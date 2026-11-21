OM: Operation Mole brings Mammootty and Dhanush together in an engaging if familiar undercover-cop drama, but Sai Pallavi steals the show, asserts Sreeju Sudhakaran.

IMAGE: Dhanush and Mammootty in OM: Operation Mole.

Key Points OM: Operation Mole features a familiar storyline about an undercover cop infiltrating a red sandalwood smuggling gang.

The film is elevated by strong performances from Mammootty as the benevolent gangster Karthikeyan, Dhanush as the conflicted undercover cop Thirukumaran, and Sai Pallavi as the committed officer Nithya Reddy.

Despite ambitious action sequences and emotional depth, the movie suffers from predictable writing, editing flaws, and an overpacked second half, contributing to its unjustified three-hour runtime.

I am not sure why OM: Operation Mole was called OM: Chapter 1 until just a few days ago. The movie doesn't feel like it is supposed to continue a saga, nor does it end on a cliffhanger or offer a tease for a supposed sequel.

The unfulfilled promise of a franchise notwithstanding, OM: Operation Mole is a standalone film with a fairly familiar storyline about a man who infiltrates a gang as a spy to leak information to the police.

Of course, that plotline would immediately remind you of one of Bollywood's most recent blockbusters Dhurandhar, but it is an idea that goes much further back across languages, with films like Don (Hindi), Donnie Brasco (English), Kuruthi Punal, Pokkiri, Yennai Arindhal (all Tamil), Ivar (Malayalam) and so on.

Then there is the matter of red sandalwood smuggling, which would immediately make you think of Pushpa. The brotherly bond that develops between gangster Burma Karthikeyan aka Siya (Mammootty) and undercover cop Thirukumaran (Dhanush) feels like a tribute to Mani Ratnam's Thalapathi (also starring Mammootty, alongside Dhanush's legendary ex-father-in-law).

So, in terms of the story, writer-director Rajkumar Periasamy (Rangoon, Amaran) doesn't bring anything novel to the table. And yet, thanks to some engaging moments and the performances of its central three characters, OM: Operation Mole is worth a watch, even if it cannot shake off some very obvious writing and editing flaws.

Bringing Down A Syndicate

Nithya Reddy (Sai Pallavi) is a cop from Andhra Pradesh assigned to lead a task force to stop red sandalwood smuggling in the state. For that, she has to bring down the top leaders of the crime syndicate.

To get to them, Nithya first needs to get through Burma Karthikeyan, a powerful gangster operating on the outskirts of Chennai who helps facilitate the syndicate's supply operation.

We then meet Thirukumaran, who is already inside Karthikeyan's circle. His introductory scene is where he prevents Karthikeyan's arrest during a temple festival and drives back the cops with the help of the locals. It is a scene emblematic of Rajkumar Periasamy's storytelling approach in OM: A seemingly one-shot tracking sequence that goes on for minutes and is supposed to astound you.

You appreciate the ambition here, particularly the crowd control and how the camera tracks characters moving from one location to another without simply fixing on one person. And yet, you can also see that the effort isn't completely polished.

You can observe the supposedly invisible cuts, the camera is a bit too shaky, and a smoother tracking shot could have made the whole sequence much more impressive.

You want to be won over by it, but you are still in two minds because you can see where the sequence has been compromised. Just like the film as a whole.

The movie avoids more such tracking shots, but replaces them with a tense pre-interval ambush scene and a more intense prison riot sequence in the climax (Periasamy's tribute to Virumaandi?).

And while both have their moments, you aren't exactly blown away by those efforts either.

What Is Operation Mole?

Coming to Thirukumaran, we know from the trailers that he is the 'mole' in the title, and the movie doesn't waste too much time revealing that he is an undercover cop sent by Nithya to get close to Karthikeyan and become part of his inner circle.

His family, comprising his father (Indrans), his wife (Sreeleela) and their young son, are unaware of his real job. Even many in the police department haven't seen his face, which makes his task easier.

His wife is troubled by his secretive life and wants a divorce, and while that lends some humour to the initial portions with their family counselling scenes, it later adds drama to his personal life.

Thirukumaran uses the age-old trick of winning Karthikeyan's favour by saving him from a fake assassination attempt, and it doesn't take long for him to become Karthikeyan's most trusted man. But then something happens around the interval that makes Thirukumaran (not his real name, BTW) start questioning the ethics of his own department.

The first half sets this up, while the second half has Thirukumaran continuing his spy games to bring down the syndicate for Nithya, betraying those who trust him in the process. But it also gives him a personal revenge angle and a saviour track when the storyline involving the 'Malayalis' (not people from the state of Kerala) gets more prominence.

While this track builds up to give OM its rare mass moment with the Veera Veera sequence (again, spoiled by the teasers), the second half feels a bit too overpacked.

It is also struggling to make a predictable screenplay feel engaging, despite some good moments here and there, and its unjustified three-hour runtime only validates that feeling.

Rajkumar Periasamy's choice of tone for OM is also quite interesting. He doesn't take a conventional thriller approach to the narrative. There aren't many moments where you worry about Thirukumaran's cover being blown.

Instead, there is a greater concern about what would happen to the emotional state of those who realise who he really is. Particularly Karthikeyan.

The 'Malayali' portions and Thirukumaran's family drama add more emotional impetus to the film, but also step a little too heavily on the melodrama.

These portions are still rescued by the performances, and by composer Sai Abhyankkar, who fully embraces the Anirudh comparisons and lifts several moments with his score.

You can see that the director wants to avoid taking the alpha-masculine route in OM despite the temptation, which is appreciated, but the emotional approach doesn't always come out as completely convincing either.

The Kindest Gangster You've Ever Seen

Okay, I think it's now time to talk about the elephant in the room, which is Karthikeyan.

There is no doubt that Mammootty is fantastic in the role. You just cannot find a flaw in his performance. But is the character supposed to be this heartrending?

I am not sure the movie realises that we are supposed to root for Thirukumaran to dismantle Karthikeyan's operations, but it makes you want to sympathise more with Karthikeyan than anyone else in the film.

I mean, I have never seen a more benevolent gangster in cinema in my entire life. Karthikeyan is more of an NGO who accidentally might have added 'gangster' to his résumé.

His naivety and simplicity betray his supposed notoriety, particularly in how easily he falls for Thirukumaran's pretences and immediately sees him as the son he never had.

There is no denying the endearing camaraderie between the two, and the intent was clearly to make Thirukumaran's mission more morally complicated for him.

Mammootty's emotionally charged performance further makes you sympathetically inclined towards the character. Take the scene where he tells Thirukumaran how he fell for his wife, or when he finally realises the truth about his mentee.

Gosh, the expressions of devastating realisation and emotional betrayal that he brings to his face without saying a word (also loved Abhyankkar's score for that moment)... you realise why he is hailed as one of the best actors ever born in this country.

But I also wanted to see why this 'nanmamaram' of a gangster is considered such a powerful player. How did he become the undisputed, uncrowned king of his region? That is never adequately explained by the writing. The lack of tension that stems from his character also becomes a major flaw in the screenplay.

Mammootty, of course, fares far, far better than his former Ponthan Mada co-star, another legendary actor, Naseeruddin Shah, who plays the kingpin of the syndicate.

It is a shortchanged role that hardly demands an actor of his stature. While I appreciate the movie trying to make him dub his own lines, it also makes his performance feel stilted, with awkward editing attempting to cover up the obviously warped lip-syncing.

That wasn't even necessary, considering he plays a Dubai-based don and could have spoken in Hindi (which he even does in a couple of places). And in a movie where there is plenty of Telugu spoken, that wouldn't have been an issue either.

The Real Show-Stealer

As for the lead star, Dhanush never disappoints when it comes to his performances, and he delivers big time in bringing out the inner turmoil of a character caught between what his job demands of him and betraying what he believes is the kindest man he has ever met.

It is definitely not a huge challenge for Dhanush performance-wise, but he manages to make the part work, particularly when the film struggles in the second half. He even gets the star-elevation in the third act, but thankfully, the movie doesn't overdo it much.

Sreeleela (a bit too young to play the mother of a 10 year old) is also quite fine as the suspicious wife, and Indrans once again invokes your sympathy, for the second time this year after Karuppu.

But by far, the best performance in the film comes from Sai Pallavi, which is quite a nice turnaround when her performance in Amaran, Periasamy's previous film, was criticised because she didn't speak like a Malayali there.

In OM, she smoothly nails both Telugu and Tamil. But more than her command of the languages, it is how she commands the role of a committed officer, with a tragic backstory, who cannot turn a blind eye to the atrocities committed by her own peers that impresses the most.

It is disheartening to say this about cinema in 2026 when it comes to the progressive portrayal of female leads, but it is refreshing to see the film give her and her character such a major space to dominate in what is an A-lister star-driven project. And she delivers with aplomb, even bringing some 'superstar' humour, like the scene where she interrogates a criminal.

You will come for Dhanush and Mammootty, but you will leave the most impressed by Sai Pallavi.

OM: Operation Mole Review Rediff Rating: