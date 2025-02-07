Vidaamuyarchi Review: Nonstop Action!

When we put 'Thala' Ajith and 'Action King' Arjun in the same frame, you can expect fireworks and they don't let you down, notes A Ganesh Nadar.

Ajith Kumar has been in the news lately for all the right reasons.

He finished third at the Dubai 24 Race despite an accident just days before the race.

He was also awarded the Padma Bhushan on Republic Day.

Now he arrives on the big screen with Vidamuyarchi, which means perseverance.

The theatre was packed at the first day's evening show and wolf whistles greeted Ajith every time he came on screen.

Director Magizh Thirumeni has his own way of telling a story.

The entire movie is shot in Azerbaijan, showcasing its landscape and people in a beautiful way.

We are introduced to Ajith and Trisha as their wedding flashbacks through a song you forget the minute you leave the theatre.

As they drive through Azerbaijan, four hoodlums try to run them off the road. Later, they try to pick a fight at a petrol station.

In comes Action King Arjun and his wife Regina Cassandra, who are also at the petrol station, to help.

When Ajith and Trisha leave the petrol station, their car breaks down.

Arjun-Regina arrive to help again. This time, they offer to give Trisha a lift to get help for the stranded car and Ajith.

Trisha vanishes.

Ajith spends the rest of the film searching for her.

The film is full of action.

Stunt master Supreme Sundar's direction is so fast that fans who want to imitate will have to watch it in slow motion.

Anirudh's background score is so loud it drowned the wolf whistles for a while.

The story is not very strong but the characters carry it well.

When we put 'Thala' Ajith and 'Action King' Arjun in the same frame, you can expect fireworks and they don't let you down.

What I like about Ajith is that he shoots a lot of people but always in the knees. He seems to have taken a vow not to kill.

Trisha looks ageless while Regina Cassandra is a revelation.

Did Action King Arjun take up a negative role because he's not getting hero roles anymore?

Ajith Kumar puts in a restrained performance, and conveys his pain through his eyes, not words.

Vidaamuyarchi has been adapted from the 1997 American movie, Breakdown. It runs for 150 minutes but would have served us better had it been brought down to 100 minutes.

The flashbacks and flashbacks within flashbacks really test your patience. It is only Vidaamuyarchi (perseverance) that makes you sit through.

Vidaamuyarchi Review Rediff Rating: