Operation Safed Sagar Review: Eye In The Sky, Feet On Ground

Operation Safed Sagar's prime purpose may be to honour IAF warriors but it is an inadvertent reminder of how we went from a nation of Jung na hone denge to Ghar mein ghus ke marenge, observes Sukanya Verma.

IMAGE: Jimmy Shergill and Siddharth in Operation Safed Sagar.

Key Points Operation Safed Sagar focuses on the Indian Air Force's contributions during the 1999 Kargil War, moving beyond previous fictionalised accounts.

It delves into the political backdrop, including the peace treaty between India and Pakistan and Pervez Musharraf's conspiracy to breach the Line of Control.

The series features strong performances from actors Jimmy Shergill as Wing Commander B S 'Tony' Dhanoa, Siddharth as Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja, Manu Rishi Chaddha as Pervez Musharraf, Vinay Pathak as Nawaz Sharif.

The Indian defence forces deserve accolades for winning against all odds during the 1999 Kargil war, after fighting at high altitudes and tough terrains with aging equipment while heeding diplomatic guidelines against an adversary whose strategic advantage gave them an upper hand.

Quite a few movies like Lakshya, LoC-Kargil and Shershaah have fictionalised the battle on ground as part of Operation Vijay.

The focus now shifts to the contributions of the Indian Air Force in Operation Safed Sagar.

What sets the ambitiously scaled, meticulously crafted six-part series apart from the hyperpatriotic war takes of late is it aims for the sky with its feet firmly on the ground.

Political Intrigue and Military Strategy

Four months before news of war breaks out, an air of optimism envelops the offices of Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee (Anjan Srivastav) and his Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif (Vinay Pathak) having just signed a historic peace treaty in hopes of stable ties, a development that doesn't go down well with Pervez Musharraf (Manu Rishi Chaddha).

Abandoning reason for madness like Saruman, Pakistan's chief of army conspires to breach the Line of Control, sneak in his troops disguised as terrorists and capture Indian posts at Kargil district without taking Shariff into confidence.

The aftermath of his information withholding tendencies in a pig-headed pursuit of Kashmir foreshadows a narcissism wherein he will eventually oust Nawaz Sharif in the military coup of October 1999.

An excellent Manu Chaddha plays out Musharraf's straight-faced overconfidence without ever hitting a false note. History sees him as a blunder but in his own eyes, he's doing Pakistan proud. On the other side of this foolhardy coin is Vinay Pathak's wide-eyed portrayal of a blindsided Sharif. With no instincts of his own to rely on, he looks up to his dominating dad and rigid advisors to keep his flimsy reign going.

Refreshingly enough, Director Oni Sen's straightforward glimpse into the thorny politics across the border resists exaggerating deceit for the sake of cheap drama. Thanks to his restraint, the glaring lack of communication between the custodians of Islamabad and Rawalpindi is as riveting as the challenges thrown at the Air Force, of which its star combat units Golden Arrows (and Battle Axes in a Sanjay Suri-sized cameo) becomes the cynosure of the series.

IAF's Role and Heroics

So straightaway Bhatinda airbase become the site for bromance with the arrival of Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja (Siddharth) after he's summoned by Wing Commander B S 'Tony' Dhanoa (Jimmy Shergill) to train a group of freshly recruited pilots in the art of navigating MiG-21s, a tad like Tom Cruise of Top Gun: Maverick.

Of this novice lot, Dhali, the cocky one (Abhay Verma) and Baldy (Mihir Ahuja) the one with self-doubts and a runaway girlfriend (Prajakta Kohli) get most screen time. Amidst a crowd of compelling actors looking as sharp as their uniforms, there's a robust Barun Sobti as the face of the Indian Army appreciating IAF's intervention.

Even more fun than their collective camaraderie are Jimmy Shergill and Siddharth schooling young men about sense and sensibility. No one better to turn the boys into men, Tony tells Air Marshal Patney (Adil Hussain). No one, indeed. Assurance not arrogance colours their experience, which makes their authority as solid as their word.

Everything about the Kargil war is public knowledge. As is Squadron Leader Ahuja's tragic fate.

Recognising the man under the martyr, Siddharth delivers his sense of duty and down-to-earth charm so earnestly, you feel his loss as significantly as his life. Tossing away chest-thumping jingoism for candour like 'Mera bhi pehla war hai, yaar' yet living by principle as the core of patriotism when confronted by a Pakistani army general negotiating his release in exchange of betrayal are moments far more affecting than Operation Safed Sagar's CGI generated spectacle.

Beyond the Battlefield

Between scenes of India's aerial warfare and Pakistan's political-military friction, Operation Safed Sagar's information overload on codes, chronology, titles, individuals, and technology tries to cram in every detail tied to this game of offence versus defence.

Be it for its whopping defence budget or cricket of nepotism, Pakistan receives more barbs than bashing.

Though India's win against Pakistan during the Super Six World Cup match in Manchester forms a backdrop in one of the scenes, there's no childish attempt to rub it in.

Sly digs are made on the need for updating India's defence technology as well.

The French built Mirage 2000s may have sealed the deal for Kargil's triumph but getting them ready was no less than an uphill task. Bajpayee's poetic temperament, Sharif's Dev Anand aspirations, America's descalation-urging big brother role, and China's fight your own battles clarity find a mention. But India's then defence minister George Fernandes (although Minister of External Affairs Jaswant Singh does make an appearance in Anant Mahadevan) and Kambampati Nachiketa, the surviving prisoner of war and fellow pilot Ahuja went looking for do not.

Once Operation Safed Sagar starts rolling its aerial bombing tactics, the complexity of war takes a backseat. The anxieties of its heroes and their partners awaiting their return are drowned out in adrenaline pumping music.

The women -- Dia Mirza, Amrita Bagchi, Prajakta Kohli -- are purely anchors. Among them, Bagchi as Ahuja's stoic missus has the meatiest part but her blank expression does not have the heft or charisma to pull off Alka"s toughness or grief.

Operation Safed Sagar's prime purpose may be to honour IAF warriors but it is an inadvertent reminder of how we went from a nation of Jung na hone denge to Ghar mein ghus ke marenge.

Operation Safed Sagar streams on Netflix.

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