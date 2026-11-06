Scene Review: Suriya is The 'Scene'-Stealer!

Suriya delivers a fun performance as a brilliant yet eccentric detective in Jithu Madhavan's Scene, that entertainingly infuses humour into a cat-and-mouse thriller, commends Sreeju Sudhakaran.

IMAGE: Suriya in Scene.

Key Points Suriya delivers a strong performance as DSP Inbaraj, an eccentric but brilliant investigative officer.

Scene, directed by Jithu Madhavan, blends light-hearted humour with a dark investigative plot.

Naslen's portrayal of the antagonist, Eeswaran, is intriguing, though his screen time is limited.

Scene marks the Tamil debut of Romancham and Aavesham director Jithu Madhavan, who delivers what can best be described as a light-hearted investigative entertainer starring Suriya.

The premise is loosely inspired by a Chinese film. Mentioning its title here could spoil a major surprise, so all I will say is that the film was directed by Johnnie To.

Please do not Google his filmography, even though I have already seen some smart alecks on social media deducing the twist just from the Scene teaser.

To Catch A Killer

Suriya plays DSP Inbaraj, a brilliant investigative officer whose powers of deduction border on Sherlock Holmes territory.

He used to be a jovial, friendly, khaki-wearing cop who despised smoking. Now, he sports an unkempt appearance, smokes constantly in the office and thoroughly annoys his subordinates. He is even rude to his senior (Lal), who tolerates his erratic behaviour only because he can ingeniously crack the most difficult cases.

There is a secret behind this drastic change in his behaviour, and it also factors into Inbaraj's sudden decision to quit the force one fine day.

However, when a corpse turns up bearing the distinct hallmark of a serial killer Inbaraj once apprehended and convicted, he decides to investigate the crime himself.

Even though his former department wants him out of the picture, he presses on with the help of a new assistant, Maya (Nazriya Nazim).

Humorous Packaging

Like his previous two films, Jithu Madhavan presents Scene in a fun, crowd-pleasing manner, though it takes a while to warm up to the humour. There is a distinct Malayali touch to the comedy that takes some getting used to in a Tamil film setup.

Some characters are deliberately over-the-top, with Lal, for instance, constantly playing up his frustration at Inbaraj's antics. It does not always work, but the humour finally lands when a surprise cameo (by a Malayalam star I now officially anoint the Mollywood Cameo King) taunts him, followed by the scene in the police car.

The comedy often works more in the dialogues than on the characters' eccentricities (Inbaraj, Maya and their set of parents all have their individual quirks), and occasionally tests your tolerance for dark humour, particularly in the rather surprising manner in which the film reveals one character's drug abuse.

But Madhavan also gets the subtler touches right. A comic scene has Maya's shaking hands pouring water into the glass of Inbaraj's mother, whose hands are also shaking, albeit for an entirely different reason. The movie even takes its own dark dig at 'spontaneously combusting electric vehicles'.

The director shows similar restraint in the dramatic moments, trusting the audience to connect the dots rather than spelling everything out. When a character appears in the climax with facial scars that were not there previously, the film lets us figure out why without resorting to a clunky explanatory flashback.

There are some fun callbacks, too. A scene featuring Nazriya and Suriya on the road reminded me of the popular sequence with Asin in Ghajini (itself lifted from the French film Amélie), though it takes a slightly unexpected dramatic turn.

To please Suriya fans, Jithu Madhavan also inserts some rather obvious nods to the superstar, including references to his old movies, dialogies and even an associated star cameo. I am never a fan of that approach, but I am also not the target audience for it.

As for his screenplay, it is smart and effective in places particularly in how it implements the idiosyncrasies of the protagonist and the antagonist, even if it doesn't have the capability to constantly surprise you, often taking the easier path for the hero to reach his end-goal.

Naslen As Eeswaran

The light-hearted treatment helps balance the darker actions of the antagonist, Eeswaran (Naslen). His introductory scene in a Munnar graveyard establishes his cold, calculating and psychopathic nature, while Jithu Madhavan's humour and Naslen's youthful enthusiasm make him instantly intriguing.

Eeswaran matches Inbaraj in sheer brilliance (they even share similar hairstyles) and inadvertently draws the cop into a tense battle of wits. He is a contract killer who genuinely appreciates his own craftsmanship, making him far more interesting than your typical serial killer.

Naslen is quite great in the role, though I wish the film had given him more screen time. Eeswaran feels a little too limited for such a fascinating character, because whenever he is on screen, Scene grabs your complete attention, and yet we needed to know more about him.

Like, how come he chose the two accomplices he is working with? Or was he actually looking for a challenge when he invoked that old case of Inbaraj? The movie isn't very clear on these details.

The third act, when the two players finally make their moves to see who catches whom first, is where Scene becomes truly riveting. The moment Inbaraj pinpoints the real killer and the brutal fight at his house are particular highlights.

Sushin Shyam's score dazzles here, especially when he introduces the 'Respectaa' track during a crucial fight sequence.

Nazriya Nazim As Maya

Nazriya is her usual self as Maya, a highly intelligent young woman with a degree in psychology who becomes Inbaraj's investigative assistant cum chaffeur of sorts.

She brings the familiar mannerisms of her earlier 'fun' performances, including pulling faces at other characters. I am not exactly a huge fan of that, but she remains a charming presence.

She even gets a kickass fight scene in which the hero is mostly shown punching the air. It is well shot and incredibly fun to watch, making it all the more disappointing when she eventually falls victim to the damsel-in-distress cliché, waiting for the hero to rescue her.

I also felt the attraction between Inbaraj and Maya could have been developed more effectively. The shift in their camaraderie does not happen organically. Then again, this is the first time Jithu Madhavan has included a romantic track in his film, as well as his first time featuring a proper female lead.

At least the chemistry between the actors works (the mortuary scene is a major highlight), and when that connection clicks, the film makes the most of their synchronised screen presence.

Suriya as Inbaraj

The star of the show is definitely 'The One' himself.

Suriya is absolutely fabulous as Inbaraj. He takes on a role that is not exactly your typical massy character, but at the same time, fitting perfectly into the actor's usual repertoire of taking heroic roles with a difference.

Without revealing a specific spoiler about his character, the way he incorporates that hidden element into his performance while trying to conceal it from others showcases his superb ability to project duality.

He syncs perfectly with the screenplay's humour, resisting the urge to go overboard like some of his co-stars (though that's the cue given to them). This makes his reactions and one-liners genuinely fun to watch, but it is in his reluctant acceptance of his situation that he truly shines (the sequence with the 'cameo king' was quite good).

All in all, Scene might not overtake my favourite Jithu Madhavan film, which remains firmly Aavesham, but it achieves what it sets out to do: Deliver a fun entertainer that takes its characters seriously.

It gets a bit irreverent in places, the screenplay could have been tighter in the middle portions, and Naslen's Eeswaran definitely needed more screen time. But when it works, particularly through Suriya's performance and the gripping cat-and-mouse game between hero and villain, Scene ends up chewing the scenery!

Scene Review Rediff Rating: