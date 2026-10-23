Tu Hai Meri Kiran Review: Gripping Sci-Fi Thriller

It does look at times as if Tu Hai Meri Kiran is going off the rails, but Director Karan Rawal brings it to a satisfying close, which is believable even in a fanciful set up, notes Deepa Gahlot.

IMAGE: Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal in Tu Hai Meri Kiran.

Key Points Tu Hai Meri Kiran revolves around Kiran, an author in 2026, who accidentally connects with Samar in 2016 through an old flip phone.

Twisty, mind-bending narrative and minimal use of CGI delivers a dark and enjoyable tale.

Both Zaheer Iqbal and Sonakshi Sinha deliver confident performances, navigating their characters' complex emotional arcs.

The song Tu Hai Meri Kiran from the film Darr (1993) is like an anthem of psycho stalkers, and an apt title for a film about a man who gets obsessed about a woman.

Written and directed by Karan Rawal, this film gives the plot a sci-fi twist -- it is the kind of twisty mind-bender that is fun to watch to figure out the unexpected detours the film takes.

A Time-Bending Premise

Kiran (Sonakshi Sinha) is an author, married to a successful businessman Rian (Ankit Gupta) and they have just moved into their new home.

When the power goes off, she finds an old flip phone, and presses a button, which connects her to a man. Thinking that the phone belongs to him, she offers to meet him at a predetermined place and return it.

The man, Samar (Zaheer Iqbal), claims to have reached the rendezvous point, but she can't spot him.

Turns out she is in 2026 and he is in 2016.

Time-travelling or connections across different timelines is a popular science fiction trope, used in the Korean psychological thrillers like The Call (2020). The 2016 series Signal was made in Hindi as Gyaraah Gyaraah (2024). Suspend disbelief and it works within its own logic.

The Dangerous Obsession Unfolds

Stuck for a plot for her next book, Kiran is thrilled and intrigued at this strange and unbelievable phenomenon.

In the belief that she will never actually meet Samar, she reveals details about herself, which he uses to track her down in the past and the present.

But in the different timelines, they can only communicate via the cell phone.

Samar is a jobless voyeur, but spins a perfect fantasy life to tell Kiran, and then wants that life. The most obvious way of benefitting from being able to connect with the future is being able to win gambling bets. But Samar wants Kiran for himself, and she figures out how he is altering her past, and subsequently her present, and she must find a way to outwit his devious mind.

Direction and Performances

With minimal use of CGI, which today's films lean on far too much, Rawal spins a dark and enjoyable tale of the dangerous obsession of a man who believes he has been dealt an unfair hand in life, and fate has given him a way of remedying the situation.

It does look at times as if the film is going off the rails, but Rawal brings it to a satisfying close, which is believable even in a fanciful set up.

Zaheer Iqbal veers between harmlessly charming to cunning over the various zig-zags the plot takes and carries off the role with confidence.

Sonakshi Sinha has to alternate between strong and helpless and seems to enjoy the joy of doing an offbeat role.

The two actors are married in real life, but they don't let familiarity come in the way of their performances.

Tu Hai Meri Kiran Review Rediff Rating: