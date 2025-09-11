Trailer Watch: Jolly LLB, 3 Times The Fun

The Jolly LLB 3 trailer shows the two Jollys pitted against each other, which is a very clever idea, because both stars are terrific with comedy, notes Deepa Gahlot.

Subhash Kapoor's Jolly LLB had Arshad Warsi as Jagdish Tyagi, a struggling lawyer taking on the rich and powerful.

In Part 2, the character of the struggling lawyer Jagdishwar Mishra was played by Akshay Kumar, which upped the antenna a bit, with a more complex plot involving guilt and redemption.

In both films, the scene stealer was Saurabh Shukla as Judge Sunderlal Tripathi, with a wry sense of humour and exasperation with the courtroom antics of the lawyers.

Boman Irani played the opponent in one film, Annu Kapoor in the second.

Shukla had won a National Award for his role and was so well liked that a multiplex chain has been using his character for small ads to announce the start of the film, switch off mobiles, go out during the intermission and so on.

The Jolly LLB 3 trailer shows the two Jollys pitted against each other, which is a very clever idea, because both stars are terrific with comedy and with Shukla fuelling the fire, the film looks like it will be funnier than the earlier ones.

The straight-faced exchange between Akshay Kumar and Saurabh Shukla over the 'pressure' caused by rajma versus chhole could have been carried off only by them without cringing.

In keeping with the plots of part 1 and 2, this one also has an an underdog (Seema Biswas) rise up against a powerful politician (Gajraj Rao), each with a Jolly as their lawyer in court.

The exchanges between the two stars, seen in the film are hilarious.

'I am the original Jolly,' thunders Arshad Warsi.

When Akshay Kumar retorts that he is Jolly Number 2, Arshad sneers that he is a 'do numbri client chor.'

Both are down on their luck professionally in the film.

One of Jolly 2's clients literally pays him in coins and produce, including a chewed up sugarcane stick while Jolly pretends to be so busy that he can't take on more clients, but does not have enough money to fill petrol in his scooter.

For both, the case in hand means a career enhancer.

It just might happen, in the film, that both Jollys unite against evil because it wouldn't be fair for either to be a loser.

Jolly LLB 3 will release on September 19.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff