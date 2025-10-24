Nobody Wants This Season 2 Review: Relatable Rom-Com

Nobody Wants This Season 2 might not reinvent the rom-com wheel, but it proves that messy love stories can be meaningful, relatable, and totally watchable, notes Divya Nair.

If you loved Kristen Bell's Joanne and Adam Brody's 'hot rabbi' Noah in the first season of Nobody Wants This, the couple is back to charm you with new relationship dilemmas in Season 2.

While Season 1 thrived on Joanne and Noah's undeniable chemistry and sharp humour, Season 2 shifts gears to explore what happens after the happily-ever-after.

While the duo's witty banter remains intact, the show gets more grounded as the couple confronts new realities of their interfaith relationship.

We see that Joanne and Noah are now in a stable relationship, but they have to address the elephant in the room: Will Joanne convert to Judaism, or can love exist without religious compromise?

The show cleverly uses this tension to show Joanne's identity crisis, and personal choices.

The supporting cast adds its own charm and chaos to the mix.

Noah's brother Sasha (Timothy Simons) and his wife Esther (Jackie Tohn) are wondering whether to have another child.

Joanne's impulsive sister, Morgan (Justine Lupe) starts dating her therapist (who is incidentally her co-star Arian Moayed from Succession).

From dealing with your ex and finding closure, to fighting your inner demons and accepting your flaws, the new season explores various layers of love and self-discovery.

In Season 1, it was interesting to see Joanne take the lead and master the situations and people in Noah's life because she likes to be perfect.

In Season 2, Joanne is more self-aware, learning from her mistakes and more than willing to let go.

Some of the situations are familiar and fresh, but we also get to see a different side to the male characters, particularly Noah.

Kristen Bell shines in her tense, anxious moments adding emotional vulnerability, while Adam Brody continues to charm you with his ideal boyfriend image even he's struggling with his own career and family pressures.

Despite their conflicts, the couple always ends up cute and cuddly.

It makes you wonder: Is this pair even real?

Season 2 doesn't have the same energy of its predecessor.

In over 10 episodes, you will feel that some episodes meander, and the central conflict of the couple dealing with interfaith issues may feel stretched. But the writers and lead pair ensure that the honesty and intent remains intact.

While Season 1 was about falling in love, Season 2 is about what it takes for adults to stay in love.

It asks the right questions: How much are you willing to compromise for someone you love?

Can two people who belong to different worlds build a shared one without losing themselves?

It is interesting to see how different couples handle these conflicts, as they discover each other in the process and yet have the sanity to make the right decisions.

Morgan's character gets more depth as she moves from being just a comic relief to someone who is mature enough to navigate her own emotional growth and complicated relationship.

Nobody Wants This Season 2 streams on Netflix.

