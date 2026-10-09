Reporting Live Review: Whistleblower Drama Lacks Punch

Hurt and humiliation is skin deep in Reporting Live’s truth-seeking, which is why its cynical view of a crusader’s fate leaves no impact, notes Sukanya Verma.



IMAGE: Parineeti Chopra in Reporting Live.

Key Points Dhruv Tripathi's Reporting Live aims to expose illegal sand mining and the suppression of dissent, inspired by true events.

The film's premise of whistleblower journalism is exciting, but its execution is marred by a 'staggeringly bland drama' and 'shoddy treatment'.

Parineeti Chopra's portrayal of journalist Sandhya and Deven Bhojani's role as cameraman Vinod are criticised for lacking conviction and chemistry.

Inspired by true events surrounding illegal sand mining, Dhruv Tripathi’s directorial debut co-written with Mihir Jadhav means to shed the light on how those wielding power conceal the truth and suppress the voice of dissent to fulfil their ambitions at the cost of human life and safety.

Until a pair of daredevil journalists make it their life’s mission to bring out the blatant abuse of power out in the open.

Not too many whistleblower stories get told in Hindi films, which would make the premise of Reporting Live an exciting affair. Except shoddy treatment of a serious concern results in a staggeringly bland drama.

Unconvincing Performances and Plot

The TRP-chasing TV reporter Sandhya (Parineeti Chopra) dreams of turning primetime anchor, buying her own home before she settles down for one of the arranged marriage set-ups her grandmother keeps pestering her about.

But first, she is determined to get to the bottom of the sand mafia in the village of Visargaon along with her cameraman colleague Vinod (Deven Bhojani).

Digging deep into the cause of a bridge’s collapse after a school bus plunges into the river, resulting in the death of several kids, lands them into more trouble than they had bargained for.

But it is only after Amol Palekar’s sage village senior points them to the scene of crime, exposing how tons of ‘brown gold’ is sneaked out of riverbeds for the purpose of concrete, do they fully realise they are kicking a hornet’s nest.

Lack of Depth and Impact

The duo’s coverage of a Koli community fighting over redevelopment issues and an illicitly constructed highway all ties to a bird-watching business baron Velraj’s (Nasser) clout.

Sandhya and Vinod are a self-appointed best team but the extent of their camaraderie is her dropping him home, hiding his hip flask from the wife’s view and handing him mints. Part of the problem is Parineeti Chopra and Deven Bhojani’s casting. Oddball duos provide a welcome relief but there is nothing remotely buddy about their pouty-sulky equation.

Bhojani’s senior sidekick has no meat to bite into whereas Parineeti’s schoolgirl energy makes a mockery of a single-minded journo’s pain, jugaad, furtiveness and righteous rage.

Instead of feeling the danger and brutal consequences of their actions, you see them bounce back from slaps and setbacks at the hands of a radio-obsessed thug as if nothing happened. Hurt and humiliation is skin deep in Reporting Live’s truth-seeking, which is why its cynical view of a crusader’s fate leaves no impact.

Missed Opportunities

Adding to these inadequacies, we have Shekhar Suman as the channel head barking his head off at Adil Hussain’s sophisticated editor every few minutes.

Be it the sand in Sandhya, Velraj’s office walls having birds because he is into bird watching or a news channel called Azaad Bharti dreaming to free media from corporate reins, Reporting Live’s on-the-nose character has no place for nuance.

What’s left is a background score better suited for a horror flick, accompanying a simplistic investigation, unfazed by intimidation tactics and a flavour of fair journalism clad in the same outfit in every colour. Primetime entertainment? Hardly.

Reporting Live streams on Netflix.

Reporting Live Review Rediff Rating: