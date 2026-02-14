Wuthering Heights Review: Doesn't Do Justice To The Book

Marketed as a Valentine's Day treat, audiences can expect to be mildly entertained by the surface-level intimate scenes in Wuthering Heights that only leave you thirsty for the real, raw passion, notes Divya Nair.

Key Points Wuthering Heights, directed by Emerald Fennel, is inspired by Emily Bronte's novel.

The period romance stars Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordie as Catherine Earnshaw and Heathcliff.

Adolescence star Owen Cooper plays young Heathcliff in the movie.

What Wuthering Heights is about

Emily Bronte's original novel explores the story of Catherine and a poor orphan Heathcliff, who start off as childhood companions but end up discovering a complicated kind of love that only breaks and destroys them.

The movie, reimagined by Emerald Fennel, is loosely inspired by the characters and settings from the book but strips away the emotional intensity, psychological depth and richness of each of its characters who elevated the reading experience.

The story is set in the 18th century and is brought to life with major focus on the intense, forbidden and toxic relationship between Cathy and Heathcliff.

As Cathy grows up and realises her feelings for Heathcliff, in a moment of weakness, she chooses to marry her wealthy neighbour Edgar Linton (Shazad Latif) only to regret and long for Heathcliff, who is tricked into believing that Cathy despises his financial status.

Nelly (played by Hong Chau), the observant housekeeper and storyteller from the book, gets a prime role in the movie as the vile and jealous caretaker who ensures that Catherine and Heathcliff are misled and kept away from each other.

When Heathcliff returns, Cathy is married. After a whirlwind romance that overwhelms and consumes them, the ill-fated lovers have to accept the reality, and eventually, it breaks them.

The characters and performances in Wuthering Heights

It is interesting how carefully Bronte wrote each of the characters with a layered backstory and personality that justified their behaviour and actions. While watching the movie, you feel betrayed as the makers conveniently ignore the supporting cast and turn it into a linear love saga served with passionate romance, longing, revenge, insecurity and toxicity.

The central theme from the original -- the trauma of social hierarchy often disguised and misunderstood as loyalty and love -- is mentioned only as a fleeting reference, though it is the very foundation of the novel.

The chemistry between the lead pair is intense but never really transcends to feel the burning emotions of anger, betrayal, withdrawal and the jealousy within.

Margot Robbie is the heart of the film, balancing defiance with emotional fragility. Jacob Elordie's physical charm is no match to his leading lady's nuanced expressions. Owen Cooper is impressive in every frame adding the quiet resilience, sympathy and honesty to Heathcliff's character that eventually stays with you.

Marketed as a Valentine's Day treat, audiences can expect to be mildly entertained by the surface-level intimate scenes that only leave you thirsty for the real, raw passion.

The situational music and background score by Anthony Willis adds the right atmosphere to the tension and turmoil.

Is Wuthering Heights worth a watch?

If you grew up reading and dissecting the novel, you may be disappointed to know that Fennel doesn't do justice to the rich layering, ambiguity and interpretation of the character arc in the original.

However, if you see it as an independent romance drama with a fresh perspective, you may perhaps be able to feel the love, pain and tragedy of childhood lovers Cathy and Heathcliff who are separated by fate, poor choices and eventually succumb to the crushing weight of society.

Wuthering Heights Review Rediff Rating: