VisionQuest Review: Artificial Emotions

Paul Bettany and James Spader bring plenty of personality to VisionQuest, but the Marvel's latest series struggles to find the emotional soul its story needs, complains Sreeju Sudhakaran.

IMAGE: Paul Bettany in VisionQuest.

Key Points VisionQuest, the concluding chapter of the WandaVision trilogy, focuses on a new 'white' Vision created by SWORD, who possesses the original Vision's memories but lacks his emotional experiences.

The series explores themes of identity, consciousness, and what it means to be human through Vision's journey and his interactions with other AIs like Ultron, JARVIS, FRIDAY, and EDITH.

The show features crucial callbacks to various MCU films, including Iron Man and Captain America: The First Avenger, requiring significant prior MCU knowledge.

Marvel, which of course means Disney, really, I mean, really wants you to love AI (no, not the Steven Spielberg movie). A few years ago, we had Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), featuring a good AI (The Vision) and a bad AI (Ultron).

Of course, the bad AI was bad because it learnt all about humanity within minutes and figured out that humans are terrible, so, for their own sake, they must cease to exist.

Now we have VisionQuest (2026), the new Disney+ series, featuring a good AI wanting to be better and errr.... morally conflicted AI who come with the tantalising potential to switch allegiances. And if the AI does anything bad, including murder, it is just misled and confused and alone. Even artificial intelligence needs your empathy and kindness, you know. So get ready to renew your Claude subscription.

The MCU Homework

VisionQuest is the concluding chapter of the WandaVision trilogy, following the events of WandaVision and Agatha All Along, and a direct sequel to the former.

Of course, it is always better if you have done more than your homework of your whole MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe... duh!) that shouldn't be restricted to just WandaVision. The show refers to plot elements from Avengers: Age of Ultron, Avengers: Infinity War and Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness.

You should also watch the under-rated Agatha All Along if you haven't, to get some idea of how Thomas Shepherd (Ruaridh Mollica) became the supposedly non-existent Tommy Maximoff in VisionQuest.

For review purposes, I had gotten access to all eight episodes of VisionQuest (the review is based on the whole show and not the two episodes that would drop first). While I am not spoiling anything beyond the first two episodes, I can also confirm there are crucial callbacks to the first Iron Man and the first Captain America movie.

Vision's Existential Adventure

So what is the show about?

Created by Terry Matalas, VisionQuest follows the new Vision (Paul Bettany), the white version made by SWORD in WandaVision. He flew away after the resurrected Vision, who actually died in Infinity War and was resurrected within Wanda's sitcom reality, unlocked his memories and dropped that Ship of Theseus zinger.

This Vision has all the old one's memories but none of his experiences, lacking his understanding of the world and humanity. The memories of Wanda and the two kids remain preserved in him, but the feelings are absent. This also makes him a little more brutal than the Vision we knew from the movies.

Just as Wanda created her version of Westview and Billy created the Witches' Road in Agatha All Along, Vision makes his own cerebral space called the MindSpace. He has a mansion populated by other AIs created by Tony Stark.

There is JARVIS (James D'Arcy), a butler who acts like an elder brother to Vision. There is FRIDAY (Orla Brady), who serves as his advisor. And there is EDITH (Emily Hampshire), the fun AI who once assisted Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), who she refers to only as that 'high school teenager'.

DUM-E (Henry Lewis) and U (Jonathan Sayer) are mostly mute AIs who help around the household.

Then there is, for some reason, Ultron (James Spader), trapped in the same house, unable to escape into the outside world and offering the most delectable snarks to his 'son', Vision. Like pointing out how the other AIs are only serving to validate Vision's own thoughts. Basically, his ChatGPT models.

While I am still not entirely clear why Ultron is there, apart from the tension over whether and when he will betray Vision, James Spader remains a welcome addition. The man steals the show with his fluid dialogue delivery and snaky intensity, basically serving as the Robert California of the MindSpace.

Emily Hampshire is another scene-stealer, offering a fun take on EDITH while capturing the character's zingy, childlike innocence. The AI's all have human forms now, and why they do so forms one layer of the few mysteries the show has to offer.

Plot Developments And Emotional Depth

The plot actually progresses outside the MindSpace. Even though this Vision does not love Wanda, he still takes up a cleaning job at the Edinburgh bar they used to visit.

That turns out to be a surprisingly short-lived employment stint when he is ambushed by a hit squad headed by the bounty hunter Paladin (Todd Stashwick). Paladin has been hired by a mysterious person to bring Vision in alive, whose identity is revealed only in the final episode.

If you have not been burnt by all the unfounded speculations during WandaVision, please stop yourself from making more here about the identity of this person. Even Mephisto has already landed in the MCU (unless you forgot Ironheart existed).

Anyway, Vision is obviously more powerful than all of Paladin's henchmen and escapes with ease.

Since making him such an all-powerful being negates any challenge thrown at him, the show does the most obvious thing. Pulling a trick already used in Infinity War, it strips him of his powers soon enough. Ah, the curse of being way too powerful. But before that, he gets to meet Thomas.

When The Show Displayed Its Inventive Nature

Did I enjoy VisionQuest without spoiling what happens beyond the first two episodes? Yes, in parts.

The dynamic Vision shares with his fellow AIs remains the most fun aspect of the show, and the series is impressively made, with some remarkable production values.

There is one scene where three separate set pieces unfold simultaneously, two in the real world and one within Vision's mind. The show juxtaposes them in a slick, dynamic manner.

There is plenty to admire here making-wise, but the technical polish and clever ideas do not always translate into an equally compelling emotional experience.

Like WandaVision and Agatha All Along, suspense is a strong element of the show, whether it is the introduction of a killer droid with strong comic-book links to Ultron or the questions surrounding Ultron's endgame and the mysterious attempts to kidnap Vision.

At the same time, while I enjoyed James Spader's performance, some of his scenes with a mystery character get far too verbose and philosophical for their own good. The show occasionally seems keen to discuss identity, consciousness and what makes us human that it forgets to make those ideas emotionally engaging.

Vision's Predictable Personal Journey

Then there is Paul Bettany, who finally gets the Marvel spotlight all to himself. The English actor is wonderful in the role, this time getting to showcase more variations in his performance.

His character has two driving concerns, apart from avoiding kidnapping. One is figuring out whether he is truly different from the Vision killed by Thanos, bringing the Ship of Theseus analogy back into play.

The other is his dynamic with Tommy, a pickpocket from London, who is clueless about why he is haunted by memories of a childhood he cannot remember, or whether Vision is truly his father.

The show deals with heavy themes like abandonment and loss, even repeating WandaVision's most poignant line about grief.

Unfortunately, there is surprisingly little soul in Vision's search for answers, which is ironic considering he is supposed to be the android with a soul. The story takes an introspective route whose destination you can sense from miles away. That would not have been a problem had the journey not been deterred by all the detours or the show knew when to cut the chase.

The Emotions Don't Hit As Intended

Similarly, Vision's bonding with Tommy, who possesses his uncle's speedster powers but does not quite understand them, lacks the heart of his relationship with Wanda or even the bond Billy shared with Agatha.

It may have a bit to do with Tommy being portrayed as a whiny teenager throwing annoying tantrums, made more insufferable by watching an actor who is clearly not in his teens perform so.

With the whiny nature of Vision and Tommy's relationship and the over-verbose nature of Ultron and his companion's, VisionQuest never quite develops the emotional pull the series needs them to have.

The actual problem is that VisionQuest relies way too much on what happened in WandaVision for the full effect of the intended emotions to work on you, and that only works if Marvel hadn't kind of screwed up Wanda's own emotional arc.

Even the Paladin, who was pitted initially as this formidable human foe who ain't afraid to face a very powerful android on his own, becomes more of a sidepiece that the series utilises when it feels that the screenplay is losing tension. Well, at least, his track includes the very funny Diane Morgan as his 'woman on the chair' so that's something less to complain about.

Marvel also drops a couple of cameos later on (no, no major Avenger drops in), one involving someone who is supposed to be dead and another serving as a deus ex machina when things get tight.

I liked how the finale goes back to its roots. That was fun and inventive in terms of what it tried to set up. But then Marvel shows its tendency to stick to a closing trope that is now being over-exploited.

Once upon a time, the MCU was trolled for finales dominated by a 'huge beam from the sky'. Now, the formula has changed, with characters dealing with internal trauma that is solved in ah... non-confrontational way in the climaxes. The same thing happens here, and it feels a little too repetitive and convenient at this point, with the resolution not always making sense.

For all its philosophical musings about what makes someone human, VisionQuest struggles to make us feel enough for its own characters. There is plenty of intelligence on display in terms of its writing, but not quite enough heart.

The first two episodes of VisionQuest are streaming on JioHotstar.

VisionQuest Review Rediff Rating: