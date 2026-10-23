Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar Review: Bumper Debut

Unlike Pyaar Ka Punchnama, which was insensitive to its female cast as well as the audience, Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar allows its characters a little more room to breathe, express themselves and put forward their points of view, discovers Divya Nair.

Key Points Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar, introduces six newcomers in lead roles, with Sparsh Walia and Sargun standing out with their performances.

The rom-com is about a trio's adventure with first love, heartbreak, messy relationships and second chances.

'Is it Kartik Aaryan?'

'Doesn't she look like Sanya Malhotra?'

Throughout the film, these were the two thoughts that kept nagging me.

In Luv Ranjan's latest film, Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar, directed by Anuj Saini, he introduces six promising newcomers and attempts to recreate the magic and success of Pyaar Ka Punchnama (which, according to me, was a toxic, misogynistic film).

What's Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar About?

Three school buddies -- Vedant (Kunal Vaid), Gautam (Sparsh Walia) and Shivie (Sargun) -- decide to attend their school reunion to take one bold chance at their crushes and first loves.

Leaving behind their corporate mazdoor lives, each one dives straight into their love story, getting right to the point.

Set against the idyllic backdrop of Mussoorie, the trio experiences its own version of romance, from cute and charming to downright messy, with a dash of heartbreak and realisation.

Vedant falls for Simran (Sakshi Vaidya), the class topper, only to realise that she's engaged to Vikash.

Before Gautam can recover from an awkward, non-consensual first sexual encounter, his crush Gehna (Alisha Chopra) announces to the world that they are engaged.

Just when Shivie's desperate attempts to win over Karan (Tushar Chhibber) finally pays off, she realises that a commitment-phobic Romeo isn't her type.

But the moment Vedant decides to risk it all to give love a second chance, Gautam and Shivie are left with no choice but to play along and crash Simran's wedding.

What follows is a comedy of chaos and drama, with plenty of cute, entertaining, theatre-worthy moments.

Is Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar Worth Watching?

Neither the plot is new nor the ending. But unlike Pyaar Ka Punchnama, which was insensitive to its female cast as well as the audience, Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar allows its characters a little more room to breathe, express themselves and put forward their points of view.

Instead of encouraging and glorifying toxic relationships just because its your first love, here's a film that, for a change, lets its characters make mistakes and take accountability for their decisions.

What also works for the film is Rochak Kohli's music; Pyaar Maanga Hai and Purane Din are soulful to listen to.

As for the newcomers -- except for the fact that they all seem too perfect in the way they look and dress, even in their nightwear -- they all shine through with their respective performances, with Sparsh and Sargun leading the way.

Forget Kartik Aaryan, Sparsh Walia is the fresh face who can genuinely act, even without a monologue.

There are several scenes in the film, particularly, those involving Gehna and Gautam that will have an encore value purely because of their acting, even after you have left the theatre.

Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar manages to rekindle the magic of first love and innocent crushes in a fun rom-com that you can enjoy with friends over the weekend, irrespective of your age.

Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar Review Rediff Rating: