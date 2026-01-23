Review Space Gen: Chandrayaan: You Want To Know More!

TVF deserves credit for breaking its mould of picking and sticking to favourable and comfortable genres. Space Gen could serve as a launch pad for more exciting content to come, hopes Divya Nair.

Key Points Directed by Anant Singh 'Bhaatu', Space Gen: Chandrayaan is based on true events that explore the failures of ISRO's team that eventually led to the success of Chandrayaan 3.

Led by a cast of Nakuul Mehta, Shriya Saran and Prakash Belawadi, the five-episode series focusses on the tireless efforts of India's scientists who achieved a landmark victory with Chandraayan 3.

India's pride space project Chandrayaan 3 is undoubtedly a story that needs to be retold for our current generation. And every sincere attempt to do so should be appreciated.

But what went wrong with India's first two lunar missions?

What were the contributions and the challenges that the team faced before it survived to tell a glory tale?

TVF's (The Viral Fever) latest series Space Gen: Chandrayaan attempts to answer these questions as it dramatises the journey of Chandrayaan and its people, centred around one scientist, Arjun Verma (played by Nakuul Mehta), from the mission.

The team is led by ISRO chief Dr Sudarshan Ramaiah, portrayed wonderfully by Prakash Belawadi and project head Yamini Mudaliar (Shriya Saran). But if there is a problem, a challenge, everyone offers their suggestions, but there is always and only Arjun Verma to the rescue.

What Space Gen: Chandrayaan Gets Right About ISRO's Lunar Missions

What starts off as an ambitious narrative tactfully highlights the series of events and failures that most of us Indians were probably unaware of.

The details are technical, well-researched and seem informative enough for someone to get excited about India's history with space missions.

But unlike well-crafted series like Rocket Boys or The Railway Men, which honoured its less celebrated heroes by organically creating a space for their journeys and quite heroics, Space Gen ends up focussing disproportionately on Arjun's personal journey, and his shining contribution, while casually mentioning the collective hard work and effort of others.

It is impressive how the makers have tried to accommodate and summarise the various challenges post the failure of its 2019 mission -- the setting up of a failure analysis committee, the acceptance of reluctant leadership (by Belawadi), and how each time the team reunites with renewed hope and energy.

The disappointment and failures feel personal too, but you end up wanting to know more about the rest of the characters.

Performances That Stood Out in Space Gen: Chandrayaan

Danish Sait is impressive as Jairam Shetty, whose rover would serve as the eyes, hands and feet on the Moon.

However, Shriya Saran's Hindi dubbing unfortunately doesn't help elevate what could have otherwise been a strong female character with leadership depth.

Several dialogues by Shubham Sharma deserve applause because it captures the passion of the scientists heroically -- particularly Belawadi's speech on 'Scientist ki glory' and Gopal Datt's performance at a television debate deserves special mention.

TVF deserves credit for breaking its mould of picking and sticking to favourable and comfortable genres. Space Gen could serve as a launch pad for more exciting content to come.

