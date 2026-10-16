Street Fighter Review: All Fists, No Fun

What starts off as a promise of an entertaining fantasy adventure turns into a parade of incredibly generic and full of clichés action slop, complains Mayur Sanap.

IMAGE: Vidyut Jammwal in Street Fighter.

Key Points The fights should be the main attraction in a film like Street Fighter. Instead, the set pieces feel like something the film needs to get through before moving on to the next plot point.

The choreography rarely surprises, and the action soon becomes repetitive.

Vidyut Jammwal owns the moment and does what he has been known for. He kicks a punch, flexes his ripped physique, and even gets to deliver a Lord Shiva sermon in the middle of a deadly fight.

Vidyut Jammwal's Cool Hollywood Debut

At one point in Street Fighter, apna Vidyut Jammwal gets a sleek face-reveal shot that shows off his distinctive look as the film's lethal fighter.

His character is named Dhalsim and later another character describes him as the 'lanky Indian fella'.

For an Indian actor making his Hollywood debut, this should be a moment worth cheering. And it is rather cool to see an Indian character find a place in a film inspired by one of Japan's most popular video game franchises.

Vidyut owns the moment and does what he has been known for. He launches a punch, flexes his ripped physique, and as Dhalsim, even gets to deliver a Lord Shiva sermon in the middle of a deadly fight.

Kafi cool, you think.

Then the excitement wears off. What starts off as a promise of an entertaining fantasy adventure turns into a parade of incredibly generic and cliché-ridden action slop that never delivers any fun.

What's Street Fighter About?

IMAGE: A scene from Street Fighter.

The film follows estranged fighters Ryu (a bored-looking Andrew Koji) and Ken Masters (a try-hard Noah Centineo), who are recruited by Chun-Li (Callina Liang, as a Nick Fury lite) to compete in a fighting tournament that will determine the world's greatest warrior.

The tournament is overseen by M Bison (David Dastmalchian), who has a secret agenda of his own. Among the fighters competing for glory is Dhalsim (Vidyut Jammwal).

Ryu and Ken were once buddies, but a tragedy drove them apart. The completion becomes a reason for them to face each other with unresolved grudges.

They soon realise that their rivalry is the least of their worries when Akuma (played by WWE superstar Roman Reigns) emerges as a much bigger threat, thus pushing Ryu and Ken to work as a team.

A Fight Without Any Feeling

Street Fighter has enough material for a lively, over-the-top action entertainer, and as a video game-turned-film spectacle, there are some beautiful anime visuals to please long-standing fans of the games.

The fights should be the main attraction in a film like this. Instead, the set pieces feel like something the film needs to get through before moving on to the next plot point. The choreography rarely surprises, and the action soon becomes repetitive. For a film based on a video game famous for its distinctive fighting styles, that's a shame.

What further hurts the film is an array of characters and overcrowded cast that try to hold a thin plot. The backstory of Ryu and Ken is so generic that their characters never come alive, which makes it difficult to connect with the story emotionally.

None of the characters are engaging, which includes Jammwal's Dhalsim and Jason Momoa's green-skinned feral fighter named Blanka. The supposed good guys are too generic to root for, while the villains rely heavily on their intimidating appearances.

The conversations between these characters are sprinkled with an oddly placed humour, but that's never enough to rescue the film from its own seriousness.

I found myself anticipating the next action move rather than getting caught up in the story. The Japanese sauna fight is easily among the more entertaining moments in the film, but barring that one exception, very little of these fight sequences feel genuinely exciting.

Worse, nobody makes much of an impression once the fighting stops, and that includes Jammwal whose presence remains frustratingly brief. It's sad that the film makes a big deal of his introduction but does very little with him afterwards.

All the flashy fight scenes and world-building mean nothing if the story and characters fail to excite. For a would-be franchise starter, that's a terrible start.

Street Fighter Review Rediff Rating: