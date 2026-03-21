Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man Review: Tommy Shelby Returns To Save England

As bombs fall and fascists rise in Britain, it is left to an over-the-hill thug to save his country from Nazi-engineered ruin, observes Deepa Gahlot.

Key Points Tommy Shelby, played by Oscar winner (Oppenheimer) Cillian Murphy, returns in the movie version of the popular Netflix series, Peaky Blinders.

Shot in muted colours by George Steel, Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man is designed as a farewell, a sort of handing over the baton to the next generation.

The thin plot is not what holds the film together, it is the characters who make up the emotional spine of the story.

The web series, Peaky Blinders, the gangland drama created by Steven Knight, become such a phenomenon that it ran for six seasons. A feature film called Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, directed by Tom Harper, was produced to give a worthy send-off to the star of the show, Tommy Shelby, played by Cillian Murphy.

In the gritty years of the early 20th century and the period between the two World Wars, Birmingham was ruled by the gang of working class hoodlums that was called Peaky Blinders because they wore peaked caps.

According to legend, they concealed blades in the caps that were used to blind their enemies. Blinder was also a slang term for dapper, as their suits, silk scarves, and sharp silhouettes that differentiated members of the gang from the other rag tag bunch of criminals that overran the streets of war time England.

Peaky Blinders: The story unfolds

Tommy Shelby, known as Rom Baro, or King Of Gypsies, is of Irish-Roma descent, hence the preponderance of spirits, oracles and a Gothic feel in the series and the film. At the end of the last season, Shelby had walked away from his gangster past, and retreated to a rural estate. He is busy writing his memoirs, and grieving for the loved ones he lost, mainly his brother Arthur and daughter Ruby.

The only follower left with him is Johnny Dogs (Packy Lee), who won't desert the boss.

The void Tommy Shelby left behind is filled by his illegitimate son Duke (Barry Keoghan), who has ambition and the capacity for violence but not the brains of his father.

Duke is profiteering from the war and about to commit a treasonous act for the Nazis, against his own country, when this news and the murder of his sister Ada (Sophie Rundle) brings Tommy out of retirement.

When he walks into a pub and is disrespected by a young punk who is unaware of the Shelby legend, he doesn't even have time to regret his rudeness, as the older man blows him up. When father and son meet, they duel in the mud of a pig sty.

The characters of Peaky Blinders

As bombs fall and fascists rise in Britain, it is actually left to an over-the-hill thug to save his country from Nazi-engineered ruin.

Shot in muted colours by George Steel, the film is designed as a farewell, and a sort of handing over the baton to the next generation, so the thin plot is not what holds the film together, it is the characters who make up the emotional spine of the story.

There's Dogs, of course, and Ada, who can fearlessly look her brother in the eye. Stephen Graham (of Adolescence fame) plays Tommy's pal Hayden Stagg.

Added to the film are Tim Roth as the ruthless villain, who serves as a fixer for the Germans, and Rebecca Ferguson, as Kaulo, a mysterious woman from Tommy's past, who has a gypsy's power of prophecy.

Quieter, meditative tone

Those who have not watched the series may not be able to get into the story. Also, since the film has a quieter, more meditative tone in keeping with the protagonist's frame of mind, they might even wonder what the fuss was all about.

Some of the key characters of the past are no longer alive, and the stylised violence that marked the show is kept on hold till the end.

The selection of music enhances the mood of the film, as the saga of the Peaky Blinders ends on a sombre note.

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man streams on Netflix.

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man Review Rediff Rating: