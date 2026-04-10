Toh, Ti Ani Fuji Review: Tale Of A Rancid Relationship

Even with its flaws, Toh, Ti Ani Fuji stays with you because of how real it feels, notes Mayur Sanap.

Key Points An ex-couple, played by Mrinmayee and Lalit, runs into each other unexpectedly in a foreign country, far away from their homes and their complicated past. It feels like the beginning of a reunion story that might lead to closure, or maybe even a second chance.

Their dynamic feels like a mix of Manmarziyaan and Gehraiyaan, as if the restless, confused energy of Vicky Kaushal's Vicky met the emotional complexity of Deepika Padukone's Alisha.

Toh, Ti Ani Fuji is not a love story that aims to comfort you. Instead, it asks you to reflect on how relationships can shape us, break us, and sometimes leave us with more questions than answers.

I have to admit, going blind into Toh, Ti, Ani Fuji (Him, Her And Fuji) had me believing this was going to be a cutesy rom-com. The title itself gives off the vibe of a light, breezy love story. Then, there's the pairing of Mrinmayee Godbole and Lalit Prabhakar, who were such fun to watch in Paresh Mokashi's Marathi comic caper Chi Va Chi Sau Ka.

The opening minutes of Toh, Ti Ani Fuji even lean into the familiar romance vibe.

An ex-couple, played by Mrinmayee and Lalit, runs into each other unexpectedly in a foreign country, far away from their homes and their complicated past. It feels like the beginning of a reunion story that might lead to closure, or maybe even a second chance.

What's Toh, Ti Ani Fuji About?

The story unfolds across two timelines, switching between the past and present of these two characters who are simply called Toh and Ti.

Their dynamic feels like a mix of Manmarziyaan and Gehraiyaan, as if the restless, confused energy of Vicky Kaushal's Vicky met the emotional complexity of Deepika Padukone's Alisha.

The film also reminded me of Fair Play in terms of how it explores relationships where love and resentment exist side by side. Like that film, this one also looks at how individual priorities, insecurity, and emotional imbalance can slowly damage a relationship from within.

From the very beginning, there is something slightly off about this relationship.

He comes across as a manchild, someone who dreams a lot but struggles to take responsibility for his own life, often blaming circumstances or other people for his lack of direction.

She, on the other hand, is grounded and practical. Their best friend (played by Omprakash Shinde) suggests her as someone who always makes a 'difficult choice', and that sums her up well.

In the flashback portions set in Pune, their romance begins with warmth and charm but slowly builds into something tense and suffocating. The relationship starts to feel like a pressure cooker, where small issues continue to pile up.

In the present timeline, when they meet again in Tokyo, there is a sense of distance not just physically but emotionally. I like how Japan almost feels like a character in itself, reflecting the emotional coldness between the two.

The quiet streets, the orderliness, and the sense of isolation mirror how disconnected they have become from each other. Even when they talk, there is a restraint, as if both are holding back years of unresolved feelings.

What Works In Toh, Ti Ani Fuji

Director Mohit Takalkar (who impressed recently as an actor in Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy), along with writer Irawati Karnik, examine a toxic relationship without making either character completely right or wrong.

Within this gray space, the film is interested in how two otherwise decent people can still end up hurting each other deeply. The film takes its time, moving at a patient pace as it slowly reveals their personalities, their flaws, and the emotional baggage they carry.

Their family backgrounds add another layer to their behaviour. She is an only child who dealt with the heavy responsibility of caring for her sick mother, even taking loans to manage expenses. This clearly shapes her practical outlook on life.

He, meanwhile, comes from a well-off family, but his issues come from a strained relationship with his father.

There is a particularly well-written scene where they visit his parents for dinner. The tension spills out in a way that feels very real and it is communicated through ordinary conversations. This dining table scene also establishes the uncomfortable dynamic between his parents that's reminiscent of Shefali Shah and Anil Kapoor in Dil Dhadakne Do.

The smaller moments also stay with you. One such scene has Mrinmanyee looking overwhelmed as she absent-mindedly eats noodles while processing the state of their relationship. It is a simple moment, but says a lot about her mental suffocation.

Unlike many films that try to spell out every emotion, this one trusts its audience. In that sense, it feels closer to another excellent Marathi film Tighee, where emotions come through naturally in both writing and performance.

Mrinmayee Godbole and Lalit Prabhakar Are Terrific

The lead actors deliver strong, emotionally honest performances. Mrinmayee Godbole brings a quiet strength and vulnerability to her role, where as Lalit Prabhakar captures the confusion and immaturity of his character well, even though the writing of his character arc feels slightly uneven.

By the end, his actions and growth do not feel fully convincing. You understand what the film is trying to say with him, but the transition does not land as strongly as it should have, leaving you with some unanswered questions about his redemption.

The ending also feels a bit conventional, almost safe, compared to everything that comes before it. After such a layered and honest exploration of messy relationship, the resolution feels way too neat. It is not a bad ending, but does not fully match the emotional punch the film achieves earlier.

Even with its flaws, Toh, Ti Ani Fuji stays with you because of how real it feels.

It is not a love story that aims to comfort you. Instead, it asks you to reflect on how relationships can shape us, break us, and sometimes leave us with more questions than answers. Maybe that is the point.

Toh, Ti Ani Fuji streams on SonyLIV.

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