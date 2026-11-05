Ramayana: Part 1 Review: All Scale No Soul

A shuddh desi epic told through the eyes of a Hollywood blockbuster -- the first instalment of Nitesh Tiwari's 195 minutes long yarn has more action than emotion on its mind, notes Sukanya Verma.

IMAGE: Ranbir Kapoor, Ravie Dubey and Sai Pallavi in Ramayana: Part 1.

Key Points Ramayana: Part 1's storytelling has the character of a strategic video game involving role play, unlocking new levels, gaining XP by defeating monsters, collecting weapons, winning boons, growing points, you get the drift.

Against Hans Zimmer's middling score and A R Rahman's stale melodies, which feel like rehashed riffs of his previous tunes, Ramayana advances to leaf through significant chapters of Ram's life, setting the stage for a war riding sequel.

While the celestial sequences are truly sublime, the scenery and sentiment of Director Nitesh Tiwari's vision and Producer Namit Malhotra's aspirations is strictly synthetic.

For an entire generation, the clash of arrows between Ram, Ravan and their respective armies formed the highlight of Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan.

Every shot fired off their respective quiver resulted in divine friction pushing up sales of chintzy bow and arrow toy sets in shops and streets.

But the moral fibre and human resolve at work in the age-old Hindu mythology of good winning over evil has a lot more complexity to offer than mere thrills.

From poet Rabindranath Tagore to painter Raja Ravi Varma, it has inspired evaluation and expression from the greatest minds. How one construes Ramayana's idealism is telling of one's worldview -- back when dharma meant duty not religion. Two episodes of Shyam Benegal's Bharat Ek Khoj based on playwright Bhasa's interpretation capture the essence of the Ramayana's spiritual consciousness better than any of its sanctity-occupied counterparts.

Over the years though, the Ramayana's Hindu identity and safeguarding has taken precedence over lessons to be learned from its holy text. One senses this influence in the timing and telling of Nitesh Tiwari's lavishly scaled drama.

Abundant lotus sightings and motifs in Ayodhya's depiction play on the optics fitting in a reigning regime's political fetish if not formula.

Ramayana: Part 1 doesn't have a new take on a widely known story but for the advances in visual technology. A shuddh desi epic told through the eyes of a Hollywood blockbuster -- the first instalment of Tiwari's 195 minutes long yarn has more action than emotion on its mind.

Though it takes inspiration from sage Valmiki's epic poem, the film evokes Frodo and Samwise's adventures in The Lord of the Rings, the behemoth creatures of Jack and the Giant Slayer, Rafiki and Zazu's loyal, watchful eye in The Lion King, X-Men's shape shifting mutants, the tormented inhabitants of a post-apocalyptic universe in Max Max: Fury Road and Princess Mononoke's scenes of restored forests as Rama, Sita and Lakshman set out in the jungles to fulfil their exile.

Ramayana: Part 1's storytelling has the character of a strategic video game involving role play, unlocking new levels, gaining XP by defeating monsters, collecting weapons, winning boons, growing points, you get the drift. That's not such a bad thing given the bar was on all-time low post Adipurush anyway.

It all begins with a glimpse of Ravan's (Yash) origins against the backdrop of warring gods and monsters. Following great penance, he's granted a gift of immortal proportions by Brahma and Shiva. His devotion towards the latter is captured in an elaborate tandav that makes for a riveting watch under Yash's ferocious zeal and unstoppable rhythm.

Ravan's rise to eminence finds a vocal publicist in his hawk-eyed mum Kaikashi (Shobana) while he smugly declares his teen lokas' supremacy, designs political marriages and asserts his socialist energy, empowering Sone Ki Lanka and encouraging CGI-generated crowds to cheer his name.

Once his power play is underway, Ravan launches his vaishnav ka vinaash objectives, which push Indra's (Kunal Kapoor) panic buttons and the Vishnu incarnate Ram (Ranbir Kapoor) to come into existence.

Born to King Dashrath (a de-aged Arun Govil) of Ayodhya, Ram grows up learning the tropes under guru Vishwamitra's (Ajinkya Deo) guidance, along with his brothers, of whom Lakshman's (Ravie Dubey) frank speak is the only time these embodiments of nobility feel a tad human.

Against Hans Zimmer's middling score and A R Rahman's stale melodies, which feel like rehashed riffs of his previous tunes, Ramayana advances to leaf through significant chapters of Ram's life, setting the stage for a war riding sequel.

From Ram's demonstrations of daredevilry in slaying demons, marriage to Sita (Sai Pallavi) by breaking the mighty bow Pinak, confrontation with a raging Parshuram (Ranbir Kapoor) over the same, a cancelled coronation after his step-mother Kaikeyi's (Lara Dutta) demand for her son Bharat (Adiinath Kothare) to take the throne and Rama to be send off 14 years in exile, his departure accompanied by a dedicated better half Sita and constant companion Lakshman, a heartbroken Dashrath's demise, an unfortunate encounter with Surpanakha (Rakul Preet), Sita's abduction by Ravan in retaliation, Jatayu's (voice of Anupam Kher) martyrdom and the beginning of a long drawn conflict.

More Wikipedia Ramayan than Valmiki's Ramayan, the summarised version skimps on the world building and wisdom of its source to dole out VFX excesses that gets respite in camera wizards Pankaj Kumar and Mahesh Limaye's part grim, part gilded photography.

While the celestial sequences are truly sublime, the scenery and sentiment of Tiwari's vision and Producer Namit Malhotra's aspirations is strictly synthetic.

In their superficial scheme of things, everyone is expected to know the backstory of its multitude of second characters or the context dictating their actions before hand. In the absence of clear motives though, there's no reason why Manthara (Sheeba Chaddha) has a problem with Ram becoming king. Equally unconvincing is her brainwashing of Kaikeyi.

Parshuram is made to speak like a human possessed by a beast. Lakshman's supreme sacrifice is of little consequence. Bharat's allegiance to his big brother cannot convey the gravity of his solemn feelings. Ram and Sita's legendary compatibility never comes into play.

While there's remorse on wronging Surpanakha, her gruesome wound is reduced to a mild scratch -- nothing some ancient medicine ritual of turmeric, coconut oil cannot fix.

Speaking of the enemy front, Ravan's 'Sone Ki Lanka' isn't without chinks in its armour.

Internal differences abound in brother Vibhashan's (Harish Uthaman) pacifist approach and brother-in-law Vidyutjihva's (Vivek Oberoi) pomposity. Somnolent Kumbhakaran (Faisal Malik), like majority of other giants on prowl, lacks personality and voice. Most of his fake-looking ilk are one-note growlers solely existing to be bumped off by Ram and Lakshman's arsenal or arrows.

What's curious is the parallel running between Ravan's destiny seeker and Ram's destiny believer until one decides to rewrite it. What's fascinating is a peek inside Ravan's ten heads and its medley of contradictions raising the roof. What's interesting is Sita's mild jealousy when she notes Surpanakha's attraction towards her husband. What's exciting is Lakshman's refusal to mince words.

Ramayana: Part 1 is at its best when it frees itself from the shackles of piety and embraces its most earthly instincts.

But the writing is subpar. Despite its scope for grandiloquence and ardour, Shreyas Jain and Tiwari's lines borderline on sloppy. 'Mandodari ab meri hai,' 'Jo raakh se utha hai woh aag se kya darega' has a rather pedestrian quality to its conceit.

Ramayana: Part 1 is poised to charm an audience taken in by its exotic allure as well as a homegrown one consumed by bhakti bhaav. Purely as a work of creativity though, it breaks no new ground. What keeps you engaged is not a sense of awe but the charisma of its sprawling cast.

Despite his repetitive, bushy beard villain brief, Yash's performance doesn't slip into monotony and provides the spectacle its fitful moments of rage and edge.

Ravie Dubey gets plenty of screen time but his treatment remains secondary. His snark provides welcome relief amidst surplus sincerity. Vivek Oberoi gets a few minutes yet niftily conveys the haughtiness of his character.

For all their life-altering mischief Rakul Preet, Lara Dutta and Sheeba Chaddha have precious little to do. They are still better off than Kajal Agarwal who gets two lines.

As Sita, Sai has the required grace and temper. The actor's apple cheeked smile and blushing interactions around her gifted husband aren't her only requirements as evident in her wielding of a sword. Save for her impassive response to abduction and Jatayu's fate, Sai's a solid presence on board.

At the heart of Ramayana is its purshottam hailed hero. Ranbir Kapoor looks younger and luminous than he did in his introduction film Saawariya. It's one of the most significant usages of digital technology in the film. There's a booming tinge to his baritone that feels like a sound effect. But his robotic rendering is the most soulless Ranbir Kapoor has ever seemed.

His bland portrayal of goodness and restrained to the point of tense reflects a consciousness he's famously liberated from in every part he's played before Ram. Like the movie, he's all scale no soul.

Ramayana: Part 1 Review Rediff Rating: