The Social Reckoning Review: A Timely Warning

The Social Reckoning may lack the crackling energy of The Social Network, but Aaron Sorkin delivers a timely warning about what happens when a world-changing platform escapes the control of its creator, observes Sreeju Sudhakaran.

IMAGE: Jeremy Strong in The Social Reckoning.



Key Points Aaron Sorkin's The Social Reckoning is a spiritual sequel to The Social Network, focusing on Facebook's drastic impact on users rather than just its creator.

The film explores Facebook's role in the rise of alt-right fascism, privacy breaches, fake news, social depression, and online bullying.

It depicts the 2021 Facebook leak through two timelines, following whistleblower Frances Haugen and Wall Street Journal reporter Jeff Horwitz.

The Social Reckoning begins with a scene where Mr Robot’s Portia Doubleday plays a white ‘Karen’ going on a racist social media rant against two cops trying to arrest her for drunk driving and threatening them. We later learn she used to be progressive and changed into this racist person over the past few years.

It is a scene that feels dramatic yet introspective.

Even before the movie tells you why, you know why the transformation happened. You have seen it around you. You have seen it happen to some of the best people you know. Like Frances Haugen (Oscar winner Mikey Madison), you are shocked by this unnerving change that makes them so unrecognisable.

Facebook's Evolving Impact

David Fincher’s The Social Network was about the man who created Facebook. It gave an insight into the narcissistic nature of Mark Zuckerberg and everyone he betrayed just so he could create and market one of the most world-altering inventions ever made.

The Social Reckoning, written and directed by Aaron Sorkin (who also wrote The Social Network), is pitched as the spiritual sequel to the Fincher masterpiece. But if you go in with those expectations, you are bound to be disappointed.

This is not a revisit focused on deconstructing Zuckerberg’s narcissism, though that aspect is one part of the movie. This time, it is more about the creation than the creator. It focuses on Facebook’s drastic impact on millions of users and its role in the rise of alt-right fascism, privacy breaches, fake news, social depression and online bullying.

Perhaps when The Social Network was made, neither Fincher nor Sorkin thought Facebook would turn out to be a bigger monster than its creator. After all, it was just supposed to connect people, right?

Frances keeps insisting she believes in the app and its motto. However, whenever she repeats that statement later on, it feels like she is convincing herself more than her partner-in-crime, Jeff Horwitz (Oscar nominee Jeremy Allen White), a Wall Street Journal reporter.

The Power Of Investigative Journalism

The Social Reckoning depicts the path to the infamous 2021 Facebook leak through two timelines.

The first focuses on Horwitz, a political reporter hired to expose Facebook’s role in political campaigns, and Haugen, an employee who finds it hard to toe the crooked line of a company bending its moral codes for increased user retention, eventually becoming a whistleblower.

You will be reminded of films like Alan J Pakula’s All The President’s Men, Tom McCarthy’s Spotlight and Steven Spielberg’s The Post while watching these portions.

Two newly formed allies overcome their hesitations and mutual insults, alongside the advent of a pandemic, to expose one of the biggest scandals of the 21st century. Although, if Americans had paid more heed to the Netflix documentary The Social Dilemma in 2020, they could have been more prepared for what was to happen a year later.

I could not help but see a romcom vibe in the dynamic between Haugen and Horwitz. They squabble, collaborate and squabble some more. He persists, she ponders the forbidden risk, and at one point, they even have that serious fight that keeps them apart. And yes, she is mostly in date dresses when she comes to meet him (the movie has her explain why). And in their final meeting, they even hold hands.

Of course, romance is the last thing on their minds. They have a more urgent, race-against-time mission to find out how and why Facebook, and Zuckerberg in particular, is looking the other way while the platform becomes a breeding ground for hate posts, fake news and misleading political campaigns brainwashing people.

Its impact is reflected through snatches of conversations Haugen overhears, from people believing stupidities because they read them on the site to little girls being bullied on Instagram with hate pages created about them.

Strong Performances

Mikey Madison is so good as the socially awkward and nerdy Frances Haugen that I did not want to check out real pictures of the whistleblower to avoid breaking the illusion. I did succumb to the temptation, though, and found out she still wears hand sleeves to mitigate the effects of her diagnosed coeliac disease.

Jeremy Allen White is also solid as Horwitz, a tech reporter who does not quite understand the tech. He gets some of Sorkin’s best commentary lines about social media, which got people in my screening clapping hard.

You can almost sense the ideological streak of Sorkin’s own The Newsroom in their interactions.

Betty Gilpin, playing Horwitz’s editor, lands those sarcastic jabs well in her brief screentime.

The Zuckerberg Story

The second timeline is set in January 2021 and focuses on the man, who has to take responsibility for the mess he chose to remain blind to.

This time, Mark Zuckerberg is played by Oscar nominee Jeremy Strong. While Strong is genuinely a ‘strong’ actor (pun intended), his performance felt stiffer as he tried to replicate the Facebook founder’s mannerisms rather than give a natural performance. It was as if he was imagining how Young Sheldon would turn out as an adult, instead of just watching The Big Bang Theory, if you get my gist.

In fact, the best Mark Zuckerberg moment does not happen in this timeline. It happens in the 2019 track, where Haugen meets the big man for the first time as part of the ‘civic integrity team’ and he outright dismisses their findings. That egomania and emotional reactivity is so well on display there.

The two actors, who stand out in the 2021 timeline are Wunmi Mosaku (also an Oscar nominee) and Bill Burr, both playing members of his legal counsel helping him prepare for an upcoming Senate hearing.

Bill Burr’s character Charlie serves as Sorkin’s primary voice of reason. He tries to make the billionaire finally see the actual damage his platform causes. Meanwhile, Mr Zuckerberg stubbornly insists his website is merely a neutral corkboard, hiding behind the convenient shield of free speech, to avoid taking any real responsibility. There is a bit of moral dramatisation here done more for the audience than for the characters, something Fincher likely would have avoided.

The sequence borrows the flair of Sorkin’s own Steve Jobs biopic. Characters keep cutting each other off mid-conversation, the negativity and tension is high in the air, and in the centre of it all is a megalomaniac narcissist.

The entire track builds towards one of the most shocking events to happen at the Capitol. The present President is never mentioned by name; the movie relies on pronoun games to describe him.

An Incisive If Slightly Over-Dramatised Commentary

You may call the lack of nomenclature a weak flex, but sitting in what is supposedly the world’s biggest democracy puts things into stark perspective. Here, films are increasingly tailored to appease the ruling establishment, and dissenters face retaliation ranging from state raids to unceremonious bans.

Youngsters are out on the streets protesting the systemic hijacking of their voting rights. Meanwhile, mainstream media channels are doing exactly what Facebook is accused of in this film, while the platform itself enjoys almost unchecked freedom to amplify hate and fake news. Looking at our own grim reality, we could not help but admire the audacity of a cinema that still dares to confront the powerful and wealthy.

That brings the film’s broader political point into sharper focus. Sorkin is not merely interested in showing how Facebook (now Meta) can distort public discourse. He is also connecting that distortion to what happens when powerful institutions, politicians and billionaires are allowed to operate without meaningful accountability.

You miss Fincher’s breathless showcasing from The Social Network, with Sorkin more interested in character interplay than character development here.

There is some sermonising and moral posturing that great movies usually avoid. Yet, there is no denying that The Social Reckoning is an important film. It deserves a watch in the hope that it shakes the more complacent among us into seeing things from a better perspective.

Logging onto Facebook may not be cool anymore for some, but are you truly out of the algorithm trap?

The Social Reckoning Review Rediff Rating: