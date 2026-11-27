Yeh Prem Mol Liya brings Sooraj Barjatya's love for weddings, joint families and sanskaari Prem back to the big screen, but its idea of progress remains stuck somewhere in the 2000s, argues Sreeju Sudhakaran.

IMAGE: Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari Wagh in Yeh Prem Mol Liya.

Key Points Sooraj Barjatya's Yeh Prem Mol Liya attempts to update his traditional family drama formula by addressing post-marriage joint family struggles.

The film introduces a working professional heroine and a hero willing to move into his wife's family home, showcasing some modern advancements.

Performances by Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari Wagh are credible, but the film's kitschy style and melodramatic second half make it feel overlong and out of touch with modern realities.

With Yeh Prem Mol Liya, Sooraj Barjatya is back to making movies about weddings, joint families, sanskaaron ka khel and Prem. His last film, Uunchai, didn't have any of that. How many of you went to watch it, huh?

So you cannot blame the filmmaker for going back to a formula that worked for him three times. Also, how can you have a hit Sooraj Barjatya film without someone falling down the stairs to their death?

The director is now back with a vengeance, with Yeh Prem Mol Liya once again showcasing his love for parivarik films (literally).

Evolving With The Times?

But times have changed, right? There needs to be some evolution.

You cannot have characters proclaim, 'Jahan ghar ki ladies aur bachchiyan humein apne haathon se khaana khilayein, wohi ghar ghar hai...', which is a dialogue from one of his older movies, and expect everyone to cheer for such statements.

So has Sooraj Barjatya, who seems to have an unexplained disdain for nuclear families, evolved with the times?

Well, you can say he has evolved, alright, but that evolution is glacial, it is still stuck in 2006 rather than 2026.

Luckily for him, some sections of the audience in Naya Bharat are evolving backwards, so he should be alright.

I mean, some of the complaints about the recent Ramayana: Part 1 were not about how inconsistent the visual effects were or how boring the storytelling became in the middle portions, but about why Sita was shown as a warrior or why she addressed her husband by his name instead of 'Prabhu' or 'Swami'.

So, you see, Mr Barjatya, you are in a safe zone with your 'modern advancements'.

Except that you have been beaten to the game by Dharma Productions, which attempted similar themes in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and the annoyingly titled Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri.

Prem And Purva's Frill-Less Romance

So, what 'modern advancements' are we talking about here?

For one, this time, the wedding drama doesn't end with the main couple getting married. It also shows the struggles of married life in a joint family afterwards, without any antakshari or dumb charades. Also, there are no songs every 10 minutes, even though I did like Himesh Reshammiya's nostalgic-style score here.

Secondly, the story is set among middle-class families based in Mumbai, and yet the mansion they live in could probably fetch more than Kailashnath and his sons' bungalow (okay, fine, Tuffy's house) at today's exorbitant property rates.

Thirdly, we have the lead couple, Prem Mishra (Ayushmann Khurrana) and Purva Solanki (Sharvari Wagh), meeting not through an arranged marriage alliance, but during their local train travels.

He is a struggling music composer who is about to catch his big break thanks to a tune inspired by her beauty.

She is a news reporter. That's it. After all, a working professional woman in a Sooraj Barjatya film is a big deal.

And let me remind you again that this is a Sooraj Barjatya film, so the couples in his movies don't date. They talk straight about marriage.

Even their stolen moments of intimacy come with a graceful Rajshri brand shyness, like the heroine's hands putting a towel to air-dry, or them drinking tea from the same cup, taking sips by turn, with the movie only showing their hands.

Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki

Coming to their marriage, there comes a problem.

Purva runs her own women-only household (by fate, not by choice), taking care of her daadi (Seema Pahwa), naani (Supriya Pathak), widowed bua (Saumya Tandon) and her little daughter, and chaachi (Surbhi Tiwari). And she cannot leave them after marriage.

Prem is okay with moving in with her family so that they can stay married, with the moral support of his grandfather (Anupam Kher). But it doesn't end there. Since he cannot stay away from his own family, he insists that they come and stay with him at his wife's house, never mind checking with her folks beforehand if they are okay with it.

Big mistake.

For Prem has one toxic and annoying family, consisting of a misogynistic father (Swanand Kirkire) and a Vastu-obsessed mother (Geeta Agarwal Sharma).

He also has a divorced elder sister (Shruti Seth), who lives separately from her family. Smart girl. And a younger brother (Krish Rao), who has a non-existent personality but still manages to annoy me because he likes bursting crackers with his hands. I just hate those people...

Even Prem's daada, who is supposed to be the most sensible of the lot, keeps annoying his in-laws with his incessant demands of tea, and no one tells him off to make that tea himself.

They are miffed, they grumble, they complain bitterly, but for the sake of their kids, they reluctantly agree to stay under one roof. And thanks to his mother's obsession with Vastu, Prem's family even forces their in-laws to sleep with them on the terrace until the issues are resolved. Because making the groom's family happy, unconditionally, should be the priority of the bride's family, right?

That is just the beginning of the problems for both Purva and Prem, as they try to take their families from Hum Aapke Hai Kaun..! to Hum Saath Saath Hain.

Contradictory Progress

So what efforts are we talking about? Well, they buy a 55-inch TV so that the families can watch it together, while also inspiring the women of the house to finish their household work faster. They also allow Prem's sexist father to take care of the household finances, because that should be the man's job, right?

You see, Yeh Prem Mol Liya may point out that the world has progressed since the 1990s, when Barjatya's Hum... movies were set, but that has to be done without disrespecting the toxic gender cliches or attempting to roughly shake up the joint familial structure that breeds harmony only in a Barjatya film. Call them out, par pyaar se...

Yeh Prem Mol Liya may have the heroine refusing to change her surname after marriage and not being defined by how good she is in the kitchen, because she is busy with her job.

But then it also has her put to work in the kitchen, cooking, serving and appeasing her hard-to-please in-laws after marriage, while draped in pretty sarees. She complains when she is called back to her job, because she has just started serving her ungrateful in-laws, and it is her husband who pushes her to resume work.

It has the hero running around helping the women of the house, valiantly proclaiming why we still have terms like mayka and sasural, and why both can simply be called ghar. He even fights with his father over his wife not leaving her house for theirs.

And yet, the movie also glorifies traditions that appoint men as the protectors of the house they are marrying into. In the end, it is the men who establish the terms of their happily-ever-afters, while the women cheer.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya also supports remarriages and giving people second chances, but insists that they should happen with everyone's support.

So you see, this Sooraj Barjatya universe has jumped one step forward in evolution, only to baulk at what it has done and cautiously take a few inches backwards just to be safe. Which, of course, is also why the film ends with the families celebrating Chhath Puja.

Evolutions come and go, but traditions should remain untouched.

Dated Storytelling In Over-Longish Second Half

That conflicted attitude towards progressive values, along with Barjatya's insistence on retaining his kitschy style of storytelling (which does work for some sections of the audience, no doubt), ensures that the melodrama in the second half feels dated and overlong.

A particular reason for that is how Prem's father's character has been written. His misogyny is textbook, and the manner in which he drops his sexist nuggets feels like drama for drama's sake.

Like him filing a silly harassment case against his son's in-laws, which becomes the movie's excuse to tell the story in flashback and for the court, in the end, to praise its male lead (and the movie itself) for being 'progressive'.

At the same time, Yeh Prem Mol Liya forgives the toxic upbringing prevalent in Indian households and even has the judge praise Prem's mother for her upbringing, which supposedly raised her son to be a green flag.

No, milord, the film doesn't show any evidence of that. If Prem is to be considered a 'green flag', never mind his stupid attitude of not taking people into confidence before dropping a major revelation, it is because of his own empathetic nature. That's because Prems in Sooraj Barjatya movies have always come from the 'good-boy' space.

And his father's extremely predictable and eventual transformation happens in just one moment of heart-to-heart talk, and all is well in this La La Land. Otherwise, the movie had all the ingredients for a spicy Crime Patrol episode.

Look, I like the performances, alright, even if some of the characters annoyed me, it is hard not to be swayed when your cast involves the likes of Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa and Geeta Agarwal Sharma.

Ayushmann Khurrana is credible enough as the new Prem, even if the goody-goody nature of the role keeps trying to flatten his performance. Also, he keeps getting upstaged by a resplendent Sharvari, who more capably seamlessly fits herself into the sanskaari folds of what a Rajshri movie demands of her.

Together, they make their relationship drama work somehow, selling those mischievous smiles, coy glances, chest heavings (all utilised well in the Sawan Aaya Hai song) and even some very corny lines.

Speaking of corny lines, I hate when a movie has a character keep telling us that they are not in a film, and Sharvari's character in Yeh Prem Mol Liya does that twice. No person in real life would say, 'Daadi, aap mujhe apne god se gira de rahe ho?'

And yet, whatever unfolds on screen can only happen in a Sooraj Barjatya film, where people talk things out and all the problems go away. It is a happy world with a few minor inconveniences. Just don't try stepping out into the real world and smelling the polluted reality.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya Review Rediff Rating: