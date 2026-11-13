Student Of The Year After Dark Review: DULL!

The plot reeks of unoriginality and the conversations scream cringe, shudders Sukanya Verma.

Key Points Student of the Year: After Dark attempts to transform the franchise into a dark whodunit but lacks smarts and stakes.

The plot revolves around Aditi (Shanaya Kapoor) investigating her twin sister Aayesha's murder at St Teresa's.

The series features stereotypical Gen Z characters and relies heavily on unoriginal plot devices.

Almost one-and-a-half decade since Karan Johar's Student of the Year entered our lives and envisioned college as a swanky theme park for affluent, entitled kids where a token outsider would act as disruptor and stir the status quo whilst participating in a medley of designer labels and fancy musicals.

Student of the Year is as frivolous as it gets but grabbed eyeballs for embracing its vanity to the hilt.

What gained wider recognition though is KJo introducing Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra in style.

The godfather took precedence resulting in the Punit Malhotra-directed Student of the Year 2 for newbie Ananya Panday's benefit and Tiger Shroff's resurrection. Sans the filmmaker's playful touch though, it just wasn't the same.

A Darker Turn for the Franchise

The bar keeps slipping in Student of the Year: After Dark, a six-part series created by Reema Maya and Debashish Irengbam, which aspires to subvert the franchise by turning it into a dark, dangerous game of whodunit.

What actually emerges are night-time antics of juvenile snoops, liars, jerks and backstabbers evoking shreds of OTT shows like 13 Reasons Why, Squid Game, Wednesday, Elite but bereft of smarts or stakes.

When St Teresa's popularity queen Aayesha's frozen corpse is recovered from an icy lake, her estranged twin Aditi (both played by Shanaya Kapoor) vows to avenge her sister's murder by taking admission in the same alma mater as her. Of course in fiction, it's as simple as ordering bread on Blinkit.

The decision is opposed by the freshly appointed dean (Vivek Gomber) following the erstwhile principal's (Gaurav Sharma) unexplained suicide as well her parents (Sheeba Chaddha, Khalid Siddiqui) but Aditi is determined to get to the bottom of the mystery.

Once enrolled into this 'high-fi' hell that has nothing remotely educational on its mind, Aditi starts ticking off her to-do list of suspects and motives with the ease of a seasoned Sherlock.

Unoriginal Plot, Stereotypical Characters

It's not long before she stumps into an underground contest named Student of the Year wherein the prize is instant, unconditional success to its victor. Fuelled by privilege or lack of it and pressures of legacy, the teenaged contestants are willing to do anything to win, which makes Aditi even more suspicious of their potential for crime.

Of these five (Divik Sharma, Manya Grover, Abhinav Singh, Deeya Damini, Adi Malik) are singled out for our attention. All five -- an influential junkie, a closeted homosexual, a bully with middle-class roots, the stalker drowning in debt, the air-headed mean girl -- carry stereotypical secrets, crucial to Aditi making headway in finding Aayesha's killer.

The plot reeks of unoriginality and the conversations scream cringe. In their attempt to accommodate every keyword in Gen Z slang -- simp, suss, baddie, pookie, situation-ship, catfish, ghosting, their interaction sounds like browsing through social media pages.

After Dark skips the glamour but retains the phony vibe of its predecessors across superficial emotionality. Between the giggly exchanges of its characters and sudden bouts of glumness, the series struggles to find a tone that can blend the two as delightfully as Tim Burton's Wednesday.

Bizarre Narrative Choices

In its dandy to dysfunctional makeover, things go unduly bonkers. The so-called secret competition wears a wannabe Squid Games vibe with kids in red tracks and strange men in black robes and wolf masks but functions like reality TV Bigg Boss ka ghar.

Aayesha and Aditi's childhood backstory has all the ingredients of a grim Korean psychological horror but is reduced to a bland memory and misunderstanding. From pest control at police station ambush to gaming traditions rooted in World War 2 survival, the bizarre imagination of After Dark doesn't bat an eyelid.

Classrooms, campus, canteens have always formed a backdrop in Student of the Year's glamorous portrayal of academic life. For all its ambition-laden plans, it was always the affluence, heavily westernised influences and on-trend lingo that shaped the brand's behaviour. Mostly though, it's a prettified platform for industry kids. Alia, Ananya, now, Shanaya.

Donning an oversized jacket and jeans like a little tot running around in her daddy's clothing hardly conveys strength or mettle. Though her Aditi is a master of all trades -- talent of a sleuth, can swim in ice-cold water, can take a dozen punches, a medical nerd -- Shanaya's performance has the range of a cucumber.

Payoff of such projects is the freshness of eager-to-please youth and zesty storytelling. On both fronts, Student of the Year: After Dark is quite a dull affair.

Student of the Year: After Dark streams on Jio Hotstar.

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