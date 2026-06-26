Welcome To The Jungle Review: Silly Spectacle

Welcome To The Jungle's moment of truth arrives when Akshay pleads 'Hum sab bhand hain' in the face of fear and power. If only the rest of this slog was as self-aware as this single scene, notes Sukanya Verma.

IMAGE: A scene from Welcome To The Jungle.

Key Points Director Ahmed Khan replaces Anees Bazmee for this sillier-by-the-second spectacle starring a swarm of stars.

Comedy aces Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Johny Lever, Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav can make jokes in their sleep and they'll still land.

Of its sprawling cast, Kiran Kumar and Farida Jalal score for being a sport.

When the first Welcome came out in 2007, the comic camaraderie between Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar as Majnu and Uday delivered on its laugh out loud promise.

With the second one, Welcome Back, the madness appeared to be losing its edge save for the lone, loony graveyard scene elevated by Anil and Nana's superbness in a leave-your-brains-behind brand of comedy.

Third time's the charm? If chuckling five times in three hours is the new definition of hilarity, sure, why not?

Welcome To The Jungle's crowded chaos strays wholly from its loony gangsters theme to achieve its 'big is better' beliefs. Director Ahmed Khan replaces Anees Bazmee for this sillier-by-the-second spectacle starring a swarm of stars. As a matter of fact, one hour of its 164 minutes long circus is spent introducing its unending stock of characters as part of Welcome To The Jungle's grand humorous plan.

What Welcome To The Jungle is about

The film kicks off when a shady tycoon (Zakir Hussain), at the behest of a crooked politician (Brijendra Kala), volunteers to squander his wealth and show losses for tax-saving purposes by investing in a flop movie.

Mindless amount of money frittered away in hiring second-rate artists willing to shoot a shabby script with no vision? One can almost sniff a satire out of Bollywood's reckless filmmaking standards in its movie-within-movie premise. The kind even the likes of Farah Khan couldn't do justice to as evident by the fate of Tees Maar Khan.

Except Welcome To The Jungle's madcap vibe has no such underlying irony to bring to light. Its purely phony purpose understands the inanity at work but lacks the wit to lend punch to a plot. Welcome To The Jungle, actually, has one thanks to the late Neeraj Vora or Tropic Thunder, take your pick.

Afore-mentioned businessman's goofy aide (Johny Lever) and daughter (Jacqueline Fernandez), a literal embodiment of the dumb blonde phrase, are assigned the task of shopping for the cast and crew designed for disaster.

Akshay Kumar's luckless Bhojpuri hero, his bitter ex (Disha Patani), panicky agent (Tusshar Kapoor), a crummy director duo called Dev and Das (Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav), Uday and Majnu's fellow mafia siblings (Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi), and a visually-challenged cameraman (Shreya Talpade) are part of the roster that we see getting on board.

Others like Daler Mehndi, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Mukesh Tiwari and Yashpal Sharma simply pop out of nowhere to fulfil Ahmed Khan's multiple crossover aspirations ranging from the OG Welcome, Hera Pheri, Awara Paagal Deewana, Mohra, and Khiladi to random poster boys of low hanging fruit humour.

Pushpa 2, Dhurandhar, and OMG 2 references contribute to the pop culture inspired, nostalgia-heavy gags while Farida Jalal and Kiran Kumar evoke Henna memories in a craziest possible version of themselves as inhabitants of a cross-border tussle.

Engaged in actions fuelled by the lure of money and movie magic, the motley bunch gets going in a directionless pursuit. Lara Dutta's cameo conducts a boot camp to prepare its sloppy bunch for a war-themed shoot, which brings them to a village called Azadganj populated with people dressed up like kabeelewalahs of vintage masala movies.

Ostensibly, it's a PoK situation that's mined for cheap laughs and cringeworthy melodrama after Raveena Tandon's damsel-in-distress shows up to share screen space alongside Akshay Kumar. Their sizzling chemistry is part of 1990s Bollywood lore but offers little respite in Welcome To The Jungle's busy state of being. Nothing to be surprised as Ravs is relegated to a sobbing single mom while her Mohra co-stars rival to romance girls half their age.

For conflict's sake, there's a half-amused Jackie Shroff, looking like he walked out of his make-up room mid-way of Mission Kashmir to demonstrate a dumb man's version of kohl-eyed villainy in Welcome To The Jungle.

Too much slapstick

As the movie moves away from its core aim of silly laughs to descend into a dragged-out medley of action, drama and corniness, Ahmed Khan loses sight of the frolic he had in mind. Between a third act relying on a Mahabharat gag, and a Jawan-like reunion, Welcome To The Jungle slips in a monotony of slapstick shenanigans.

Wigs acting as a substitute for wit. Speech issues -- someone suddenly goes inaudible, someone speaks in incomprehensible Urdu, someone lisps, someone babbles -- dominate the scenery. As if there aren't enough actors already to fill up the frames, animals decide to feature too. Enter a VFX generated gorilla.

Welcome To The Jungle's desperation is a lot more conspicuous than its ambition. And the girls, prancing around skimpy shorts like stereotypical airheads and arm candies, are the unfortunate messengers of this mindset.

The moments of merit

Though few and far between, there are moments of merit too.

Of its sprawling cast, Kiran Kumar and Farida Jalal score for being a sport.

Suniel Shetty's zany Yedda Anna walks away with some of the funniest sequences.

Comedy aces Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Johny Lever, Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav can make jokes in their sleep and they'll still land.

Welcome To The Jungle benefits from their spontaneity even when it cannot keep up with it. Though it's only a few scenes, Daler Mehndi is the one springing a surprise with his deadpan sincerity in a muddle of farcical overkill.

Comedy hits best when it's genuinely committed to the dishonesty at play. Welcome To The Jungle's moment of truth arrives when Akshay pleads 'Hum sab bhand hain' in the face of fear and power. If only the rest of this slog was as self-aware as this single scene.

Welcome To The Jungle Review Rediff Rating: