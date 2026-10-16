Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam Review: Honest Film

Avinash Arun's Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam emerges as a rare honest film in contemporary Bollywood, skillfully navigating the sensitive narrative of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and the prosecution of Ajmal Kasab without succumbing to propaganda, observes Prasanna D Zore.

IMAGE: Rajkummar Rao in Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam.

Key Points Avinash Arun's Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam is an honest portrayal of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and Public Prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam, successfully avoiding propaganda.

The film, starring Rajkummar Rao as Ujjwal Nikam, focuses on the prosecution of Mohammed Ajmal Amir Kasab and Pakistan's role in sponsoring terrorism.

Rajkummar Rao, Jaideep Ahlawat and Ritvik Sahore deliver standout performances.

An honest film is not that difficult to spot, especially in an environment where filmmaker after filmmaker, actor after actor, makes use of historical facts and real-life events to spin propaganda film after propaganda film to please the ruling establishment.

But then, an honest film, in exactly these environments, becomes equally difficult to make.

That is where directors like Avinash Arun step in and leave their mark as filmmakers, who are loyal to their tradecraft.

When one attended the trailer release of Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam, which was launched by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, one got the impression that this film was also going the way of The Kashmir Files and The Kerala Story.

Watching the film's trailer did scotch that belief.

For Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam could easily have been made into a propaganda film, given that even as it tries to bring out the multi-faceted character of India's most famous public prosecutor, Ujjwal Nikam, it also tells the story of a lone Pakistani terrorist, Mohammed Ajmal Amir Kasab, who was caught alive, prosecuted as per the legal norms and procedures, and sentenced to death on November 21, 2012.

Avoiding the Propaganda Trap

As the name suggests, Kasab was a Muslim from Pakistan who, along with nine other Muslim terrorists -- all of who were killed across various spots -- came to Mumbai by sea and killed more than 189 Indians in cold blood using automatic machine guns, hand grenades and RDX explosives.

The emphasis on 'Muslim' is to pointedly underline the current political narrative that has been unleashed across India for more than a decade, which conflates Islam with terrorism to win political power.

Director Arun's helmsmanship and Producer Dinesh Vijan's vision sidesteps falling into this very propaganda trap. Barring one scene, it is difficult to find even a single frame in the film where Islam is conflated with terrorism. That in itself is a mightily commendable thing to do for a filmmaker in 2026.

During the heat of the moment in courtroom proceedings, Nikam calls Kasab's lawyer Abbas Kazmi (played with absolute sincerity by Sikandar Kher) a 'terrorist lawyer' instead of 'terrorist's lawyer'. But then, that is what Ujjwal Nikam would often do during heated arguments to ruffle the defence lawyer's composure.

Remember Nikam's made-up story about Kasab demanding mutton biryani in jail, which he later clarified was never true.

The Kasab Trial

Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam begins with a court scene where Nikam -- played brilliantly and effortlessly by the talented Rajkummar Rao -- expresses his dissatisfaction at not having brought the masterminds behind the March 12, 1993, bomb blasts to justice: Dawood Ibrahim, Tiger Memon and Pakistan's ISI. This happens even as the court announces punishments for the foot soldiers who carried out the attacks in Mumbai on the ground.

It then quickly moves to November 26, 2008, the day when 10 Pakistani terrorists landed in Mumbai and killed 189 people across iconic landmarks in the heart of Mumbai.

From the title of the film, one gets the impression that it would follow Ujjwal Nikam's rise to prominence as a public prosecutor and then focus on the prosecution of Kasab. But without getting into the web of the legal cases that made Ujjwal Nikam who he is, the film jumps head-on to Kasab's trial, Nikam's role in exposing Kasab's lies, Pakistan's role in sponsoring terrorism, the role played by the Lashkar-e-Tayiba in training the 10 terrorists, how Nikam sacrificed the comforts of family life, and his misunderstandings with his son (what an accomplished actor Ritvik Sahore is!).

Through this family subplot, Arun does try to bring out the 'untold story of' Ujjwal Nikam. But given the way the film's storyline has shaped up, he ends up portraying Nikam as the most upright, righteous, no-nonsense public prosecutor who will go to any extent to deliver justice to the perpetrators of terror.

This may feel a little odd for those who covered the Kasab trial at Mumbai's Arthur Road jail and saw the public prosecutor from close quarters. He even lectures the then Union home minister P Chidambaram (who was appointed to the post after Shivraj Patil resigned, taking moral responsibility for the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks), then Maharashtra deputy chief minister and home minister R R Patil, and Pakistani diplomats and ministers in Pakistan.

This somewhat disturbs the balance of neutrality that Arun has so deftly maintained while ensuring that the terrorists' religion does not become fodder for propaganda as the central point of the film.

Rao, Ahlawat and Sahore Stand Out

Rajkummar Rao has played a lawyer before in Shahid, the eponymous character of human rights lawyer Shahid Azmi, who defended those falsely implicated in cases of terrorism and was murdered in his office in 2010. Directed by Hansal Mehta, Shahid went on to win the National Award for Best Direction.

Prahaar's most memorable scenes are those in which Rao and Jaideep Ahlawat (one doesn't need adjectives to explain this man's acting skills and screen presence) share legal as well as friendly banter. Ahlawat, who plays Chaudhary Zulfikar, a public prosecutor with Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency, lights up the screen during his scenes with Rao.

Sahore, who plays Nikam's anguished son, is another actor who lights up the screen during his fights with his father or when he pleads with him to appoint him as his junior for Kasab's trial.

Lalit Prabhakar, who has had the guts to essay a terrorist's role, ensures that he evokes hate, anger, disgust and even sympathy for Kasab.

He does so when Kasab indiscriminately sprays bullets and rips apart the lives and limbs of innocent bystanders, tries to hoodwink the cops by pretending to be a Bollywood and Amitabh Bachchan fan, acts diabolically by claiming that he did not kill anybody but merely fired in the air because of his indoctrination in Pakistani terrorist camps, and cries in repentance inside his anda cell while remembering his mother.

What the Film Misses

The portrayal of the CST massacre does bring out the gore and monstrosity of what Kasab and Abu Ismail were capable of and had been trained to do.

But Avinash Arun fails to incorporate how Kasab was caught, unarmed, through the bravery of ASI Tukaram Omble. A two-minute sequence immortalising Omble's act of selflessness would not have added much to the film's overall length.

What the director does succeed in is bringing out an honest film about a tragic episode in a country's living memory, without casting aspersions or making allusions that are now seen as inimical to national integrity and communal harmony.

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