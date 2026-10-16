Ranabaali Review: Bland, Forgettable Pre-Independence Saga

Ranabaali fails to deliver the highs matching the ambitious setup, notes Arjun Menon.

IMAGE: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in Ranabaali.

Key Points A physically charged performance from Vijay Deverakonda can't salvage Ranabaali's bland, low energy spectacle.

The ambition and scope in its narrative intentions are not met by the lacklustre execution.

The generic writing and abrupt pacing makes the second hour even more forgettable.

Vijay Deverakonda seems to be going through a challenging phase in his career after a string of underperforming films. Ranabaali, which marked his second collaboration with Director Rahul Sankritiyan, after Taxiwaala, has been one of the most anticipated Telugu releases this year.

The hype was further solidified with Rashmika Mandanna sharing the screen with Vijay for the first time after their wedding. Despite the pre-release buzz with sub-par promotional materials, the stage was set for a roaring 'comeback' that would silence the critics of the star.

But did that happen?

What Ranabaali Is About

Ranabaali is a period drama about the mythical figure of Singanmala Bobbili Ranabali (Vijay Deverakonda) at the time of the British Raj. The film follows the rise of Ranabaali, the 'chosen one' with a mythical connection to the village deity 'Bhadra Mallanna' through his mother, and why he ends up leading a revolt of the downtrodden against the evil British commissioner Sir Theodre Hector (Arnold Vosloo of The Mummy fame).

The film is conventional in its stage setting and relies on the local traditions and mythology of a village to map the redemptive arc of a leader who, along with his people, fight colonial oppression.

Impressive Production Values Stand Out

Like Shyam Singa Roy, the director's previous work, Ranabaali is keen on the period details and recreation of an under discussed chapter in the Indian freedom struggle.

The 'savior' rising in revolt to the exploitation is a powerful formulae that could work when executed with panache and a keen eye for visceral filmmaking.

Unfortunately, this is exactly where Ranabaali falters and ends up being a mere rehash of done and dusted tropes of popular pre-Independence cinema, packaged with religious and cultural flourishes.

The individual episodes and set pieces with crowd scenes and the local uprising against the tyrant fall flat, as they are executed with a sort of bland visual approach that favours noise over emotion.

There is momentum particularly in the pre interval, but the abrupt pacing undercuts the momentum and jumps to the next plot beat with little or no cohesion.

There is no sense of empathy other than the empty surface level atrocities meted out against the local populace that becomes less effective with repetition. The uprising against the tyranny, which is expected to be the highlight of such an cinematic experience, feels underdeveloped.

The rich production design stands out in the foreground with the characters and plot developments pushed to the backdrop as mere afterthoughts. There are attempts to denote the contrasting symbols of divinity and evil to the action, but nothing warrants any serious discussion.

Cinematography by Jishnu Bhattacharjee and Nirav Shah feel deserving enough of a big screen experience but the material never lives up to the grandeur of their relatively better designed visual canvas.

Music by Ajay Atul is surprisingly lowkey and feel like it belongs to a different film altogether. Neither the human drama nor the ambitious scale is matched by the score.

Underdeveloped Romance, Bland Human Drama

There is a sense of randomness and staleness to the way the human interactions in Ranabaali are staged. The film feels like it is speed running through a list of 'events' and 'character moments' without investing any life or inner turmoil in the individual conflicts.

Rashmika, who plays Ranabaali's initially confused, yet quickly adaptive wife, is not given much interiority. The film wants the tender side of Ranabaali to be explored in contrast to his heroic avatar in his interactions with his wife. But the writing is too baseline to imbibe any real feeling to their relationship.

Vijay and Rashmika are left working with material that feels underbaked.

Despite the support from Composers Ajay Atul's romantic Endhayya Saami, something feels amiss. The duo form a tumultuous bond over time, but the film does not feel the need to make it anything more than a convenient deviation from the revolt at the centre of the story.

The romantic sub story is just a means to keep the momentum afloat, with little to no feeling in the writing or staging of their relationship.

Strong Villain Arc In The First Half Nosedives...

Vijay Deverakonda's loud anger as the revolutionary is perfectly counterbalanced in the first half by the composed, scheming villainy of Sir Hector, who the film builds up as a considerable opponent to the hero.

The initial frustration and cruelty inflicted by the villain is amplified in his interactions with his subordinates and other British officers.

But everything is played for shock value, just like the action sequences in the film. There is no proper build up or catharsis in the way the action or face-off sequences between the hero and villain are set up.

The British officials speaking in anglified Telugu also undercuts the weight of the atrocities perpetrated on screen and you fail to be intimidated by their line readings.

Every action of the 'cigar chomping' villain seems to be caricature and they never feel threatening. The arbitrary use of violence and gore does shock you, but the film never delivers on the catharsis one expects from a narrative that uses violence against helpless people with such relish.

The villains are made to be one note 'foreigners' who yell and twirl their moustaches without never stopping to examine their interiority as breathing people with minds of their own. The hero insulting and humiliating the 'enemy' becomes a wasted punchline, instead of rousing any feeling of righteous anger.

Strong Performances Let Down by Generic Writing

Vijay Deverakonda is clearly invested in the material and tries his best to salvage the low energy script. The actor literally stomps through the proceedings with the confident gait and physicality of a leader who is determined to rescue his people from the clutches of the evil empire.

But all the effort and towering physicality of the performance is undermined by the stale writing that gives him little to do other than look menacing and regal on screen.

Rashmika is given very little to do but she does a good job.

The accent is a bit uneven and sometimes it's hard to make sense of the way Vijay and the major cast pronounce words.

Easwari Rao plays an emotional anchor in an otherwise flat character drama that regurgitates familiar moments and plot points.

The divine angle to the leading man is something our mainstream films are using as a crutch for weak character work in films. The excessive nods to the mythical connections to a sort of God like status for the hero also never truly takes off beyond the surface embellishments.

Ranabaali is too generic and the film fails to explore the scope and ambition it aspires to cover. Everything is a random throwaway action. The gimmicks run out pretty fast and the lack of novelty or genuine innovation in the writing leaves a sour after taste.

Ranabaali Review Rediff Rating: