Amit Sadh delivers a committed performance as a disgraced encounter cop, but tedious storytelling turns Pratap into a painfully predictable prison drama, remarks Sreeju Sudhakaran.

IMAGE: Amit Sadh in Pratap

Key Points ACP Pratap, an encounter specialist, is jailed after a video frames him as a murderer, despite his previous 26 killings.

The film critiques the cop-politician nexus and media manipulation, focusing on Pratap's humbling in prison rather than a pursuit of justice.

Amit Sadh's performance is a bright spot, effectively portraying Pratap's arrogance, psychological breakdown, and emotional disintegration.

Pratap, written and directed by Sachin Saraf, is the fictional story of a once-celebrated encounter specialist, ACP Pratap (Amit Sadh), who lands in prison for the accidental death of a criminal he was about to arrest.

A video that goes viral from the spot tries to make it feel that it was a deliberate murder and the news channels, who used to hail his past killings, has now railed against him.

Pratap's Downfall and Incarceration

Pratap, who enjoys a lavish lifestyle with his wife Poonam (Esha Deol) and their young son and a close connection to a minister (Milind Gunaji), believes he is immune to consequences. Instead, media pressure and public outrage force the government to arrest him and the court sends him to judicial custody.

In prison, Pratap behaves arrogantly towards the policemen, starts throwing tantrums, and remains confident that his contacts will get him out and that the world will eventually see his innocence.

But as days turn into months, Pratap continues to be vilified in the media, his family life crumbles, and he eventually realises that his release has become an impossible possibility.

Critique of the System and Media

Pratap may give the impression of being a familiar drama about a cop who is wrongly convicted and sent to the very place where he had put several criminals, and his subsequent pursuit of truth and justice.

But the film tries to do something hatke with the plot. It is less about the pursuit of justice than the humbling of its central character within the confines of his cell. It doesn't necessarily celebrate encounter specialists but instead offers a critique of the cop-politician nexus.

The film also offers commentary on the media's manipulative nature and its ability to create distorted public perceptions, something Pratap himself exploits when he manages to manipulate an eyewitness testimony.

All well and good, but the ordinary making (that feels straight out of Hindi soap opera zone) and kitschy screenplay, particularly in the second half, severely dent the movie's emotional impact in many scenes.

Melodramatic Storytelling

Pratap is a scapegoat of a character, someone you aren't necessarily expected to root for immediately but through whose dwindling situation is how the movie wants to seek its voice.

His arrogance, lavish lifestyle and repeated boasts about having encountered 26 criminals establish early on that he isn't exactly an honest or morally conscientious cop, while also foreshadowing how prison would eventually break his haughtiness.

It is in his coming-of-age journey that is supposed to gradually build a strong connection with you. For that, however, you need sturdy storytelling and well-written situations to make that work. Unnecessary melodrama, repetitive scenes and wasteful supporting characters aren't going to make up for it.

We are expected to feel for its (anti)hero and his plight, but the cumbersome screenplay tests your patience instead. The movie believes in so much spoon-feeding that it even repeats scenes we have already watched, as though we might have forgotten them amid the narrative's sluggishness.

And frankly, we have seen way too many prison dramas by now about the grim conditions inmates endure (this year itself, Anurag Kashyap came up with the much better handled Bandar), and Pratap doesn't break new ground here.

Shallow Supporting Characters

The disintegration of the cop's family life is yet another major weak point for Pratap, another effect of the film going overboard with the melodrama. In fact, none of the characters come out deserving sympathy for their situations, which I am sure wasn't exactly the intention.

When Poonam tells her husband that she is tired of living a life like this and wants to live on her own terms, we never really get to see her perspective in ditching her husband in that manner.

Of course, this isn't helped by Esha Deol's awkward performance, which reminds you why she never had a consistent career as a lead actress. There is a scene where her character gets angry at Pratap's lawyer for failing to secure her husband's bail, and you wonder if he had forgotten to serve her sukka puri after a plate of pani puri.

And when a sad song intersperses Pratap struggling within his cell with Poonam doing Zumba, it becomes unintentionally funny to watch.

Amit Sadh's Saving Performance

Other notable actors in the cast include Seema Biswas as the jail superintendent and Tigmanshu Dhulia as a former cop who has been languishing in prison for years, serving as an indicator of Pratap's eventual fate. Neither gets much to do here.

Milind Gunaji's politician is expected to be evil and that is exactly how he turns out. Some of the actors playing minor supporting roles, meanwhile, act too dramatic to be even taken seriously.

The melodramatic screenplay takes the uninspired route in its climax, with Pratap delivering a long monologue in court about how the political system is to blame, before asking the judge to deal with it. In doing so, the film wants viewers to believe that the judicial process will come to their rescue, when reality hasn't always been so reassuring.

The one bright spot in Pratap remains Amit Sadh's sincere performance. The actor does a very good job of depicting the character's commanding nature and then his emotional disintegration as he slowly realises how the world is forsaking him.

Even during the cliched climactic speech, if you care to listen to what Pratap has to say (something you are already aware of), it is because of Sadh's conviction in making it feel credible.

Amit Sadh gives Pratap a sort of assuredness its writing desperately lacks, but even his performance is not enough rescue a prison drama that gets incarcerated in its own bloated melodrama.

Pratap Review Rediff Rating: