The Trial 2 Review: Circus Of Plots

It's been two years since Kajol made her OTT debut with the first season of The Trial.

Based on the American courtroom drama The Good Wife, there was so much hype about the potential of this series.

Kajol plays Noyonika Sengupta, a wife to Rajiv (Jisshu Sengupta) who is portrayed as an aspiring politician with a controversial past (from Season 1).

While Season 1 introduced us to Kajol as the vulnerable homemaker who reluctantly steps into the world of law, Season 2 shifts gears and is more about making tougher personal and professional decisions.

In The Trial 2, the stakes are higher and the domestic conflict takes centerstage.

Rajiv locks horns with Narayani Dhole (Sonali Kulkarni) who comes across as a worthy opponent.

Kajol is equal parts fierce and vulnerable, doing justice to her character and holding your attention even when the writing falters.

The show, however, drags across six episodes, keeping you anxiously waiting for the big moment, the surprise, the twist that never arrives.

What you finally get is a predictable, conventional story salvaged only by powerful performances from both the lead and the supporting cast.

There are three major case stories woven into the narrative involving a social media influencer, a drug cum murder case and a case involving an illegal construction that attempt to surprise you with new twists and versions -- but they all end up either academic, bland, or unemotional.

The worse part? Most of them are settled out of court.

This lack of dramatic courtroom battle and clever banter feels like a missed opportunity, especially since the audience has clearly grown up on sharper, more layered legal dramas.

Unlike Season 1 that was sharper in comparison, Season 2 tries too hard to be ambitious and introduces too many elements without any thought or direction.

Instead of elevating the narrative, the clutter only weakens the impact, leaving the story and its characters scattered and unfocused. You'd want Kajol and Alyy Khan's chemistry to anchor the chaos but surprisingly, the spark and dynamic is unexplored.

Even Kubbra Sait's story as the private detective with a mysterious past gets lost in the circus of subplots.

Despite Kajol's solid screen presence, her character arc too feels underdeveloped -- a clear sign of poor writing and inadequate homework from the makers.

Just when you expect Noyonika to stand her ground and shift the storyline she stands there confused, making us wonder if things will continue to be like this in Season 3.

The climax is underwhelming and stretched, leaving us viewers with little payoff.

The Trial 2 streams on JioHotstar.

