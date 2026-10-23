Sumo Didi Review: Let Down By Clichés

There is a heartbreaking sincerity in the way Sumo Didi presents its protagonist and her story of courage. But there's a fine line between a sincere underdog story and a banal one, and the film never quite finds it, notes Mayur Sanap.

Key Points Sumo Didi stars Shriyam Bhagnani as real life Indian sumo wrestler Hetal Dave.

The film has an earnest lead performance, but gets bogged down by a parade of sports biopic clichés.

It sticks to this familiar template so closely that even its feel-good moments begin to feel tiresome.

An ordinary person with an extraordinary dream. It's a familiar starting point for an underdog story, and cinema has given us plenty of them.

Sumo Didi follows the same path, but has one unusual thing going for it: A protagonist we rarely get to see on screen.

The film follows a young woman who refuses to let her body or other people's opinions define her as she sets out to become a sumo wrestler.

This unusual subject gives Sumo Didi an interesting edge, but sadly, that remains its one-trick pony. The film follows the usual sports biopic formula so devotedly that the story barely feels fresh or surprising.

An Underdog Story

Shriyam Bhagnani plays Hetal Dave, India's first female sumo wrestler. Hetal's weight gain is linked to PCOD that makes her a target of ridicule from people around her.

Her relatives suggest liposuction. Her mother (Anubha Fatehpuria) constantly pushes karela ka juice. Her brother (Raghav Dheer) makes fun of her. And the aunties are always ready with another cruel remark about her body.

It is Hetal's father (Nitesh Pandey) who sees something in her. He gets her into judo and karate as a teenager, and she eventually becomes a state-level judo champion.

She also has her best friend Akshat (Chaitanya Sharma) always ready with a pep talk when she needs one.

What begins as a hobby slowly turns into a bigger dream when Hetal sees a Japanese sumo wrestler being treated like a star during a visit to her city, Kolkata.

Hetal decides to follow the same path and sets a goal of becoming India's first female sumo wrestler.

All Heart, Little Surprise

There is a clear and almost heartbreaking sincerity in the way Sumo Didi presents its protagonist and her story of courage. But there's a fine line between a sincere underdog story and a banal one, and the film never quite finds it.

There is a far more interesting story here about a woman fighting body shaming and finding her place in a sport that few people in India know much about. Yet, the film rarely digs deep into what makes Hetal's journey different.

A parent who doubts the dream? Check.

A supportive boyfriend who keeps the dream alive? Check.

A turning point that makes her realise her true potential? Check.

A training montage set to music that tells us never to give up? Check.

And, of course, a big match with triumphant music playing in the background? Check.

Sumo Didi sticks to this familiar template so closely that even its feel-good moments begin to feel tiresome. Had Director Jayant Rohatgi narrowed his focus instead of ticking off the usual clichés, he might have made a better film, or at least one that felt fresher.

Earnest Lead Performance

Shriyam Bhagnani gives an uninhibited, wholehearted performance and makes her Hetal easy to root for. She throws herself into what looks like a physically demanding role, but her committed performance can only do so much when her character is let down by such routine writing.

I kept waiting for the film to find a warmer, more moving side to Hetal's story, but it never happened.

By the time the credits roll, the real Hetal Dave pops up in an Instagram reel-like montage, almost as if the film is handing over the job of telling her story to the social media generation. The irony is hard to miss. Her real-life journey is probably far more interesting than the predictable story the film makes of it.

Sumo Didi streams on Z5.

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