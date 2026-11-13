Review: Parivarik ManuRanjan Could Have Been Funnier

Till the story remains focused on the tentative romance, the film is enjoyable. When the outside world intervenes, it falls apart, sighs Deepa Gahlot.

IMAGE: Pankaj Tripathi and Aditi Rao Hydari in Parivarik ManuRanjan.

Key Points Pankaj Tripathi plays Ranjan, a 40-year-old bachelor in Lucknow, whose family and neighbours are keen for him to marry.

His life changes with the arrival of Helen (Aditi Rao Hydari), a mysterious housekeeper who brings order to his chaotic home.

The film is enjoyable when focusing on the tentative romance and Helen's impact on Ranjan's life.

The plot takes a predictable turn when Helen's true identity and agenda are revealed.

'It is a truth universally acknowledged, that a single man in possession of a good fortune must be in want of a wife,' so said Jane Austen; and so says at least one bustling mohalla of Lucknow, of the bachelor living in a palatial ancestral home, in Parivarik ManuRanjan.

The title is intriguing, not manoranjan, but manuRanjan.

It also vaguely gives the plot away, even though the ending of most romcoms can be predicted as soon as the meet cute happens.

It could also be acknowledged that if Pankaj Tripathi heads the cast of a film, the chances of it being a washout are minimal.

He plays the aforementioned bachelor, the male equivalent of Single Salma (2025), who, at age 40, has missed the marriage bus.

His huge haveli in Lucknow is rapidly going to ruin, because he lives alone and couldn't be bothered about its upkeep.

He is also not as concerned about his unmarried status as his family (three sisters and their spouses), neighbours and colleagues at Lucknow's electricity department (the list of film characters employed by the bijli vibhaag is steadily growing).

The Arrival of Helen

His fellow office worker and only buddy is Rajaram (Brijendra Kala, also co-writer), who has a busybody reel-making wife, Tamanna (Sunita Rajwar, repeating her Bittu Ki Mummy part from Gullak).

Rajaram lines up suitable prospects for him, the women belonging to the deranged spectrum -- characters who exist only to prove that with such specimens to choose from, a person would be better off single.

Never mind, says the indomitable Rajaram, a social media post will get him a housekeeper. The next morning, Helen (Aditi Rao Hydari) arrives at his door and insists on being hired.

The reluctant Ranjan is gobsmacked when she turns out to be a domestic goddess, who straightens out his home, his wardrobe and his kitchen.

The tiffin she packs him has the entire office licking their fingers. At no point does anyone need to ask her full name, check her id, or wonder how she packed such an extensive wardrobe in a small bag.

Predictable Plot Twists

However, it is a Lucknow mohalla, there is gossip. While Ranjan is gradually smitten by her, the sisters treat Helen like a house help.

In a not-very-adventurous script (by Kala, Varun V Sharma, and co-producer Ali Abbas Zafar), this can go two ways -- like the much superior Sir (2018), in which class difference comes in the way; or Helen is not who she claims to be, and has a secret agenda behind seeking employment at Ranjan's mansion. Not so tough to guess which way this goes.

Till the story remains focused on the tentative romance and the impact of Helen's entry into Ranjan's disorderly life, the film is enjoyable. When the outside world intervenes, it falls apart, and strains to recapture the sweet humour of the earlier scenes.

Pankaj Tripathi gets the balance between baffled, lovestruck and defiant just right, while Aditi Rao Hydari's memo must have read, pretty and cute.

Parivarik ManoRanjan had the potential to be a much funnier film, it is content to be just passable.

Parivarik ManuRanjan streams on Sony Liv.

Parivarik ManuRanjan Review Rediff Rating: