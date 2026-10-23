Udta Teer Review: Misses The Bullseye

Watching Udta Teer's refreshingly cheeky ambition dumb down into a grovelling piece of gutless filmmaking is supremely disappointing, notes Sukanya Verma.

IMAGE: Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan in Udta Teer.

Key Points Udta Teer attempts to be a spy comedy but suffers from significant tonal shifts, moving from light-hearted humour to aggressive patriotism.

Despite Ayushmann Khurrana's performance, the film's muddled writing and shift in allegiance lead to a disappointing cinematic experience.

Supporting actors Mukul Dev, Gulshan Grover, Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose and Brijendra Kala contribute to the initial slapstick merriment, though some gags are overstretched.

It looked too good to be true.

A mainstream hero of a stirred-up democracy championing a contentious padosi mulk's cause is as brave as Ayushmann Khurrana's oeuvre of out-of-the-box characters gets. But Udta Teer's flight of fantasy goes only thus far and no further.

When the choice is between Pakistani intelligence and Indian patriotism, the verdict is as clear as day.

All works should be seen as a whole but writer Akash A Kaushik's directorial debut is akin to watching two movies in one -- the first half is doused in goofy irreverence having a ball without batting an eyelid, the other is an exercise in appeasement at the cost of jarring tonal shifts.

Initial Promise, Goofy Irreverence

Udta Teer starts out bang in the middle of picturesque Kashmiri landscapes with a bunch of Indian counter terrorism squad officers, led by Vikrant aka Bilal Ahmed (Khurrana) and his bestie Dhruv (Suhail Nayyar) chasing a dreaded terrorist (Mukul Dev) while the Pakistani side plans its retaliation to Operation Sindoor.

Kaushik's frivolous treatment of a hostile scenario finds a zany expression in a steady stock of zingers fired as intently as ammunition, as does Mukul Dev's bumbling delivery of a fierce figure swiping away on dating apps.

Meanwhile, quips like 'bomb bomb pe likha hai phatnewale ka naam' and Vikrant's double agent existence in cahoots with his domestic sidekick (Sandeep Anand) set the tone for Udta Teer's Nayak Nahi Khalnayak polarity.

For fluff's sake, Vikrant's marriage to a government official Yamini (Sara Ali Khan) offers scenic, stylish validation yet it is completely dispensable. No sparks fly between Ayushmann and Sara, especially when the latter is subdued to the point of looking depressed.

It's all rather comic-book like for most part -- Vikrant's vendetta origins and clandestine bilateral pursuits -- but the flippant humour makes light of it all as Khurrana's unreliable hero juggles its cross-border action and comedy with rib-tickling fervour.

Muddled Portrayals, Overstretched Gags

Neither nation is spared as far as silly portrayals go.

On the Pakistani side, there's Gulshan Grover's 'Cheynese' fearing army general and Ram Kapoor's crockery smashing angry army man (it gets to a point where his help offers him a paper plate).

The Indian side of the laughs come at the expense of Rahul Bose's intelligence chief M D Burman. The same car accident that robs Vikrant of his memory leaves Burman incapacitated in a hospital bed.

As the abundant source of Udta Teer's slapstick merriment, evoking Sonu Sood's boiling blood fury in Singh is Kinng, Bose sportingly gives his all to play the butt of all jokes. So does Mukul Dev. The late actor's scene-stealing drollery may not come as a surprise if familiar with the giveaway trailers but it's certainly a hoot to behold.

Add to the mix, Brijendra Kala as the shady Indian defence ministry guy whose gift for wacky one-liners and signature silliness does its bit until scenes of bedroom shenanigans go for a low hanging fruit humour.

Ditto for Bose. The man's bedridden gags are amusing the first few times until the joke is stretched beyond its expiry date. Using melodramatic moments from Co-Producer Karan Johar's movies as a comic punchline, too, gets old after a while.

Jarring Tonal Shifts, Disappointment

The comedown grows more apparent in the second half when Udta Teer's monotonous wit blurs the line between comic and cringe. But its abandonment of cheer altogether to turn into a strangely aggressive, regime pleasing commodity of post-Dhurandhar Bollywood is a tonal shift at its most jarring.

Frames filled with orange clad enthusiasts in Ayodhya alternate with skull cap, pathani suit donned terrorists -- the distinction is hard to miss when sudden changes in the story and allegiances reveal its original plan all along as Pakistan bashing and camouflaged Islamophobia are in tandem with chest thumping displays of desh bhakti.

All its clever potential for spoofy spy masala or political comedy in its Pak spy pretending to be Indian spy pretending to be Pak spy confusion is discarded to be a cop out.

Despite Ayushmann's sharp presence making the most of his foggily written part pulling through extremes of fun and ferocity, Udta Teer misses the bullseye by a mile. Watching its refreshingly cheeky ambition dumb down into a grovelling piece of gutless filmmaking is supremely disappointing.

Udta Teer Review Rediff Rating: