minister.

The film remains under-rated in Khan's filmography, packed with genuinely funny scenes, including a sequence where Baadshah tries out James Bond-like gadgetry, and hilarious camaraderie between him and Johnny Lever.

That said, the plot is loosely inspired from the Hollywood thriller Nick Of Time.

Chatur Singh Two Star (2011)

Where To Watch: Z5

IMAGE: Sanjay Dutt in Chatur Singh Two Star.

There might not be an actual spy here. Chatur Singh is a cop, and a spectacularly inept one at that. Yet, he is sent to South Africa for a major undercover operation.

Chatur Singh Two Star is best described as Ajay Chandhok's attempt to replicate the Pink Panther movies. Based on the novel Chalak Jasoos, the film turns Sanjay Dutt into a desi Inspector Clouseau.

The result is an embarrassing performance to sit through, further hampered by cringe comedy and awkward sequences featuring Ameesha Patel trying to seduce him.

Bang Bang! (2014)

Where To Watch: Prime Video

IMAGE: Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif in Bang Bang.

Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif become Bollywood's answer to Tom Cruise and Cameron Diaz in the Bollywoodised remake of Knight and Day.

Hrithik shines as the temperamental mystery thief who is actually a secret service agent, while his chemistry with Katrina is off the charts.

Siddharth Anand borrows the original's comic flair and infuses it with desi tropes, including a patriotic angle and a revenge track. The film was a decent hit at the box office.

Welcome 2 Karachi (2015)

Where To Watch: Prime Video, MX Player and Z5

IMAGE: Jackky Bhagnani and Arshad Warsi in Welcome 2 Karachi.

Ashish R Mohan's cross-border comedy stars Arshad Warsi and Jackky Bhagnani as two unfortunate souls who take an illegal boat route in pursuit of the American dream.

Instead, the disgraced naval officer and the Gujarati boy land in Pakistan, where they are mistaken first for spies and then for militants.

The premise holds promise, but poor writing and lacklustre performances rob the film of its inherent humour.

Santa Banta Pvt Ltd (2016)

Where To Watch: Prime Video

IMAGE: Vir Das, Boman Irani and Ram Kapoor in Santa Banta Pvt Ltd.

This is yet another insufferable comedy starring actors with great comic timing.

Boman Irani and Vir Das play dim-witted best friends, who are sent to Fiji as fake secret agents to rescue a kidnapped diplomat.

With a premise ripe for laughs and a game cast that includes Ram Kapoor and Vijay Raaz, the film should have worked. Instead, inept writing and annoying performances let it down.

A Gentleman (2017)

Where To Watch: JioHotstar

IMAGE: Sidharth Malhotra in A Gentleman.

You might notice a trend here: Films with promising premises that end up feeling underwhelming.

Sadly, that is also the case with Sidharth Malhotra's turn as a former secret agent trying to pass himself off as a boring corporate employee while harbouring a crush on his sultry colleague (Jacqueline Fernandez).

There are fun moments when Malhotra's character gets to display his special set of skills (the action scenes are quite polished), but Raj and DK's film never develops into a consistently enjoyable experience. It also wastes Suniel Shetty as the antagonist.

Mrs Undercover (2023)

Where To Watch: Z5

IMAGE: Radhika Apte in Mrs Undercover.

Mrs Undercover features the fantastic Radhika Apte as a frustrated, servile housewife who is actually a dormant undercover officer.

She is brought back into action when a serial killer targeting women goes on the loose.

While Apte is solid in the lead role, the film remains confused about its tone, never quite deciding whether it wants to be a comedy, a feminist drama or a dark thriller.

Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan (2023)

Where To Watch: Prime Video and Z5

IMAGE: Rajeev Mehta, Supriya Pathak Kapur, Jamnadas Majethia, Vandana Pathak and Anang Desai in Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan.

The first Khichdi movie was a fun spin-off of the popular TV series, packed with genuinely hilarious moments.

Naturally, expectations were high when its belated sequel arrived 13 years later, bringing the dumb-as-rocks Parekhs back for more chaos. This time, they are sent as spies to a fictional country called Paanthukistan (guess what inspired the name?) because its cruel dictator resembles Praful.

Despite the solid premise and the Parekhs being as crazy as ever, the sequel barely delivers any laughs, even if it never expects us to take it seriously.

Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos (2026)

Where To Watch: Netflix

IMAGE: Vir Das and Mithila Palkar in Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos.

2026 saw two spy comedies directed by their lead actors, both featuring protagonists reluctantly drawn into the world of espionage.

In Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, Vir Das plays a wannabe MI7 operative trying to please his gay fathers. He embarks on an unofficial mission to Goa, where he discovers his roots while unravelling a racket run by the dangerous Don Mama.

The quirky humour works in parts, particularly during Aamir Khan's early cameo as a Goan don and the climactic cook-off, while also featuring a fun throwback to Delhi Belly.

Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos is a harmless one-time watch, though sharper writing could have elevated the film.

Vibe (2026)

Where To Watch: Not Available On Streaming Yet

IMAGE: Kunal Kemmu, Sparsh Shrivastava and Preity Zinta in Vibe.

Kunal Kemmu directs and stars in 2026's other spy comedy, which also features Preity Zinta, Sparsh Shrivastava and Vanshika Dhir.

Nodding to his character in Go Goa Gone and his cameo in Madgaon Express, Kemmu plays a recovering stoner who is coerced into taking a corporate job.

He is later forced to work as a spy for an Indian intelligence agency after unknowingly falling for the sister of a dangerous militant.

The film works best when it embraces irreverent comedy but falters whenever it starts taking itself seriously. The solid performances are its only saving grace.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff