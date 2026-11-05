Ramayana: Part 1 Review: Yash's Ravana Steals Ranbir's Thunder

Nitesh Tiwari's epic finds its most engaging character in its villain, leaving Ranbir Kapoor's Ram struggling to command the story that bears his name, observes Sreeju Sudhakaran.

IMAGE: Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi in Ramayana: Part 1.

Key Points Yash's portrayal of Ravana is the standout performance, offering a charismatic and complex anti-hero that outshines other characters.

The film visually impresses with its CGI and VFX, particularly in action sequences involving Ravana and the climactic Ravana-versus-Jatayu fight.

Lord Ram's character, played by Ranbir Kapoor, is one-dimensional and lacks emotional complexity due to the delicate balance of portraying him as Maryada Purushottam.

After watching Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1, I was reminded of that familiar tale of two friends lost in a forest who find themselves facing a hungry tiger. They both start running, and one asks the other if they can actually outrun the tiger.

To which the other friend replies, "I don't need to outrun the tiger. I just need to outrun you."

Well, the new Ramayana movie is rather like the second friend, easily outrunning the first friend, which represents Bollywood's previous high-budget attempt to adapt the epic, Adipurush.

The tiger, of course, is the audience's trolling.

The truth is, Ramayana: Part 1 has definitely outpaced its rival by miles in terms of visual effects and its understanding of how to present these characters palatably to a general audience. The asuras here do not end up speaking like Bandra taporis. In other words, it plays safe.

However, without that specific yardstick, it cannot claim to be a winner.

Ramayana: Part 1 remains a rather meh adaptation of a saga that has been constantly retold on screen over the years, that only works in parts and impresses visually in bursts.

Ravana: The Anti-Hero Who Shines

Let me first discuss the portions that worked best for me, and they all revolve around one character.

They say a hero is only as good as the villain, but in Ramayana: Part 1, the villain is considerably more interesting. This is not just down to Yash's charismatic, dominating performance; it also reflects the challenge of adapting a tale carrying as much sensitive sentimental baggage in India as the Ramayana.

The portrayal of Ravana is where a filmmaker can show a certain flair, liberty and flourish that isn't strictly restricted by audience expectations. I am not saying the portrayal was necessarily good, but Saif Ali Khan's depiction of Ravana was easily the guilty pleasure of Adipurush, the most fun part of the movie, even more so than that bizarre anaconda-massaging sequence.

Do not worry; Ravana in Ramayana: Part 1 does not receive a gothic makeover.

The movie begins by detailing his backstory (narrated at length through a voiceover by Anupam Kher as Jatayu), which interestingly allows Nitesh Tiwari and co-writer Sridhar Raghavan to slip a sliver of social commentary into the film.

Ravana is positioned as a saviour, a messiah for the asuras oppressed in Lanka after their defeat by the king of gods, Indra (Kunal Kapoor, struggling to suppress his urban accent), and their subsequent subjugation under Kubera.

His introductory scene features his teenage self playing the veena. I was immediately reminded of the 1980 Malayalam film Bhakta Hanuman, where Ravana, played by the late Balan K Nair, was similarly introduced playing the instrument. Back then, this multi-faceted representation of the demon king felt revolutionary because my childhood self was entirely accustomed to the Ramanand Sagar version.

The teenage Ravana is reminded of his legacy and responsibility towards the asuras by his mother, Kaikashi (Shobana). He sets off on a years-long penance to Lord Brahma, eventually receiving a boon that makes him nearly invincible in combat with all sorts of foes.

Naturally, much like all insurance policies, he leaves a loophole, and that loophole is born as Lord Vishnu's seventh avatar, Lord Ram (Ranbir Kapoor). But that comes a little later.

Before that, we witness Ravana single-handedly vanquishing Kubera's army and claiming Lanka as its new king. As an action set piece, it is quite impressive (and slightly ultra-violent). It makes remarkable use of Yash's body language and avoids getting bogged down by the gliding slow-motion shots that the movie frequently benches its protagonist with.

My only gripe with this sequence (and the other Ravana fight scenes) is the camera constantly swerving, making the action a bit headache-inducing to follow, especially through 3D glasses. Even so, it is hard not to be impressed when Ravana lords over a massive pile of dead enemies, turning them into his first throne before claiming the actual one.

What follows the fight sequence makes this part of the narrative particularly interesting. After being anointed the new king of Lanka, Ravana promises his subjects the same privileges and riches he enjoys, and he delivers exactly that.

It is hard not to interpret this as a oppressed caste uprising and the birth of a monarchical socialism. Ravana's Lanka definitely has more personality than Ram's Ayodhya, even when you take away its king.

Ravana, thus, is presented more as an anti-hero here, largely thanks to Yash's casting, which allows him to get away with the more engaging scenes.

Take, for instance, his murderous duel with his erratic brother-in-law Vidyutjihva (Vivek Oberoi), preceded by a moment when he respectfully helps up a servant whom the arrogant Vidyutjihva has pushed to the ground.

Even his ten-headed nature is presented fascinatingly, framed as an internal mental skirmish in which he listens to ten voices within his head, each represented by a different form of Ravana before they merge. It is easily the standout scene in a film that is desperate for more of them.

It is undeniable that Nitesh Tiwari and Sridhar Raghavan had far more creative freedom in depicting Ravana, and their triumph is that they did manage to make him formidable with Yash doing the rest of the job splendidly.

Lord Ram's One-Dimensional Portrayal

This brings me to the main protagonist, the hero of the Ramayana, and sadly, this is where Ramayana: Part 1 constantly flounders. And this wasn't unexpected.

It is tricky for a storyteller to create a faithful version of Lord Ram without hurting sentiments, and to the makers' credit here, I doubt if anyone should actually feel affronted with how Tiwari presented his Ram. However, in attempting to tread that delicate line of portraying him as the ultimate Maryada Purushottam, the movie makes the character entirely one-dimensional.

This directly impacts Ranbir Kapoor's performance. An otherwise excellent actor who thrives on emotionally complex roles, he is burdened with a character that allows little room for emotional variation. All he can do is look warm and pleased. His performance only comes alive briefly in his final scene, when he challenges his destiny by proclaiming war on Lanka.

What is frustrating is that the movie offers him another opportunity to challenge himself when he briefly plays another avatar of Vishnu, the immortal Parashurama. But once again, he remains stiff, and I actually had to stifle a laugh when he began delivering his dialogue as Parashurama. Lord Ram is given a couple of major action scenes, but their impact never matches Ravana's because he is shown fighting dull CGI monstrosities rather than anything remotely human.

There is a vaguely intriguing battle sequence in which he, Lakshmana (Ravie Dubey) and Sita (Sai Pallavi) fend off an army of demons. However, even that feels shortchanged when Lord Ram casually unleashes his divine superpowers and wins the battle with ease.

The other dramatic moments in his life, including Sita's swayamvara, his exile and the Bharat-milap, are all handled perfunctorily. The Ayodhya portions feel like a visually upgraded version of Ramanand Sagar's show, albeit with slightly better actors (like Sheeba Chaddha as Manthara). These are stretched-out scenes that barely register any emotional impact because of the stilted dialogue and performances.

If you do feel an emotional connection, it is likely because you already have that connection to the Ramayana, rather than anything the film organically manages to evoke.

Sai Pallavi As Sita Fares Slightly Better

Even Ram's relationship with Sita suffers from this perfunctory treatment, generating zero chemistry between two actors who are trying their absolute best to ensure their lines do not fall completely flat.

Sai Pallavi fares slightly better as Sita. She feels more emotive and less stiff, particularly shining in a scene where she has to act as someone impersonating Sita.

To give Nitesh Tiwari credit where it is due, Pallavi's Sita is shown to be adept at fighting, although you know it won't matter much since she eventually has to fulfil the damsel-in-distress trope.

As for Lakshmana, his only defining trait is unconditional loyalty to his elder brother, occasionally punctuated by unhumorous wisecracks. He is also temperamental enough to remind us that half of Ram's woes stem from his hot-headedness.

Ravie Dubey is fine in the role. At least he gets a much better deal than whoever plays his twin brother, whose sole job seems to be serving as a silent extra in every scene.

Among the supporting cast, only Rakul Preet Singh manages to leave an impression as Ravana's shape-shifting sister, Shurpanakha.

Visuals and Music: Mixed Bag

It is amusing to now consider that Producer Namit Malhotra wanted to sell Ramayana: Part 1 to the West and impress international audiences. He seemingly overlooked the fact that viewers do not just need CGI and VFX in every scene; they also need to genuinely connect with the characters and their storylines.

And that connection is sorely missing here.

Of course, the biggest selling point of Ramayana: Part 1 is its visual canvas, stemming from its reported Rs 2,000-crore budget. To be fair, the visual effects are impressive by Indian cinema standards.

The climactic Ravana-versus-Jatayu fight is perhaps the visual peak, and some of the rendered animals, from Indra's mount Airavata to what I assume are Ravana's sabre-toothed tigers, look great.

But there are also moments when the CGI strips the naturalness from the scenes, occasionally making them look as bleak as a PS5 game played on a 1080p television without ray tracing.

Even more disappointing is how certain scenes fall flat in their lighting and colour grading, despite the involvement of two cinematographers, Pankaj Kumar and Mahesh Limaye.

The musical collaboration between Hans Zimmer and A R Rahman also ends up underwhelming. You do not need a score booming in every single scene. While Rahman fares better, Zimmer's score (which is easily discernible) feels either too intrusive, loud or overly familiar.

In conclusion, all I can say is that in a film about Lord Ram, the greatest disappointment is how little Ramayana: Part I wants to make us be fascinated by him. All the spectacle in the world cannot make up for that creative timidity. Here's hoping Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman brings more pizzazz to his Lord's track when Ramayana: Part II arrives in 2028.

Ramayana: Part 1 Review Rediff Rating: