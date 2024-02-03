Pinky Aur Papa Review: A Touching Tale

Even though the story has nothing much to say beyond its central conflict, the film is consistently poignant and, in one scene near the end, it leaves you dewy-eyed, observes Mayur Sanap.

What happens when you are faced with a litmus test in your closest relationship?

Any probable decision would either impair your bond or strengthen it.

Can you gather the courage to do the right thing?

The 16-minute short film Pinky Aur Papa chronicles the emotionally charged aftermath of unpleasant news that tests the relationship of a father and daughter.

When the titular teenage girl (played by Ayrissa Bindu) hesitantly breaks the news of an accidental pregnancy to her father (Shrikant Mohan Yadav), it leaves him with rage and disdain for his daughter.

What follows is an of-the-heart conversation between the two as they navigate the way through their predicament.

Director Shivang Khanna and his writer Shivangi Singh handle the topic of pre-marital teen pregnancy with required empathy and sensitivity. Set in a single location of the protagonists' living room, the story plays out in straight-forward fashion with focus on only two characters.

We learn about Pinky's disloyal boyfriend and their relationship through her words. Her father's promise to his late wife of safekeeping their daughter is underlined by a voice-over.

The subject matter is heavy, but the writing doesn't judge these characters in any way. Instead, it simply shows them as hapless individuals trying to get out of a sordid situation.

This pleasant evolution of logically distressed characters offers a beautiful picture of hope and redemption, even though it feels a bit sentimental overall.

Ayrissa Bindu's face comes alive with fear and exasperation when her character Pinky feels most depleted while going through a whirlwind of emotions. It's a modest but effective showcase for the young talent.

Shrikant Yadav's stern father gives the story its emotional core.

He is a single father who finds himself in a moral quandary.

From the moment he hears the unsettling news, he thinks of multiple options for his daughter -- abortion, marrying her off, even taking her life -- only to take matter into his own hands and do what's necessary in that very moment: Comfort his daughter.

It is really the performances of these two actors that keep you invested in the story.

Even though the story has nothing much to say beyond its central conflict, the film is consistently poignant and, in one scene near the end, it leaves you dewy-eyed.

Pinky Aur Papa streams on WatchMyFilm.

