Superman Review: Exhilarating But Exhausting

This Superman likes a cuppa of hot cocoa, trusts people around him quite easily, gets hurt by social media trolls (the '#Supershit' particularly irks him), and admits to 'screwing up' all the time, discovers Mayur Sanap.

The opening stretch of Superman does something refreshing to the cape-wearing hero.

For a superhero with a demigod persona, the very first glimpse has him battered, bloodied, and in desperate need of help.

His characteristic super-strength is in complete contrast with his vulnerable state in that moment.

This is symbolic to the current state of DC Universe, and the superhero genre at large.

To date, there have been several Superman outings spanning across decades with actors like Christopher Reeve, Brandon Routh (might also remember his Bollywood cameo in Kambakkht Ishq?), and Henry Cavill playing the eponymous hero from DC Comics.

The latest version takes a departure from dark overtones and grey colour palate of the Christopher Nolan-backed Man of Steel and goes for candy-coloured frames and tongue-in-cheek humour in the trademark style of James Gunn, who achieved this successfully and memorably in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy series.

Driven by the comic-book sensibilities, the film stays true to the essence of character, and as part of this endeavour, even the red trunks get back into the character's iconic look that Cavill's Superman costume lacked.

Gunn re-imagines this world that plays out as a goofy superhero comedy much like Taika Waititi's Thor: Ragnarok.

There's some giddy fun to have with this new Superman especially if you are a comic book enthusiast.

But as for everyone else, this film doesn't evoke any awe or surprise within the framework of already worn-out superhero genre.

David Corenswet plays the sweet and affable Superman with a boyish charm.

In extension of his signature heroic qualities, he is given relatability that comes from his everyday guy persona.

His Superman likes a cuppa of hot cocoa, trusts people around him quite easily, gets hurt by social media trolls (the '#Supershit' particularly irks him), and admits to 'screwing up' all the time.

Gunn, who has also written the story, starts off things pretty well and keeps things moving at express speed.

There's no reiteration of Superman's backstory or digressive world-building around his native planet Krypton.

His Superman already exists in the world.

His alter ego Clark Kent is already in love with journalist colleague Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan).

The opening set-piece is when we see him in the middle of the fight with the high-tech android orchestrated by tech billionaire Lex Luthor (the suitably punchable Nicholas Hoult), whose villainy stems from his jealousy towards Superman.

The plot is straight-forward and remains cohesive, until it becomes increasingly silly because of the decidedly cartoonish hero-villain story.

The novelty is worn off as soon the predictability of plot kicks in, and you soon reach the point where the CGI-infused, comic-book-turned-video game like mayhem starts to wear on you. Even Gunn's usual brand of humour fails to evoke any genuine reaction adding to exhaustion.

Besides its eponymous hero, the focus is also on The Boys like group of metahumans called 'Justice Gang' that works alongside Superman.

They are managed by the corporation and come to aid whenever the city is under any threat.

There's some fun in this track, and as the genius one of this group, Edi Gathegi is especially amazing as Mr Terrific.

Despite the initial promise, these characters remain in the background and appear only for comic relief, which feels like a disservice to them.

The film also nudges on geopolitics as it incorporates some political themes into its narrative. But these big ideas seem to be out of place for a story that's obviously non-serious in nature.

In one striking scene, Lois and Clark get into a slow-building argument where she questions him for meddling in international affairs, while he maintains that he just wants to make the world a better place.

David Corenswet brings the heroism and earnestness to the role, while Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel) brings likability to her feisty Lois.

He also shares a wonderful chemistry with his canine friend Krypto, a character designed to remind you of your doggie if you ever had one.

For all its lightweight entertainment, Superman is perfectly functional within two-hours of runtime.

But for a film that wants to revive the DC Universe, the story needed more heft, more meat to make us actually care about this world and its characters.

Superman Review Rediff Rating: