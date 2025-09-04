Will Nishaanchi Be Another Wasseypur?

Syed Firdaus Ashraf hopes that Nishaanchi will be a blockbuster like its trailer.

Seven years after the release of Gangs of Wasseypur, Director Anurag Kashyap shared a revealing tweet on June 12, 2019. He said his life had taken a turn for the worse since the film came out in 2012.

'7 years back is exactly when my life got ruined. Since then, all everyone wants me to do is the same thing over and over again. Whereas I have only been unsuccessfully trying to get away from that expectation. Anyways, hope that 'साढ़े साती' is over by the end of 2019,' Anurag had tweeted then.

After Wasseypur, Anurag's directorials Ugly, Raman Raghav 2.0, Mukkabaaz, and Manmarziyaan struggled at the box office.

2015's Bombay Velvet, starring Ranbir Kapoor, turned out to be one of the biggest flops of Anurag's career.

Given this phase in his career, it's not surprising that his 2019 tweet came from a place of frustration.

The trailer of his latest film Nishaanchi sees AK in top form again.

One of the highlights is debutant actor Aaishvary Thackeray, seen in a double role.

Aaishvary, the late Shiv founder leader Bal Thackeray's grandson, delivers a surprisingly natural performance.

Despite being a Mumbai-born lad, he fits the small town setting perfectly.

His dialogue delivery, expressions, and overall screen presence are remarkable.

Leading lady Vedika Pinto shines as well. Watch out for her 'jackfruit' dialogue.

Anurag mentioned that he was looking for a 'Kanpur ki Madhuri Dixit', and she fits the description perfectly.

What truly stands out is the film's writing.

The dialogues and script, penned by Ranjan Chandel, Prasoon Mishra and Anurag Kashyap, bring the trailer to life.

Will this be another GOW?

The trailer ends with the dialogue, 'Aap taiy kariyega, aapko Mughal-E-Azam khelna hai ya Hum Aapke Hai Kaun? Picture dono blockbuster thi.'

One hopes Nishaanchi will be a blockbuster like its trailer.

The film releases in theatres on September 19.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff