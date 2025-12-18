2025's Top 10 OTT Male Performances

2025 had interesting performances on OTT series and films. Deepa Gahlot picks the Top 10 Male OTT Performances.

Zahan Kapoor, Black Warrant

Where to watch: Netflix

In his first major role in the Netflix series created by Vikramaditya Motwane and Satyanshu Singh, Zahan plays a naive, fresh-faced young jailer in Tihar Jail, who has to find a way to survive the violence and corruption.

Rahul Bhat, Black Warrant

Where to watch: Netflix

In the prison drama, Rahul plays a cynical and corrupt prison official, who has comprised with the system.

Jaideep Ahlawat, Paatal Lok, Season 2

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

In this terrific political thriller, Jaideep plays a cop, who is somehow not defeated by the muck of the system, and does his duty, even though he is often not encouraged or rewarded.

Sparsh Shrivastav, Dupahiya

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

A young village man named Bhugol wants to become a star. To pose for photographs, he sneaks off on the bike meant for his sister's wedding, causing unexpected pandemonium. In Sonam Nair's charming comedy, the Laapata Ladies actor was cast in a funny role.

Pratik Gandhi, Saare Jahan Se Achha

Where to watch: Netflix

In this tense Netflix espionage drama, directed by Sumit Purohit, Pratik plays an intelligence agent working undercover in Pakistan. He has to outwit his counterpart across the border to derail their nuclear programme.

Gagan Arora, Lafangey

Where to watch: Amazon MX Player

Lafangey looks at the employment struggles of three middle class men, in which Gagan's character has a rougher time because his girlfriend is doing better than him in her career.

Mayur More, Black, White And Gray

Where to watch: SonyLIV

In this inventive mockumentary, Mayur plays the son of a driver, who falls in love with the boss's daughter, and invites serious trouble, including accusations of being a serial killer.

Raghav Juyal, The Ba***ds Of Bollywood

Where to watch: Netflix

In Aryan Khan's cheeky Bollywood satire, Raghav played a supportive role of the protagonist's best friend, but just walked away with every scene in which he appeared.

Jeet, Khakee The Bengal Chapter

Where to watch: Netflix

Bengali star Jeet played a cop willing to stick his neck out to clean Kolkata of the growing influence of the underworld in this crime-political thriller directed by Debatma Mandal and Tushar Kanti Ray.

Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Real Kashmir Football Club

Where to watch: SonyLIV

In this sports drama, directed by Mahesh Mathai and Rajesh Mapuskar, Mohammed's disillusioned Kashmiri journalist dreams of forming a local football team in Kashmir and does all it takes to push his agenda through from suspicious investors and indifferent bureaucrats.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff