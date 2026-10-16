Review: Whalefall Leaves You Gasping!

If only it had held its breath a little longer and resisted the urge to explain so much, Whalefall could have been a knockout, notes Mayur Sanap.

Key Points After Weapons and Resident Evil, Austin Abrams faces another nightmare in Whalefall, where he gets swallowed by a giant sperm whale.

Directed by Brian Duffield, the film is based on Daniel Kraus' novel of the same name.

If only it had held its breath a little longer and resisted the urge to explain every emotional beat, Whalefall could have been a knockout.

The premise of Whalefall is outrageous.

We see a human being swallowed by a giant sperm whale, and what follows is a desperate fight to get out alive. I found myself Googling if anyone could actually survive such a thing. That's how ridiculously intriguing the setup is. It's a nightmare scenario, and Whalefall knows exactly how to make you squirm.

Austin Abrams, who is slowly becoming the go-to guy for characters caught in tragic situations, finds himself at the centre of this underwater ordeal.

After getting tangled up in the dark local mystery in Weapons and facing a deadly crisis in the recent Resident Evil, the young actor is back for what feels like an especially twisted episode of Man Vs Wild.

Trapped In The Deep

Austin plays Jay, a young diver who returns to his coastal hometown following the death of his father (played by Josh Brolin). Their relationship was never easy, and that pushes Jay to leave home and build a new life elsewhere.

He returns to his mother (Elisabeth Shue) and two sisters to mourn his father's passing.

Jay, who was trained in deep-sea diving by his father in the past, heads out on a diving expedition in his memory. But the trip takes a terrifying turn.

He is accidentally swallowed by a sperm whale and gets trapped inside its belly with roughly an hour of oxygen left.

For a survival thriller, this is a crackling setup and for a while, Whalefall makes terrific use of it.

Director Brian Duffield, adapting Daniel Kraus' novel of the same name, lays out the basic mechanics of survival cinema. Jay's struggle in deep waters is terrifying.

The claustrophobia is palpable. There is something particularly disturbing about watching a character struggle against a threat that is not even deliberately trying to kill him. But he must make his way out before it's too late, thus giving that race-against-time edge to the proceedings.

Aaron Morton's underwater cinematography adds to the unease. The murky depths, limited visibility and suffocating darkness make Jay's ordeal all the more uncomfortable to watch. Every movement is a struggle, and the confined space makes it hard to look away.

Austin Abrams Keeps You Hooked

Austin does much of the heavy lifting here. His wide-eyed expressions, strained breathing and panicked movements make Jay's predicament feel palpable. With every breath he takes from his oxygen tank, you can almost feel his limited air supply running out.

But there are also annoying moments when the film undercuts its own tension.

At one point, Jay removes his oxygen mouthpiece to announce things like 'It's chewing me' and 'the air is toxic'. It is a slightly ridiculous detail in a situation that is already ridiculous enough. When your protagonist is trapped inside a whale and fighting for his life, you don't necessarily need him to narrate every fresh horror.

The silence works much better. Whalefall is at its best when it trusts the audience to feel the terror rather than talk its way through it. The moments when Jay struggles to breathe, when the space around him seems to close in, are far more effective than the dialogue explaining his predicament.

The film gradually shifts to memories and flashbacks to focus on to the complicated son-father relationship. Jay's fight to escape the whale becomes a way of confronting the past with his stern father. It is a potentially moving idea, and there is something cathartic about that. But this is also where Whalefall starts to lose its grip.

The emotional material becomes increasingly heavy-handed, with the film pushing its father-son themes so insistently that the metaphor begins to announce itself.

If only it had held its breath a little longer and resisted the urge to explain so much, Whalefall could have been a knockout.

Whalefall Review Rediff Rating: