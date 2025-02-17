Manoj Bajpayee, Nithya Menen In Masoom 2

IMAGE: Manoj Bajpayee. Photograph: Kind courtesy, Manoj Bajpayee/Facebook

It is final and it is confirmed from the horse's mouth. When Subhash K Jha connected with Shekhar Kapur to ask him if his daughter Kaveri is a part of Masoom 2, Shekhar replied in the affirmative. He also revealed the stunning cast of his proposed sequel.

IMAGE: Shabana Azmi with Sajal Ali and Shekhar Kapur. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shabana Azmi/Instagram

Masoom 2 will star the stalwarts from the original -- Shabana Azmi and Naseeruddin Shah who will be getting together for the first time since the short film Rice Plate in 2007.

And that's not all. Shekhar reveals that Manoj Bajpayee and Nithya Menen will also star in Masoom 2.

